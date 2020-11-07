Tata Motors : delivers 65 Nexon EVs to Kerala's Motor Vehicle Department

Download press kit Press release Download

Download Small Images

702.36 KB Download

Download Large Images

1.4 MB Download Download All Subscribe to our alerts

Updates on all things Tata Motors Subscribe to Email Alerts Subscribe to RSS Feed * Key in your salutation Mr. Mrs. Miss Key in salutation Key in email here Key in name here Key in organization name here Captcha Processing please wait..

7 November, 2020

Through this collaboration, the Kerala MDV will be able to mitigate approximately 650 tonnes of CO2 emissions and save on the costs of 2.2 lakh litres of diesel every year

The Government of Kerala has selected India's own electric SUV, the Nexon EV from Tata Motors, for its Motor Vehicle Department (MVD), as part of its ambitious 'Safe Kerala' programme. A smart fleet of 65 Nexon EVs will strengthen this programme to effectively manage and regulate the state's vehicular traffic round the clock. The Kerala MVD will lease 65 Nexon EVs for a period of 8-years from the Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) through the Agency for New and Renewable Energy Research and Technology (ANERT). In a ceremony held today, the first lot of 45 Nexon EVs were delivered to the Kerala MVD in Thiruvananthapuram.

'Safe Kerala' is a programme that focuses on significantly enhancing road safety by reducing traffic offences and addressing all related aspects holistically through mediums such as proper training of drivers, providing safe roads, raising awareness amongst pedestrians, and ensuring effective management of vehicular traffic.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Shailesh Chandra, President - Passenger Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors, said, 'The Kerala Govt. has been at the forefront of initiating several measures to enhance public safety. We are grateful to ANERT for driving this initiative on behalf of the Kerala Government and look forward to a fruitful partnership with them and MVD. We are indeed proud that the Nexon EV is their preferred choice for the 'Safe Kerala' special project on road safety. The Nexon EV has emerged as India's best-selling electric car, commanding a 63% market share in the personal EV segment and through these orders we are hopeful that we will continue to lead the market.'

Tata Motors, India's leading automotive brand, is leading the conversation in building awareness and preference for electric mobility in the country. It has been working collaboratively on various electric and hybrid vehicle solutions, in its endeavor to introduce the best in class, green mobility solutions. The Nexon EV, an aspirational SUV, delivers an anxiety-free long range of 312 km on a single charge with zero emissions. It is equipped with a powerful and high-efficiency 129 PS permanent-magnet AC motor powered by a high capacity 30.2 kWh lithium-ion battery. The EV comes with a best-in-industry dust and waterproof battery pack, which meets IP67 standards. Furthermore, it offers 35 Mobile Apps based connected features, ranging from remote commands, vehicle tracking, driving behavior analytics, navigation and remote diagnostics. With more than 1500 Nexon EVs currently plying on Indian roads, this electric SUV has been much appreciated by customers and the industry alike.

About Tata Motors

Tata Motors Limited (NYSE: TTM; BSE: 500570 and 570001; NSE: TATAMOTORS and TATAMTRDVR), a USD 35 billion organization, is a leading global automobile manufacturer of cars, utility vehicles, pick-ups, trucks and buses. Part of the USD 113 billion Tata group, Tata Motors is India's largest and the only OEM offering extensive range of integrated, smart and e-mobility solutions. It has operations in India, the UK, South Korea, Thailand, South Africa, and Indonesia through a strong global network of 103 subsidiaries, 10 associate companies, 3 joint ventures and 2 joint operations as on March 31, 2020.

With a focus on engineering and tech enabled automotive solutions catering to the future of mobility, Tata Motors is India's market leader in commercial vehicles and amongst the top four in the passenger vehicles market. With 'Connecting Aspirations' at the core of its brand promise, the company's innovation efforts are focused to develop pioneering technologies that are sustainable as well as suited to evolving aspirations of the market and the customers. Tata Motors strives to bring new products that fire the imagination of GenNext customers, fueled by state of the art design and R&D centers located in India, UK, US, Italy and South Korea. Internationally, Tata commercial and passenger vehicles are marketed in countries, spread across Africa, the Middle East, South Asia, South East Asia, South America, Australia, CIS, and Russia.