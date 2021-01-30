Tata Motors : launches the Limited-Edition Tata Tiago

Download press kit Press release Download

30 January, 2021

Celebrates 1st anniversary of Tiago Refresh range

Keeping up with the brand promise of offering consumers the 'New Forever' range, Tata Motors, India's leading automotive brand, today announced the launch of a limited edition Tata Tiago at a price of INR 5.79 Lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). This launch will commemorate the first anniversary of Tiago Refresh and its success in the hatchback market.

Building on the XT variant, the Tiago Limited Edition will be available in manual transmission, with three single tone colours - Flame Red, Pearlescent White & Daytona Grey. Additional features include:

New 14-inch Bold Black Alloy Wheels

5-inch Touchscreen Infotainment by Harman, consisting of:

3D Navigation through Navimaps Reverse Parking Sensor with Display Voice Command Recognition Image & Video Playback

Rear Parcel Shelf

Commenting on the launch of this new variant, Mr. Vivek Srivatsa - Head - Marketing, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors said, 'Since its launch in 2016, the Tiago has been very successful in its segment and has been appreciated by all. Following the same, the product's BS6 version was introduced in 2020 which also received a 4 star safety rating by GNCAP at launch, making it the safest in its segment. With more than 3.25 lakh happy customers on the road, the Tiago has evidently received tremendous market response. We are confident that through the introduction of this limited period variant and in alignment with our New Forever philosophy, we will continue to bring excitement in this space while catering to the ever evolving demand of our consumers.'

For more information, please visit cars.tatamotors.com