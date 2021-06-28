Log in
    500570   INE155A01022

TATA MOTORS LIMITED

(500570)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange - 06/28
342.9 INR   +0.99%
Tata Motors : 76th Annual Report 2020-2021 (Integrated)

06/28/2021
76th Integrated Annual Report

2020-21

Performance snapshot FY 21

OPERATINGFINANCIALENVIRONMENTALSOCIAL

8,37,783

2,49,795

20%

7,58,053

Sales Volume

Revenues (K crore)

% of Renewable energy

Total Community

(Consolidated excluding CJLR)

(Consolidated)

Consumption to Total

Outreach (TML)

Electricity Consumption (TML)

12.2%

2,56,247

EBITDA Margin

Scope 1+2 GHG Emissions

(Consolidated)

(tCO2e) JLR

Resilience and Rebound

FY 21 was an extremely challenging year with the COVID-19 pandemic resulting in severe business disruptions.

Amid stringent restrictions on mobility and large-scale disruptions in supply chain, we demonstrated strong resilience, consolidated our core capabilities and stayed on course with our strategic objectives. Amid the lingering uncertainties in the operating environment, we staged a strong recovery, backed by our continued focus on operational efficiencies. As the restrictions eased, we swiftly shifted our gears, ramped up production and despite several challenges moved fast to serve consumer demand. Our strong financial performance amidst several headwinds truly reflects strong business fundamentals.

About the report

The 76th Integrated Annual Report 2020-21 of the Tata Motors Group outlines its financial and non-financial performance. The report narrates in detail how Tata Motors has delivered a resilient performance and recorded a sharp rebound while navigating strong economic and sectoral headwinds.

Contents

04 14 22

CORPORATE IDENTITY

PERFORMANCE

VALUE CREATION

04

Company Profile

16

Chairman's Message

24

Operating Context

06

Our Presence

18

TML CEO and MD's Message

26

Risk Management

08

Product Profile

19

JLR CEO's Message

30

Value-Creation Model

20

Key Performance Indicators

32

Stakeholder Engagement

and Materiality

SCOPE AND BOUNDARY

The Report covers the performance of Tata Motors Limited and Jaguar Land Rover, for the period starting from April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021. The Report aims to provide a holistic view on our ability to create long-term value through our value-creation model, strategy, and environmental, social and governance (ESG) focus.

REPORTING STANDARDS AND FRAMEWORKS

The Report has been prepared in accordance with the framework prescribed by the International Integrated Reporting Council. The financial and statutory information has been presented as per the requirements of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules made thereunder, the Indian Accounting Standards, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and the Secretarial Standards issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India.

INTEGRATED APPROACH

The Report showcases the initiatives undertaken across multiple capitals - financial, manufactured, human, intellectual, natural and social & relationship, and the value created under each of those capitals. We have also applied a sustainability lens (covering the environment, social and governance aspects) to evaluate our performance to better demonstrate our dependencies and impacts on each of these capitals.

MATERIALITY

The Report includes information that is material to our stakeholders and our value-creation abilities. We have also presented information on how we strategically approach these material issues. The material issues are reviewed by the Group management.

ASSURANCE

Assurance on financial statements has been provided by independent auditors BSR & Co. LLP and non-financial statements have been assured by TUV India Private Limited. The assurance has been given against the Report's adherence to the International Framework of the IIRC and the GRI's Sustainability Reporting Standards. The assurance report issued by TUV India Private Limited is available on our website www.tatamotors.com.

For further information, log on to

www.tatamotors.com

34

50

68

STRATEGIC ROADMAP

ESG APPROACH

STATUTORY REPORTS

36

Tata Motors Limited

52

Environment

68

Board's Report

44

Jaguar Land Rover

58

Social - People, Community

90

Business Responsibility Report

66

Governance

101

Management Discussion and Analysis

128

Risk Factors

170

368

147

Report on Corporate Governance

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

NOTICE

170 Standalone

368

Notice

250 Consolidated

Company Profile

Delivering mobility solutions across the world

Tata Motors Group is one of the leading global automobile manufacturers with a diversified portfolio of commercial, passenger, and luxury vehicles. Part of the multi-national conglomerate, the Tata Group, we have operations in India, the UK, South Korea, South Africa, China, Brazil, Austria and Slovakia through a strong global network of subsidiaries, associate companies and Joint Ventures (JVs), including Jaguar Land Rover in the UK and Tata Daewoo in South Korea.

