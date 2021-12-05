Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Tata Motors Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    500570   INE155A01022

TATA MOTORS LIMITED

(500570)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Tata Motors : delivers 60 Ultra Urban 9/9 electric buses to Ahmedabad Janmarg Limited

12/05/2021 | 03:52pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Tata Motors delivers 60 Ultra Urban 9/9 electric buses to Ahmedabad Janmarg Limited
Download press kit
Subscribe to our alerts
Updates on all things Tata Motors
Subscribe to Email Alerts
Key in salutation*
Key in your salutation Mr. Mrs. Miss
Key in email here
Key in name here
Key in organization name here
Captcha
Processing please wait..

3 December, 2021

The 24-seater zero-emission buses will run on Ahmedabad's BRTS corridor

  • Shri Kiritkumar Parmar, Hon'ble Mayor of Ahmedabad, in the presence of dignitaries from the Gujarat State Government along with Tata Motors e-bus
  • Tata Motors electric buses flagged off in Ahmedabad by Hon'ble Chief Minister of Gujarat, Shri Bhupendra Patel
  • Tata Motors electric bus fleet for AJL

Strengthening its commitment towards promoting sustainable mobility, Tata Motors, India's largest commercial vehicle manufacturer, delivered 60 best-in-class electric buses to Ahmedabad Janmarg Limited (AJL). The Tata Ultra Urban 9/9 AC buses were flagged off today at the Sabarmati River Front Event Centre, Ahmedabad by Hon'ble Chief Minister of Gujarat, Shri Bhupendra Patel and Shri Kiritkumar Parmar, Hon'ble Mayor of Ahmedabad, in the presence of dignitaries from the Gujarat State Government, AJL and Tata Motors. The 24-seater zero-emission buses have been supplied under the FAME II initiative by means of a Gross Cost Contract (GCC) with AJL and will run on Ahmedabad's Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) corridor. Tata Motors will also be setting up required charging infrastructure and support systems to ensure smooth functioning of the buses.

Tata Ultra Urban 9/9 AC electric buses are powered by full-electric drivetrains, with a maximum power of 328hp and a maximum torque of 3000Nm. Their roomy interiors come with plush interior lighting, and can be customised as per application and regulations. Designed to provide a fatigue-free driving experience without clutch and gear shifting, the Ultra Urban 9/9 e-buses also come equipped with regenerative braking system, new-generation telematics and a high-security Intelligent Transport System (ITS) to offer smooth and efficient operations.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Rohit Srivastava, Vice President, Product Line - Buses, Tata Motors, said, "We are delighted to deliver Tata Ultra Urban 9/9 electric buses to AJL. With a steady commitment towards modernising public transportation and integrating sustainability in the designing of futuristic vehicles, Tata Motors has led the move towards electric mobility in the country. The Ultra Urban 9/9 has been built to provide enhanced comfort, safety and efficiency, with noiseless operations and zero emissions. The delivery of these buses will further cement our fruitful association with AJL and foster eco-friendly mass mobility in Ahmedabad."

According to AJL, the new buses will cater to the new developing areas of Ahmedabad city and the new airport route. It will offer a comfortable travel experience for the passengers and zero-emission mobility for all the residents of Ahmedabad. Tata Motors has been a trusted partner and has delivered the electric buses as per the requirement. AJL is confident that this association will further strengthen the relationship with the company.

Tata Motors has been at the forefront of bringing environment-friendly mobility to India. Its state-of-the-art research and development facilities have steadily worked to design futuristic vehicles powered by alternate fuel technology, including battery-electric, hybrid, CNG, LNG and hydrogen fuel cell technology. The company has bagged an order to provide 15 hydrogen fuel cell buses to Indian Oil Corporation, and continues to work towards making sustainable mobility the norm. Till date, Tata Motors has supplied more than 600 electric buses across multiple cities in India, which have cumulatively clocked more than 20 million kilometres.

About Tata Motors

Part of the USD 109 billion Tata group, Tata Motors Limited (NYSE: TTM; BSE: 500570 and 570001; NSE: TATAMOTORS and TATAMTRDVR), a USD 34 billion organization, is a leading global automobile manufacturer of cars, utility vehicles, pick-ups, trucks and buses, offering extensive range of integrated, smart and e-mobility solutions. With 'Connecting Aspirations' at the core of its brand promise, Tata Motors is India's market leader in commercial vehicles and amongst the top three in the passenger vehicles market.

Tata Motors strives to bring new products that fire the imagination of GenNext customers, fueled by state of the art design and R&D centers located in India, UK, US, Italy and South Korea. With a focus on engineering and tech enabled automotive solutions catering to the future of mobility, the company's innovation efforts are focused to develop pioneering technologies that are sustainable as well as suited to evolving aspirations of the market and the customers. The company is pioneering India's Electric Vehicle (EV) transition and driving the shift towards sustainable mobility solutions by preparing a tailor-made product strategy, leveraging the synergy between the Group companies and playing an active role liasoning with the Government in developing the policy framework.

With operations in India, the UK, South Korea, Thailand, South Africa, and Indonesia, supported by a strong global network of 103 subsidiaries, 9 associate companies, 4 joint ventures and 2 joint operations as on March 31, 2021, Tata Motors' commercial and passenger vehicles are marketed in countries, spread across Africa, Middle East, South & South East Asia, Australia, South America, Russia and other CIS countries.

Disclaimer

Tata Motors Limited published this content on 03 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 December 2021 20:51:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about TATA MOTORS LIMITED
03:52pTATA MOTORS : delivers 60 Ultra Urban 9/9 electric buses to Ahmedabad Janmarg Limited
PU
12/02Asian ADRs Move Higher in Thursday Trading
MT
12/02Tata Motors Delivers All-New Winger Vaccine Van in Jamshedpur, Backs Government Vaccina..
AQ
12/01TATA MOTORS : Press Release - Tata Motors Monthly Sales November 2021
PU
12/01TATA MOTORS : registered total sales of 62,192 units in November 2021, Grows by 25% over l..
PU
12/01Tata Motors Posts 25% Rise in Total Sales in November
MT
12/01Asian ADRs Climb Higher in Wednesday Trading
MT
12/01GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Tata Motors Monthly Sales November 2021
PU
12/01Tata Motors Limited Reports Sales Results for the Month Ended November 2021
CI
12/01Tata Motors Books 25% Jump in Total Sales in November
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TATA MOTORS LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 2 950 B 39 209 M 39 209 M
Net income 2022 -18 227 M -242 M -242 M
Net Debt 2022 743 B 9 879 M 9 879 M
P/E ratio 2022 -115x
Yield 2022 0,02%
Capitalization 1 725 B 22 924 M 22 927 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,84x
EV / Sales 2023 0,62x
Nbr of Employees 75 278
Free-Float 98,6%
Chart TATA MOTORS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Tata Motors Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TATA MOTORS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 480,00 INR
Average target price 533,89 INR
Spread / Average Target 11,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas Flack Co-President & Chief Purchasing Officer
Rajendra Petkar Co-President & Chief Technology Officer
Ravindra Kumar G.P Co-President & Chief Human Resources Officer
Pathamadai B. Balaji Group Chief Financial Officer
Natarajan Chandrasekaran Non-Executive Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TATA MOTORS LIMITED161.30%22 924
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION30.64%254 400
VOLKSWAGEN AG8.46%122 221
DAIMLER AG48.17%103 409
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY39.43%86 691
FORD MOTOR COMPANY122.75%76 488