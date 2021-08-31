Tata Motors : drives in the All New Tigor EV Sedan with Ziptron technology

Download press kit Press release Download

31 August, 2021

Comes with GNCAP 4-star rating, continuing Tata Motors' legacy of making safe cars

With this launch, Tata Motors intends to make EVs mainstream for the personal segment

#EvolveToElectric with the all new Tigor EV. Powered by Tata Motors' proprietary high voltage EV architecture, Ziptron, the Tigor EV is all set make EVs mainstream for the personal segment. Launched at a starting price of INR 11.99 Lakhs, in the image, Mr. Shailesh Chandra, President, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors, at the launch of India's very own GNCAP 4 star rated electric sedan.

#EvolveToElectric:

Comes with an ARAI-certified range of 306 kms (under standard testing conditions)

Available in 3 trim options - XE, XM, XZ+ (XZ+ Dual Tone option available)

Following the recent grand unveil, Tata Motors is all set to excite the electric vehicle market with the launch of the Tigor EV. Starting today, the Tigor EV deliveries will commence for the personal segment. Following the footstep of its ICE (Internal Combustion Engine) sibling, the Tigor EV has also been lauded by GNCAP with a 4 star rating for adult (12.00 points out of 17.00) and child (37.24 points out of 49.00) occupant protection. Set to scale new heights in the dynamic world of electric mobility, the Tigor EV features Tata Motors' proprietary high voltage EV architecture, Ziptron, and is built on the three strong pillars of Technology, Comfort, and Safety.

Price chart (Ex-showroom - One nation, one price):

Tigor EV XE 11.99 Lakhs Tigor EV XM 12.49 Lakhs Tigor EV XZ+ 12.99 Lakhs; (Dual Tone option - 13.14 Lakhs)

According to Mr. Shailesh Chandra, President, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors - 'EVs are fast gaining popularity on the back of rising comfort of customers, as the barriers to adoption are being overcome and due to growing preference for environmentally friendly solutions. This has been spearheaded by our very own Nexon EV, which today is the most popular EV in the Indian market. The increasing support from the central and the state Government, providing subsidies and a conducive environment for EVs to grow, inspires us to expand our EV offerings to our customers. We are ecstatic to launch the Tigor EV today, powered by the capable Ziptron Technology. The Tigor EV is a perfect option for all aspiring sedan buyers who are looking to own a vehicle that is technologically advanced, comfortable and high on safety standards, while also being an environmental-friendly commute, making it an irresistible choice for the buyers to #EvolveToElectric.'

Leading the current electric vehicle personal segment market with a 70% market share, Tata Motors is assertive that the all-new Tigor EV will democratize the electric mobility offerings in India. Providing an optimal range, the new Tigor EV has an extended ARAI certified range of 306 kms (under standard testing conditions), making it more desirable for personal commute. Armed with stunning design, class leading safety coupled with comfort and thrilling performance, the Tigor EV delivers a peak power output of 55 kW and a peak torque of 170 Nm and is powered by a 26-kWh liquid-cooled, high energy density battery pack and an IP 67 rated battery pack and motor to make it weather and worry-proof.

Tata Motors is offering the new Tigor EV in three variants: XE, XM, XZ+ (XZ+ Dual Tone option available), which come with an 8 year and 160,000 KM battery and motor warranty for the EV owners. Moreover, it also delivers superior driving dynamics and balanced suspension for sharper handling. Other features include electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs, smart key with push button start, portable charging cable, etc.

The Impact-Resistant Battery Pack casing of Tigor EV complies with AIS - 048 standard for nail penetration at cell Level. Based on a proven platform with Rear Crash suited structure, the car is compatible with globally acceptable CCS2 charging protocol and can be fast-charged as well as slow-charged from any 15 A plug point. In addition to a silent cabin, spacious interiors with ample headroom and legroom for comfortable seating, the Tigor EV comes packed with technology across its powertrain, infotainment, connectivity & charging, all while promising a comfortable, and smooth drive. With 30+ connected car features including remote commands and remote diagnostics, the Tata Tigor EV is a nimble offering with powerful underpinnings and gives one the benefits of an EV at an accessible price.

About Tata Motors

Tata Motors Limited (NYSE: TTM; BSE: 500570 and 570001; NSE: TATAMOTORS and TATAMTRDVR), a USD 35 billion organization, is a leading global automobile manufacturer of cars, utility vehicles, pick-ups, trucks and buses. Part of the USD 113 billion Tata group, Tata Motors is India's largest and the only OEM offering extensive range of integrated, smart, and e-mobility solutions. It has operations in India, the UK, South Korea, Thailand, South Africa, and Indonesia through a strong global network of 103 subsidiaries, 10 associate companies, 3 joint ventures and 2 joint operations as on March 31, 2020.

With a focus on engineering and tech enabled automotive solutions catering to the future of mobility, Tata Motors is India's market leader in commercial vehicles and amongst the top four in the passenger vehicles market. With 'Connecting Aspirations' at the core of its brand promise, the company's innovation efforts are focused to develop pioneering technologies that are sustainable as well as suited to evolving aspirations of the market and the customers. Tata Motors strives to bring new products that fire the imagination of GenNext customers, fueled by state-of-the-art design and R&D centers located in India, UK, US, Italy, and South Korea. Internationally, Tata commercial and passenger vehicles are marketed in countries, spread across Africa, the Middle East, South Asia, South East Asia, South America, Australia, CIS, and Russia.