  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Tata Motors Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    500570   INE155A01022

TATA MOTORS LIMITED

(500570)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-09
395.95 INR   -3.94%
01:38pSector Update: Consumer Staples Stocks Resisting Steep Monday Declines
MT
01:32pTata Motors : global wholesales at 3,35,976 in Q2FY23
PU
11:04aGo EV with the all-new Tiago.ev; Bookings open from 10th October, 12 noon onwards
AQ
Tata Motors : global wholesales at 3,35,976 in Q2FY23

10/10/2022 | 01:32pm EDT
Tata Motors Group global wholesales at 3,35,976 in Q2FY23
10 October, 2022

The Tata Motors Group global wholesales in Q2FY23, including Jaguar Land Rover, were at 3,35,976 nos., higher by 33%, as compared to Q2FY22.

Global wholesales of all Tata Motors' commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range in Q2FY23 were at 1,03,226 nos., higher by 16%, over Q2FY22.

Global wholesales of all passenger vehicles in Q2FY23 were at 2,32,750 nos., higher by 43% as compared to Q2FY22.

Global wholesales for Jaguar Land Rover were 89,899 vehicles (**JLR number for Q2FY23 includes CJLR volumes of 14,592 units). Jaguar wholesales for the quarter were 16,631 vehicles, while Land Rover wholesales for the quarter were 73,268 vehicles.

*Includes sales of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited, a subsidiary of Tata Motors Limited.
**CJLR - It is a JV between JLR and Chery Automobiles and is an unconsolidated subsidiary for JLR

Disclaimer

Tata Motors Limited published this content on 10 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2022 17:31:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on TATA MOTORS LIMITED
Financials
Sales 2023 3 396 B 41 193 M 41 193 M
Net income 2023 31 783 M 386 M 386 M
Net Debt 2023 703 B 8 533 M 8 533 M
P/E ratio 2023 38,9x
Yield 2023 0,01%
Capitalization 1 415 B 17 159 M 17 159 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,62x
EV / Sales 2024 0,50x
Nbr of Employees 73 608
Free-Float 57,3%
Chart TATA MOTORS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Tata Motors Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends TATA MOTORS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 30
Last Close Price 395,95 INR
Average target price 517,83 INR
Spread / Average Target 30,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas Flack Co-President & Chief Purchasing Officer
Rajendra Petkar Co-President & Chief Technology Officer
Ravindra Kumar G.P Co-President & Chief Human Resources Officer
Pathamadai B. Balaji Group Chief Financial Officer
Natarajan Chandrasekaran Non-Executive Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TATA MOTORS LIMITED-17.91%17 808
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-5.70%187 165
VOLKSWAGEN AG-26.59%75 305
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG-22.16%55 024
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-41.26%49 047
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-42.66%49 020