Tata Motors : launches the XM+ variant of the Altroz

7 November, 2020

Brings touchscreen infotainment at an accessible price to its customers

Tata Motors, India's leading auto brand, today announced the launch of the XM+ variant of its premium hatchback - the Tata Altroz. The XM+ variant comes with a host of exciting features such as the 17.78cm touchscreen infotainment with Apple Car Play & Android Auto connectivity that provides a seamless driving experience. The steering mounted controls, voice alerts, voice command recognition, R16 wheels with stylized wheel cover and remote foldable key, all contribute to provide an enjoyable driving experience for the customer. The XM+ variant of the Altroz will be available in 4 colours - High Street Gold, Downtown Red, Avenue White and Midtown Grey.

This new variant has been launched at a price of INR 6.6 Lakhs (Ex. Showroom Delhi), in the petrol version. This announcement comes in on the back of the much-acknowledged success of the Altroz, after its launch earlier this year. With this variant, customers will now be able to take advantage of features that are typically only available in premium variants, at an attractive and accessible price.

Commenting on the introduction of this new variant, Mr. Vivek Srivatsa, Head Marketing, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit (PVBU), Tata Motors said, 'In alignment with our New Forever philosophy of maintaining the momentum of consistently bringing new and exciting products to our customers, we are delighted to announce the launch of the XM+ variant of the Altroz. With the Altroz, we have not only raised the bar in the premium hatchback segment, but also created a new benchmark for safety in the industry. We are confident that the introduction of the XM+ variant will further strengthen the appeal of the Altroz by giving customers an option to experience a variety of premium features at an extremely attractive price.'

Launched in January 2020, the Company made its entry into the premium hatchback segment with the Altroz and the product has been much appreciated by customers and the industry for its stylish design, drivability and best-in-class safety. The 5-star GNCAP adult safety rating that the Altroz received right at its launch, is a testament to the same.

The Altroz sports the Impact design 2.0 philosophy of Tata Motors and is the first vehicle to be developed on the ALFA architecture of the Company. The premium hatchback is also the official partner of IPL 2020 and was on display on-ground at all venues across the United Arab Emirates.

For more information on the product, please visit - cars.tatamotors.com. Customers can also enquire, request a test drive, make bookings and select their preferred financing option via the recently launched 'Click to Drive', an end-to-end online platform from the comfort and safety of their homes.

About Tata Motors

Tata Motors Limited (NYSE: TTM; BSE: 500570 and 570001; NSE: TATAMOTORS and TATAMTRDVR), a USD 35 billion organization, is a leading global automobile manufacturer of cars, utility vehicles, pick-ups, trucks and buses. Part of the USD 113 billion Tata group, Tata Motors is India's largest and the only OEM offering extensive range of integrated, smart and e-mobility solutions. It has operations in India, the UK, South Korea, Thailand, South Africa, and Indonesia through a strong global network of 103 subsidiaries, 10 associate companies, 3 joint ventures and 2 joint operations as on March 31, 2020.

With a focus on engineering and tech enabled automotive solutions catering to the future of mobility, Tata Motors is India's market leader in commercial vehicles and amongst the top four in the passenger vehicles market. With 'Connecting Aspirations' at the core of its brand promise, the company's innovation efforts are focused to develop pioneering technologies that are sustainable as well as suited to evolving aspirations of the market and the customers. Tata Motors strives to bring new products that fire the imagination of GenNext customers, fueled by state of the art design and R&D centers located in India, UK, US, Italy and South Korea. Internationally, Tata commercial and passenger vehicles are marketed in countries, spread across Africa, the Middle East, South Asia, South East Asia, South America, Australia, CIS, and Russia.