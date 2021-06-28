Tata Motors : 76th Annual Report 2020-2021 (Integrated)

SCOPE AND BOUNDARY

The Report covers the performance of Tata Motors Limited and Jaguar Land Rover, for the period starting from April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021. The Report aims to provide a holistic view on our ability to create long-term value through our value-creation model, strategy, and environmental, social and governance (ESG) focus.

REPORTING STANDARDS AND FRAMEWORKS

The Report has been prepared in accordance with the framework prescribed by the International Integrated Reporting Council. The financial and statutory information has been presented as per the requirements of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules made thereunder, the Indian Accounting Standards, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and the Secretarial Standards issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India.

INTEGRATED APPROACH

The Report showcases the initiatives undertaken across multiple capitals - financial, manufactured, human, intellectual, natural and social & relationship, and the value created under each of those capitals. We have also applied a sustainability lens (covering the environment, social and governance aspects) to evaluate our performance to better demonstrate our dependencies and impacts on each of these capitals.