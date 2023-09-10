Download press kit Press release Download

9 September, 2023

Hon'ble Chief Minister of Odisha, Shri Naveen Patnaik flagged off the state-of-the-art Winger veterinary vans in Bhubaneshwar

Tata Motors delivers 181 Winger veterinary vans to the Government of Odisha

Key highlights:

The feature-rich, customised Tata Motors Winger will be utilised as mobile veterinary vans by Directorate of Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Services, Government of Odisha

Tata Motors, India's leading commercial vehicle manufacturer, today announced the delivery of 181 Winger veterinary vans to the Government of Odisha. The vehicles were flagged off by the Hon'ble Chief Minister of Odisha, Shri Naveen Patnaik, along with delegates from the Government of Odisha and Tata Motors. The specially customised Tata Winger will be utilised as veterinary vans by Directorate of Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Services, Government of Odisha. Tata Motors emerged as the top bidder, as per the terms and conditions of the Government body, and delivered the fleet of fully-built Winger veterinary vans equipped with state-of-the-art features. The e-bidding process was carried out through the Government e-Marketplace.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Rohit Srivastava, Business Head - CV Passengers, Tata Motors, said, "Tata Motors is happy to deliver 181 veterinary vans to the Government of Odisha, ushering in a new era of animal healthcare accessibility. Through the delivery of purpose-built Winger veterinary vans, we are committed to advancing the state's vision of widespread veterinary services. These innovative vans, are meticulously engineered to ensure efficient operations across Odisha."

The Tata Winger is powered by the 2.2-litre DiCOR engine with improved torque and better fuel economy. It also offers an ECO switch and Gear Shift Advisor that helps in increasing the fuel efficiency. The Winger's best-in-class grade-ability of 25.8% helps in easy manoeuvring on steep inclines and flyovers. Additionally, the Winger's independent front suspension with anti-roll bars and hydraulic shock absorbers assure a smooth ride, as does its monocoque body design, which guarantees car-like driving dynamics and low levels of noise, vibration, and harshness (NVH).

About Tata Motors

Part of the USD 128 billion Tata group, Tata Motors Limited (BSE: 500570 and 570001; NSE: TATAMOTORS and TATAMTRDVR), a USD 42 billion organization, is a leading global automobile manufacturer of cars, utility vehicles, pick-ups, trucks, and buses, offering an extensive range of integrated, smart, and e-mobility solutions. With 'Connecting Aspirations' at the core of its brand promise, Tata Motors is India's market leader in commercial vehicles and ranks among the top three in the passenger vehicles market.

Tata Motors strives to bring new products that captivate the imagination of GenNext customers, fueled by state-of-the-art design and R&D centres located in India, the UK, the US, Italy, and South Korea. By focusing on engineering and tech- enabled automotive solutions catering to the future of mobility, the company's innovation efforts are focused on developing pioneering technologies that are both sustainable and suited to the evolving market and customer aspirations. The company is pioneering India's Electric Vehicle (EV) transition and driving the shift towards sustainable mobility solutions by developing a tailored product strategy, leveraging the synergy between Group companies and playing an active role in liaising with the Government of India in developing the policy framework.

With operations in India, the UK, South Korea, Thailand, South Africa and Indonesia, Tata Motors markets its vehicles in Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, Southeast Asia, and the SAARC countries. As of March 31, 2023, Tata Motors' operations include 88 consolidated subsidiaries, two joint operations, three joint ventures, and numerous equity-accounted associates, including their subsidiaries, over which the company exercises significant influence.

Media Contact Information: Tata Motors Corporate Communications: +91 22-66657613 / indiacorpcomm@tatamotors.com