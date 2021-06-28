Tata Motors : 76th Annual Report 2020-2021 (Integrated)

FY 21 was an extremely challenging year with the COVID-19 pandemic resulting in severe business disruptions.
Amid stringent restrictions on mobility and large-scale disruptions in supply chain, we demonstrated strong resilience, consolidated our core capabilities and stayed on course with our strategic objectives. Amid the lingering uncertainties in the operating environment, we staged a strong recovery, backed by our continued focus on operational efficiencies. As the restrictions eased, we swiftly shifted our gears, ramped up production and despite several challenges moved fast to serve consumer demand. Our strong financial performance amidst several headwinds truly reflects strong business fundamentals.
About the report
The 76th Integrated Annual Report 2020-21 of the Tata Motors Group outlines its financial and non-financial performance. The report narrates in detail how Tata Motors has delivered a resilient performance and recorded a sharp rebound while navigating strong economic and sectoral headwinds.
Contents
SCOPE AND BOUNDARY
The Report covers the performance of Tata Motors Limited and Jaguar Land Rover, for the period starting from April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021. The Report aims to provide a holistic view on our ability to create long-term value through our value-creation model, strategy, and environmental, social and governance (ESG) focus.
REPORTING STANDARDS AND FRAMEWORKS
The Report has been prepared in accordance with the framework prescribed by the International Integrated Reporting Council. The financial and statutory information has been presented as per the requirements of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules made thereunder, the Indian Accounting Standards, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and the Secretarial Standards issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India.
INTEGRATED APPROACH
The Report showcases the initiatives undertaken across multiple capitals - financial, manufactured, human, intellectual, natural and social & relationship, and the value created under each of those capitals. We have also applied a sustainability lens (covering the environment, social and governance aspects) to evaluate our performance to better demonstrate our dependencies and impacts on each of these capitals.
MATERIALITY
The Report includes information that is material to our stakeholders and our value-creation abilities. We have also presented information on how we strategically approach these material issues. The material issues are reviewed by the Group management.
ASSURANCE
Assurance on financial statements has been provided by independent auditors BSR & Co. LLP and non-financial statements have been assured by TUV India Private Limited. The assurance has been given against the Report's adherence to the International Framework of the IIRC and the GRI's Sustainability Reporting Standards. The assurance report issued by TUV India Private Limited is available on our website www.tatamotors.com.
34
50
68
STRATEGIC ROADMAP
ESG APPROACH
STATUTORY REPORTS
36
Tata Motors Limited
52
Environment
68
Board's Report
44
Jaguar Land Rover
58
Social - People, Community
90
Business Responsibility Report
66
Governance
101
Management Discussion and Analysis
128
Risk Factors
170
368
147
Report on Corporate Governance
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
NOTICE
170 Standalone
368
Notice
250 Consolidated
Company Profile
Delivering mobility solutions across the world
Tata Motors Group is one of the leading global automobile manufacturers with a diversified portfolio of commercial, passenger, and luxury vehicles. Part of the multi-national conglomerate, the Tata Group, we have operations in India, the UK, South Korea, South Africa, China, Brazil, Austria and Slovakia through a strong global network of subsidiaries, associate companies and Joint Ventures (JVs), including Jaguar Land Rover in the UK and Tata Daewoo in South Korea.
Jaguar Land Rover
Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) continues to shape the future of modern luxury vehicles globally built around its iconic brands: Jaguar and Land Rover. JLR, which became part of Tata Motors Group in 2008, exemplifies quality and sustainability. JLR's new strategy is reimagining the future of modern luxury by design through a canvas of true sustainability and a new benchmark in quality. Jaguar Land Rover aspires to become the creator of the world's most desirable, luxury vehicles and services for the most discerning of customers.
COUNTRIES OF OPERATION
MARKET CAPITALISATION*
CUSTOMER TOUCHPOINTS
125+
US$ 14.60 BN
8,800+
Tata Motors Limited
Tata Motors Limited (TML) is one of India's biggest
automobile manufacturing companies with an extensive
range of integrated, smart and e-mobility solutions in its
portfolio. TML's strong presence over years is heralded by
its ability to offer quality products by connecting customer
aspirations with innovative mobility solutions.
Mission
We innovate mobility solutions with
passion to enhance the quality of life
Vision
Values
By FY 24, we will become the most
aspirational Indian auto brand,
consistently winning, by
INTEGRITY
ACCOUNTABILITY
EXCELLENCE
Other subsidiaries
TATA MOTORS FINANCE*
Tata Motors Finance Limited (TMFL) and Tata Motors Finance Solutions Limited (TMFSL) are Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs). They are the subsidiaries of TMF Holdings Limited (TMFHL). TMFHL is a 100% subsidiary of TML and a Core Investment Company (CIC). TMFL facilitates new vehicle financing. TMFSL undertakes the dealer/ vendor financing business and the used vehicle refinance/repurchase business.
TATA DAEWOO & TATA TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED*
Tata Daewoo Commercial Vehicles (TDCV) and Tata Technologies Limited (TTL) are some of the key subsidiaries of Tata Motors Group. TDCV is Korea's second-largest truck maker, exporting to more than 60 countries across the world. Tata Technologies Limited is a leading company in engineering services outsourcing and product development IT services, providing a competitive edge to global manufacturers.
Revenue mix FY 21 (%)
1.8
0.1
13.3
6.8
78.0
− delivering superior financial returns
− driving sustainable mobility solutions
−
exceeding customer expectations, and
−
creating a highly engaged work force
CUSTOMER
SPEED
TEAMWORK
FOCUS
*as on March 31, 2021
*The Integrated Report does not include information on these subsidiaries explicitly, except for the consolidated financial figures of the Tata Motors Group.