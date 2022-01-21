Tata Motors : launches its much coveted New Forever range of passenger vehicles in Bhutan

Download press kit Press release Download

Download Small Images

299.41 KB Download

Download Large Images

1.28 MB Download Download All Subscribe to our alerts

Updates on all things Tata Motors Subscribe to Email Alerts Subscribe to RSS Feed * Key in your salutation Mr. Mrs. Miss Key in salutation Key in email here Key in name here Key in organization name here Captcha Processing please wait..

19 January, 2022

Tata Motors, a globally renowned automotive manufacturer, has launched its New Forever range of passenger vehicles in Bhutan today. In association with Samden Vehicles Pvt. Ltd., an authorized distributor of passenger vehicles in the country, Tata Motors will retail its latest range of passenger vehicles - the new generation Tiago, Tigor, Altroz, Nexon, Harrier and the flagship SUV, the Safari.

The New Forever range of Tata Motors passenger vehicles have been designed under the 'Impact 2.0' design language, with best-in class safety standards, offering superlative performance. The new range are feature-rich backed by superior technology offering a delightful ownership experience.

On the occasion, Mr. Mayank Baldi, Head - International Business, Passenger Vehicles, Tata Motors, said, "Bhutan is a an important market for our growth strategy. Today, with the launch of our new generation of BS-6 passenger vehicles, we are all geared to claim our rightful place in the market. Engineered on three main pillars - design, safety and driving pleasure, the New Forever range comes with best-in-class features and latest tech. Nexon has been India's first 5-star GNCAP rated car, while Altroz is the only hatchback in its segment with a 5-star GNCAP safety.Tiago and Tigor with 4-star GNCAP safety ratings are safest in their categories. With the support and commitment of our esteemed partners, Samden Vehicles Pvt. Ltd., we promise to deliver a superior sales and after sales experience to our customers."

Announcing the launch of this much-anticipated New Forever Range of products in the Bhutanese market, Mr. Ronrig Mutusang, Chairman of the Samden Vehicles Pvt. Ltd said,"We are proudly representing Tata Motors Ltd for its Passenger Vehicles range for last 14 years. New Forever Range from Tata Motors is truly the industry best offering in terms of superior styling, unmatched safety standards and value for money. With BS-6 emission it complies with the environment friendly emission norm. We strongly believe that these New Forever Range of vehicles will gain wider popularity in Bhutanese market."

Know more about the products:

Tiago: Equipped with the 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine, the new Tiago features manual and AMT options with advanced dual-path suspension system. Similarly, it boasts of best possible safety and comfort, sporty design and infotainment features like Android Auto and Apple Car play connectivity. It is available in six colours - Flame Red, Pearlescent White, Pure Silver, Daytona Grey and Tectonic Blue along with a dual-tone option with all the colours, with a starting price of 7.34 Lacs Nu.

Equipped with the 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine, the new Tiago features manual and AMT options with advanced dual-path suspension system. Similarly, it boasts of best possible safety and comfort, sporty design and infotainment features like Android Auto and Apple Car play connectivity. It is available in six colours - Flame Red, Pearlescent White, Pure Silver, Daytona Grey and Tectonic Blue along with a dual-tone option with all the colours, with a starting price of 7.34 Lacs Nu. Tigor: The new Tigor also comes with a 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine in a poised, understated and executive-oriented design. The sleek headlamps and a premium Piano Black finish for the grille enhances the already confident stance of the Tigor. It also offers superior safety, regal comfort and advanced infotainment. It is available in in five colours - Deep Red, Pearlescent White, Pure Silver, Daytona Grey and Arizona Blue, with the starting price of 7.99 Lacs Nu.

The new Tigor also comes with a 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine in a poised, understated and executive-oriented design. The sleek headlamps and a premium Piano Black finish for the grille enhances the already confident stance of the Tigor. It also offers superior safety, regal comfort and advanced infotainment. It is available in in five colours - Deep Red, Pearlescent White, Pure Silver, Daytona Grey and Arizona Blue, with the starting price of 7.99 Lacs Nu. Nexon: The Nexon, with a 1.2L petrol engine delivers 120PS of power. Its' robust platform makes it suitable for different road conditions. It offers feature-loaded package with enhanced comfort and safety features like electric sunroof, electronic stability program etc. At a starting price of 10.55 Lacs Nu, the Nexon is available in six exciting colours - Foliage Green, Flame Red, Tectonic Blue, Pure Silver, Daytona Grey and Calgary White, along with dual-tone roof options for all the colour options.