Integrated Report (1-67)

Statutory Reports (68-169)

Financial Statements (170-367)

Jaguar Land Rover

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) continues to shape the future of modern luxury vehicles globally built around its iconic brands: Jaguar and Land Rover. JLR, which became part of Tata Motors Group in 2008, exemplifies quality and sustainability. JLR's new strategy is reimagining the future of modern luxury by design through a canvas of true sustainability and a new benchmark in quality. Jaguar Land Rover aspires to become the creator of the world's most desirable, luxury vehicles and services for the most discerning of customers.

COUNTRIES OF OPERATION

MARKET CAPITALISATION*

CUSTOMER TOUCHPOINTS

125+

US$ 14.60 BN

8,800+

Tata Motors Limited

Tata Motors Limited (TML) is one of India's biggest

automobile manufacturing companies with an extensive

range of integrated, smart and e-mobility solutions in its

portfolio. TML's strong presence over years is heralded by

its ability to offer quality products by connecting customer

aspirations with innovative mobility solutions.

Mission

We innovate mobility solutions with

passion to enhance the quality of life

Vision

Values

By FY 24, we will become the most

aspirational Indian auto brand,

consistently winning, by

INTEGRITY

ACCOUNTABILITY

EXCELLENCE

Other subsidiaries

TATA MOTORS FINANCE*

Tata Motors Finance Limited (TMFL) and Tata Motors Finance Solutions Limited (TMFSL) are Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs). They are the subsidiaries of TMF Holdings Limited (TMFHL). TMFHL is a 100% subsidiary of TML and a Core Investment Company (CIC). TMFL facilitates new vehicle financing. TMFSL undertakes the dealer/ vendor financing business and the used vehicle refinance/repurchase business.

TATA DAEWOO & TATA TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED*

Tata Daewoo Commercial Vehicles (TDCV) and Tata Technologies Limited (TTL) are some of the key subsidiaries of Tata Motors Group. TDCV is Korea's second-largest truck maker, exporting to more than 60 countries across the world. Tata Technologies Limited is a leading company in engineering services outsourcing and product development IT services, providing a competitive edge to global manufacturers.

Revenue mix FY 21 (%)

1.8

0.1

13.3

6.8

78.0

− delivering superior financial returns

− driving sustainable mobility solutions

exceeding customer expectations, and

creating a highly engaged work force

CUSTOMER

SPEED

TEAMWORK

FOCUS

*as on March 31, 2021

*The Integrated Report does not include information on these subsidiaries explicitly, except for the consolidated financial figures of the Tata Motors Group.

Tata and other brand vehicles - CV

Tata and other brand vehicles - PV

Jaguar Land Rover

TMFL Others

4

| 76th Integrated Annual Report 2020-21

Resilience and Rebound |

5

Integrated Report (1-67)

Statutory Reports (68-169)

Financial Statements (170-367)

Our Presence

3

Driving Change

Europe

02

76,606

Across Geographies

01

Manufacturing Vehicles Sold facilities

R&D/engineering and

design centres

C 34,045 CR

Revenue

4

4

UK

3

05

81,500

5

Manufacturing

Vehicles Sold

facilities

03 2

R&D/engineering and

1

design centres

C 37,244 CR

Revenue

2

China

01

112,424*

Joint

Vehicles Sold

Manufacturing

facility

C 44,687 CR

Revenue

* including CJLR

5

1

North America

India

10 465,734

01

93,759

Manufacturing

Vehicles Sold

facilities

R&D engineering

Vehicles Sold

02

and design

centres

R&D/engineering and

design centres

C 46,947 CR

C 50,381 CR

Revenue

Revenue

6

| 76th Integrated Annual Report 2020-21

Resilience and Rebound |

7

Disclaimer

Tata Motors Limited published this content on 28 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2021 21:43:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
