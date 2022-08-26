Tata Motors : in association with Venkataramana Motors inaugurates its First All-Women Passenger Vehicles Showroom in Southern India

Download press kit Press release Download

26 August, 2022

Tata Motors in association with Venkataramana Motors inaugurated its First All-Women passenger vehicles showroom in Southern India. The pictures are from the inauguration ceremony held at Hyderabad today. In the image are Mr.Rajan Amba - Vice President, Sales, Marketing and Customer Care, Tata Motors, Mr. Rajendra Prasad Vankayalapati, Managing Director, VVC and VR Group and Dr. Sahrudayani Vankayalapti, Director, Venkataramana Motors at the inauguration ceremony of the showroom

Tata Motors, India's leading automotive brand along with its dealer partner Venkataramana Motors, today inaugurated the company's First All-Women Passenger Vehicles Showroom in Southern India. Strategically located at Jubilee Hills, one of Hyderabad's most coveted locations, this showroom will boast of an all women team of 20 ladies, who will be in charge of its end to end operations starting from sales, after-sales, valet, security, house-keeping to back end operations amongst others.

Designed as per Tata Motors' Dealership Standards, this facility is spread across 5000sq ft and is aptly based in the midst of tranquil green spaces near KBR National Park. Led by Dr. Sahrudayani Vankayalapati (Director), this showroom will bring Tata Motors' New Forever range of passenger vehicles coupled with its best in class sales experience to all customers in and around this region.

Speaking on the occasion,Mr. Rajan Amba, Vice President, Sales, Marketing and Customer Care, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd., said, "We are extremely happy to partner with Venkataramana Motors for South India's first All-Women Passenger Vehicles Showroom. At Tata Motors, we embrace diversity and inclusion at all levels as a critical part of our strategy for success. From a sales perspective, Tata Motors alone has witnessed a surge in women customers by more than 30%, where the average age of our women buyers has dropped from 37 to 34 years, showing an increase in the affinity of young women towards car purchase. Inaugurating this all-women dealership is in line with our decisive efforts to augment gender inclusion, not just within our company, but also in our stakeholder community and the wider industry. Hyderabad is a key market for us, and both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are important to our growth strategy. A testament to the same is our progress in this region. In FY22, we witnessed a growth of 82% (as compared to FY21) in our passenger vehicle sales portfolio with a market share of 13% in the region (Both figures are for Andhra Pradesh and Telangana region)."

Emphasising on the importance of the southern region, Mr. Amba further added, "Keeping our growth strategy in mind and to make our New Forever range of cars and SUVs easily accessible in all the southern market (Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu), we have increased our sales network to 319 outlets last year and service centres to 163 stations. We continue to expand aggressively and promise to provide our customers with the best in the market. (sales and service outlet data as of April 2022).

According to Mr. Rajendra Prasad Vankayalapati, Managing Director - VVC and VR Group,"We are delighted to continue our long standing partnership with Tata Motors with the opening of this new all women led showroom in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad. A milestone on its own, this facility is dedicated to support and encourage women from all walks of life to step forward and follow their dream of being independent. With this initiative we also hope to help bring more diversity to the larger auto sales and after-sales community in the country, which has largely been known to be a male dominated field. Tata Motors is a very popular brand in this region, and with our new showroom, we intend to meet the growing demand for Tata Motors' passenger vehicles while adhering to the company's high standards of sales and service."

Commenting at the inauguration, Dr. Sahrudayani Vankayalapati, Director, Venkataramana Motors, said,"With a sales network of 18 touchpoints exclusive to Tata Motors, the VR Group is spread across various districts of Telangana and is very proud to represent this legacy company in the state. Being at the helm of this all women team has come as a humble opportunity to me and we will do our best to make this community even stronger as we grow to newer heights.

Note to Editors:

The all-women dealership will be located at Aruna Arcade, Road #1, Opposite KBR Park Gate-4, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad-500033

To know more about offers and car buying options, head to your nearest dealership or visit https://cars.tatamotors.com/

About Tata Motors

Part of the USD 128 billion Tata group, Tata Motors Limited (NYSE: TTM; BSE: 500570 and 570001; NSE: TATAMOTORS and TATAMTRDVR), a USD 37 billion organization, is a leading global automobile manufacturer of cars, utility vehicles, pick-ups, trucks and buses, offering extensive range of integrated, smart and e-mobility solutions. With 'Connecting Aspirations' at the core of its brand promise, Tata Motors is India's market leader in commercial vehicles and amongst the top three in the passenger vehicles market.

Tata Motors strives to bring new products that fire the imagination of GenNext customers, fueled by state of the art design and R&D centers located in India, UK, US, Italy and South Korea. With a focus on engineering and tech enabled automotive solutions catering to the future of mobility, the company's innovation efforts are focused to develop pioneering technologies that are sustainable as well as suited to evolving aspirations of the market and the customers. The company is pioneering India's Electric Vehicle (EV) transition and driving the shift towards sustainable mobility solutions by preparing a tailor-made product strategy, leveraging the synergy between the Group companies and playing an active role liasoning with the Government in developing the policy framework.

With operations in India, the UK, South Korea, Thailand, South Africa and Indonesia, Tata Motors' vehicles are marketed in Africa, Middle East, South & South East Asia, Australia, South America, Russia and other CIS countries. As of March 31, 2022, Tata Motors' operations include 86 consolidated subsidiaries, two joint operations, four joint ventures and 10 equity-accounted associates, including their subsidiaries, in respect of which the company exercises significant influence.

About Venkataramana & VVC Group

Venkataramana & VVC Group is a large Automobile Dealership organization that represents multiple national & international brands of automobiles ranging from 2-Wheelers to Cars, Trucks, Buses, Tractors & Construction Equipment. The company's presence is spread across the states of Telangana & Andhra Pradesh since the year of 1987. The Group's association with Tata Motors started with dealership in Khammam in 2010 and further strengthened with inauguration of dealership in Hyderabad in 2015. In trailblazing its business to the next level the Group has opened South India's first-ever women's exclusive showroom with Tata Motors. Where Venkataramana & VVC Group has taken the initiative of Women empowerment, stating the motto of Women first.

VRA Group Founded by Shri Vankayalapati Veeraiah Chowdary along with his two sons, Shri Venkata Ramana Prasad & Shri Venkata Rajendra Prasad started the journey in the year 1987. With an excellent track record of an impeccable quality of service and customer satisfaction, the company looks forward to growing in a dynamic business environment and keep up with the need to anticipate and embrace change, and continuously reinventing ourselves.

The Group strives for customer satisfaction. The testimony to its success is having the highest number of referral sales & repeat buyers in AP & Telangana. It has sold thousands of vehicles till date and has serviced over lakhs of vehicles.