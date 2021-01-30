Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  MUMBAI STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Tata Motors Limited    500570   INE155A01022

TATA MOTORS LIMITED

(500570)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote MUMBAI STOCK EXCHANGE - 01/29
262.6 INR   -1.59%
03:00aTATA MOTORS : launches the Limited-Edition Tata Tiago
PU
01/29Tata Motors worried by chip shortage, Brexit breakdowns
RE
01/29Jaguar Land Rover owner worried by chip shortage, Brexit breakdowns
RE
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Tata Motors : launches the Limited-Edition Tata Tiago

01/30/2021 | 03:00am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Tata Motors launches the Limited-Edition Tata Tiago Press kit
Download press kit
Subscribe to our alerts
Updates on all things Tata Motors
Subscribe to Email Alerts
Key in salutation*
Key in your salutation Mr. Mrs. Miss
Key in email here
Key in name here
Key in organization name here
Captcha
Processing please wait..

30 January, 2021

Celebrates 1st anniversary of Tiago Refresh range

Keeping up with the brand promise of offering consumers the 'New Forever' range, Tata Motors, India's leading automotive brand, today announced the launch of a limited edition Tata Tiago at a price of INR 5.79 Lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). This launch will commemorate the first anniversary of Tiago Refresh and its success in the hatchback market.

Building on the XT variant, the Tiago Limited Edition will be available in manual transmission, with three single tone colours - Flame Red, Pearlescent White & Daytona Grey. Additional features include:

  • New 14-inch Bold Black Alloy Wheels
  • 5-inch Touchscreen Infotainment by Harman, consisting of:
    • 3D Navigation through Navimaps
    • Reverse Parking Sensor with Display
    • Voice Command Recognition
    • Image & Video Playback
  • Rear Parcel Shelf

Commenting on the launch of this new variant, Mr. Vivek Srivatsa - Head - Marketing, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors said, 'Since its launch in 2016, the Tiago has been very successful in its segment and has been appreciated by all. Following the same, the product's BS6 version was introduced in 2020 which also received a 4 star safety rating by GNCAP at launch, making it the safest in its segment. With more than 3.25 lakh happy customers on the road, the Tiago has evidently received tremendous market response. We are confident that through the introduction of this limited period variant and in alignment with our New Forever philosophy, we will continue to bring excitement in this space while catering to the ever evolving demand of our consumers.'

For more information, please visit cars.tatamotors.com

Disclaimer

Tata Motors Limited published this content on 30 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 January 2021 07:59:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about TATA MOTORS LIMITED
03:00aTATA MOTORS : launches the Limited-Edition Tata Tiago
PU
01/29Tata Motors worried by chip shortage, Brexit breakdowns
RE
01/29Jaguar Land Rover owner worried by chip shortage, Brexit breakdowns
RE
01/29Asian ADRs Move Lower in Friday Trading
MT
01/29TATA MOTORS : Posts Higher Fiscal Q3 Profit, Sales
MT
01/29TATA MOTORS : Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
01/29TATA MOTORS : Audited Financial Results for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 ..
PU
01/28Indian shares bounce after five sessions of losses, investors eye Federal bud..
RE
01/28Asian ADRs Move Higher in Thursday Trading
MT
01/28TATA MOTORS : Nexon EV celebrates 1st anniversary of successfully driving eMobil..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2 445 B 33 534 M 33 534 M
Net income 2021 -55 830 M -766 M -766 M
Net Debt 2021 779 B 10 692 M 10 692 M
P/E ratio 2021 -17,5x
Yield 2021 0,09%
Capitalization 1 058 B 14 523 M 14 519 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,75x
EV / Sales 2022 0,61x
Nbr of Employees 78 906
Free-Float 62,0%
Chart TATA MOTORS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Tata Motors Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TATA MOTORS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 174,07 INR
Last Close Price 262,60 INR
Spread / Highest target 21,9%
Spread / Average Target -33,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -68,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Günter Karl Butschek Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Ravindra Kumar G.P President & Chief Human Resources Officer
Natarajan Chandrasekaran Non-Executive Chairman
Pathamadai B. Balaji Group Chief Financial Officer
Rajendra Petkar Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TATA MOTORS LIMITED42.95%14 523
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-8.26%194 939
VOLKSWAGEN AG2.64%101 665
DAIMLER AG0.57%75 478
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY21.71%72 539
BMW AG-3.07%54 884
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