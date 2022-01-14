Tata Motors : global wholesales at 2,85,445 in Q3 FY22

Download press kit Press release Download Download All Subscribe to our alerts

Updates on all things Tata Motors Subscribe to Email Alerts Subscribe to RSS Feed * Key in your salutation Mr. Mrs. Miss Key in salutation Key in email here Key in name here Key in organization name here Captcha Processing please wait..

13 January, 2022

The Tata Motors Group global wholesales in Q3 FY22, including Jaguar Land Rover, were at 2,85,445 nos., higher by 2%, as compared to Q3 FY21.

Global wholesales of all Tata Motors' commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range in Q3 FY22 were at 1,02,772 nos., higher by 14%, over Q3 FY21.

Global wholesales of all passenger vehicles in Q3 FY22 were at 1,82,673 nos., lower by 3% as compared to Q3 FY21.

Global wholesales for Jaguar Land Rover were 83,110 vehicles (**JLR number for Q3 FY22 includes CJLR volumes of 13,928 units). Jaguar wholesales for the quarter were 13,518 vehicles, while Land Rover wholesales for the quarter were 69,592 vehicles.

**CJLR - It is a JV between JLR and Chery Automobiles and is an unconsolidated subsidiary for JLR