Tata Motors : global wholesales at 3,35,976 in Q2FY23

Tata Motors Group global wholesales at 3,35,976 in Q2FY23
10 October, 2022
The Tata Motors Group global wholesales in Q2FY23, including Jaguar Land Rover, were at 3,35,976 nos., higher by 33%, as compared to Q2FY22.
Global wholesales of all Tata Motors' commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range in Q2FY23 were at 1,03,226 nos., higher by 16%, over Q2FY22.
Global wholesales of all passenger vehicles in Q2FY23 were at 2,32,750 nos., higher by 43% as compared to Q2FY22.
Global wholesales for Jaguar Land Rover were 89,899 vehicles (**JLR number for Q2FY23 includes CJLR volumes of 14,592 units). Jaguar wholesales for the quarter were 16,631 vehicles, while Land Rover wholesales for the quarter were 73,268 vehicles.
*Includes sales of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited, a subsidiary of Tata Motors Limited.
**CJLR - It is a JV between JLR and Chery Automobiles and is an unconsolidated subsidiary for JLR
Disclaimer
Tata Motors Limited published this content on 10 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2022 17:31:05 UTC.