The Nexon, with a 1.2L petrol engine delivers 120PS of power. Its' robust platform makes it suitable for different road conditions. It offers feature-loaded package with enhanced comfort and safety features like electric sunroof, electronic stability program etc. At a starting price of 10.55 Lacs Nu, the Nexon is available in six exciting colours - Foliage Green, Flame Red, Tectonic Blue, Pure Silver, Daytona Grey and Calgary White, along with dual-tone roof options for all the colour options. Altroz: The all-new Altroz, available in 1.2L BS6 petrol engine, is built on the new ALFA ARC architecture, which is versatile and robust. It is the safest car in its segment, with a 5-star Global NCAP safety rating. The Altroz is available in the XM+ variant, priced at 8.95 Lacs Nu.

The all-new Altroz, available in 1.2L BS6 petrol engine, is built on the new ALFA ARC architecture, which is versatile and robust. It is the safest car in its segment, with a 5-star Global NCAP safety rating. The Altroz is available in the XM+ variant, priced at 8.95 Lacs Nu. Harrier: The Harrier features the next-generation Kryotec BS6 diesel engine, offering 170PS power and 350Nm of torque, It is also available in automatic transmission. Built on the OMEGA ARC architecture derived from Land Rover's legendary D8 platform, the SUV offers a perfect combination of design and performance. It also has exciting new features like a panoramic sunroof and 6-way powered driver seat with adjustable lumbar support. It is available in five colours - Calypso Red, Orcus White, Oberon Black, Daytona Grey, at a starting price of 18.38 Lacs Nu.

The Harrier features the next-generation Kryotec BS6 diesel engine, offering 170PS power and 350Nm of torque, It is also available in automatic transmission. Built on the OMEGA ARC architecture derived from Land Rover's legendary D8 platform, the SUV offers a perfect combination of design and performance. It also has exciting new features like a panoramic sunroof and 6-way powered driver seat with adjustable lumbar support. It is available in five colours - Calypso Red, Orcus White, Oberon Black, Daytona Grey, at a starting price of 18.38 Lacs Nu. Safari: Safari is a flagship SUV with strong heritage of Land Rovers D8 Platform. It has been tested for 2.2Mn Kms on toughest of terrains across different geographies and offers Supreme handling characteristics. It comes with top of the line features like Panoramic Sunroof, Advanced ESP, and Electronic Parking Brakes with Auto Hold. It is available at starting price of 24.42 Lacs Nu.

To know more about the new range or to book a test drive, customers can visit 'https://www.tatamotors.bt or follow social handles across Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/tatamotorsbhutan and Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/tatamotorsbhutan

About Tata Motors

Part of the USD 109 billion Tata group, Tata Motors Limited (NYSE: TTM; BSE: 500570 and 570001; NSE: TATAMOTORS and TATAMTRDVR), a USD 34 billion organization, is a leading global automobile manufacturer of cars, utility vehicles, pick-ups, trucks and buses, offering extensive range of integrated, smart and e-mobility solutions. With 'Connecting Aspirations' at the core of its brand promise, Tata Motors is India's market leader in commercial vehicles and amongst the top three in the passenger vehicles market.

Tata Motors strives to bring new products that fire the imagination of GenNext customers, fueled by state of the art design and R&D centers located in India, UK, US, Italy and South Korea. With a focus on engineering and tech enabled automotive solutions catering to the future of mobility, the company's innovation efforts are focused to develop pioneering technologies that are sustainable as well as suited to evolving aspirations of the market and the customers. The company is pioneering India's Electric Vehicle (EV) transition and driving the shift towards sustainable mobility solutions by preparing a tailor-made product strategy, leveraging the synergy between the Group companies and playing an active role liasoning with the Government in developing the policy framework.

With operations in India, the UK, South Korea, Thailand, South Africa, and Indonesia, supported by a strong global network of 103 subsidiaries, 9 associate companies, 4 joint ventures and 2 joint operations as on March 31, 2021, Tata Motors' commercial and passenger vehicles are marketed in countries, spread across Africa, Middle East, South & South East Asia, Australia, South America, Russia and other CIS countries.