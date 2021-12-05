Tata Motors : delivers 60 Ultra Urban 9/9 electric buses to Ahmedabad Janmarg Limited

Download press kit Press release Download

3 December, 2021

The 24-seater zero-emission buses will run on Ahmedabad's BRTS corridor

Shri Kiritkumar Parmar, Hon'ble Mayor of Ahmedabad, in the presence of dignitaries from the Gujarat State Government along with Tata Motors e-bus

Tata Motors electric buses flagged off in Ahmedabad by Hon'ble Chief Minister of Gujarat, Shri Bhupendra Patel

Tata Motors electric bus fleet for AJL

Strengthening its commitment towards promoting sustainable mobility, Tata Motors, India's largest commercial vehicle manufacturer, delivered 60 best-in-class electric buses to Ahmedabad Janmarg Limited (AJL). The Tata Ultra Urban 9/9 AC buses were flagged off today at the Sabarmati River Front Event Centre, Ahmedabad by Hon'ble Chief Minister of Gujarat, Shri Bhupendra Patel and Shri Kiritkumar Parmar, Hon'ble Mayor of Ahmedabad, in the presence of dignitaries from the Gujarat State Government, AJL and Tata Motors. The 24-seater zero-emission buses have been supplied under the FAME II initiative by means of a Gross Cost Contract (GCC) with AJL and will run on Ahmedabad's Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) corridor. Tata Motors will also be setting up required charging infrastructure and support systems to ensure smooth functioning of the buses.

Tata Ultra Urban 9/9 AC electric buses are powered by full-electric drivetrains, with a maximum power of 328hp and a maximum torque of 3000Nm. Their roomy interiors come with plush interior lighting, and can be customised as per application and regulations. Designed to provide a fatigue-free driving experience without clutch and gear shifting, the Ultra Urban 9/9 e-buses also come equipped with regenerative braking system, new-generation telematics and a high-security Intelligent Transport System (ITS) to offer smooth and efficient operations.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Rohit Srivastava, Vice President, Product Line - Buses, Tata Motors, said, "We are delighted to deliver Tata Ultra Urban 9/9 electric buses to AJL. With a steady commitment towards modernising public transportation and integrating sustainability in the designing of futuristic vehicles, Tata Motors has led the move towards electric mobility in the country. The Ultra Urban 9/9 has been built to provide enhanced comfort, safety and efficiency, with noiseless operations and zero emissions. The delivery of these buses will further cement our fruitful association with AJL and foster eco-friendly mass mobility in Ahmedabad."

According to AJL, the new buses will cater to the new developing areas of Ahmedabad city and the new airport route. It will offer a comfortable travel experience for the passengers and zero-emission mobility for all the residents of Ahmedabad. Tata Motors has been a trusted partner and has delivered the electric buses as per the requirement. AJL is confident that this association will further strengthen the relationship with the company.

Tata Motors has been at the forefront of bringing environment-friendly mobility to India. Its state-of-the-art research and development facilities have steadily worked to design futuristic vehicles powered by alternate fuel technology, including battery-electric, hybrid, CNG, LNG and hydrogen fuel cell technology. The company has bagged an order to provide 15 hydrogen fuel cell buses to Indian Oil Corporation, and continues to work towards making sustainable mobility the norm. Till date, Tata Motors has supplied more than 600 electric buses across multiple cities in India, which have cumulatively clocked more than 20 million kilometres.

