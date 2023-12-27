Press release - December 27, 2023 Tata Motors electrifies Bengaluru's urban commuting with 100 Starbus EVs

BMTC inducts Tata Motors' state-of-the-art electric buses for comfortable, emission-free mass mobility





Tata Motors, India's largest commercial vehicle manufacturer, has accelerated Bengaluru's electrified public transport with the delivery of technologically-advanced Starbus EVs to Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC). This marks a significant milestone as part of a larger order as per the agreement between TML Smart City Mobility Solutions Ltd., a Tata Motors subsidiary, and BMTC, encompassing the commencement of supply, operation and maintenance of 921 state-of-the-art 12-metre low-floor electric buses, over a 12-year period. Tata Starbus EV, an indigenous innovation, joins BMTC's fleet, boasting superior design and best-in-class features for a sustainable and comfortable commuting experience. Aligned with the Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat initiatives, these zero-emission electric buses are developed on next-gen architecture, powered by advanced battery systems for safe, comfortable and convenient intra-city commute across the city of Bengaluru.

Tata Motors' smart electric bus was inaugurated by Hon'ble Chief Minister of Karnataka, Shri Siddaramaiah along with Hon'ble Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka, Shri DK Shivakumar, Shri Ramalingareddy, Hon'ble Minister for Transport & Mujarai, Govt of Karnataka & Chairman, BMTC, Shri Rizwan Arshad, Hon'ble MLA, Shivajinagar Assembly Constituency, Ms Kala Krishnswamy, IPS, Director (S&V), BMTC and Ms. G Sathyavathi, IAS, Managing Director, BMTC.

Commenting on the announcement, Ms. G Sathyavathi, IAS, Managing Director, BMTC, said "We are delighted to induct Tata Motors' state-of-the-art buses after successful completion of prototype trials of Tata's electric buses within the city. The remarkable performance of these electric buses align perfectly with BMTC's commitment to reducing our carbon footprint and improving the quality of life for our citizens. These buses will not only contribute towards eco-friendly transportation, but will also offer noise-free and comfortable mass mobility in the city."

Sharing his thoughts at the event, Mr. Asim Kumar Mukhopadhyay, CEO and MD, TML Smart City Mobility Solutions Limited, said "We are elated to witness our top-of-the-line Starbus EVs inducted in BMTC's fleet. Our offering to the citizens of Bengaluru is testament to our commitment to cutting-edge, eco-friendly offerings. We are confident that our buses will further strengthen BMTC's fleet and make public transportation safe, comfortable, tech driven and energy-efficient. These buses have been developed and manufactured at state-of-the-art facilities and have been rigorously tested and validated across varied conditions."

Till date, Tata Motors has supplied over 1,500 electric buses across multiple cities in India, which have cumulatively clocked more than 10 crore kilometres, with an uptime of over 95%. The Tata Starbus EV, is a cutting-edge e-bus that sets new benchmarks for urban city commuting. With its full-electric drivetrain, this state-of-the-art vehicle optimises energy consumption, resulting in low energy usage and operational costs. It offers features like ease of boarding, comfortable seating and driver-friendly operations, while ensuring zero emissions. Equipped with electronic stability control, electronic brake distribution, air suspension, Intelligent Transport System, panic button among other advanced features, it prioritises comfort and safety to its commuters. This electric bus embodies the commitment to cleaner public transport and is an ideal choice for urban passenger transportation needs.

About Tata Motors

Part of the USD 128 billion Tata group, Tata Motors Limited (BSE: 500570 and 570001; NSE: TATAMOTORS and TATAMTRDVR), a USD 42 billion organization, is a leading global automobile manufacturer of cars, utility vehicles, pick-ups, trucks, and buses, offering an extensive range of integrated, smart, and e-mobility solutions. With 'Connecting Aspirations' at the core of its brand promise, Tata Motors is India's market leader in commercial vehicles and ranks among the top three in the passenger vehicles market.

Tata Motors strives to bring new products that captivate the imagination of GenNext customers, fueled by state-of-the-art design and R&D centres located in India, the UK, the US, Italy, and South Korea. By focusing on engineering and tech- enabled automotive solutions catering to the future of mobility, the company's innovation efforts are focused on developing pioneering technologies that are both sustainable and suited to the evolving market and customer aspirations. The company is pioneering India's Electric Vehicle (EV) transition and driving the shift towards sustainable mobility solutions by developing a tailored product strategy, leveraging the synergy between Group companies and playing an active role in liaising with the Government of India in developing the policy framework.

With operations in India, the UK, South Korea, Thailand, South Africa and Indonesia, Tata Motors markets its vehicles in Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, Southeast Asia, and the SAARC countries. As of March 31, 2023, Tata Motors' operations include 88 consolidated subsidiaries, two joint operations, three joint ventures, and numerous equity-accounted associates, including their subsidiaries, over which the company exercises significant influence.

Media Contact Information: Tata Motors Corporate Communications: +91 22-66657613 / indiacorpcomm@tatamotors.com

High Resolution Download Low Resolution Download High Resolution Download Low Resolution Download

Related Media

Downloads Press Release Package Download Download All

Share article