  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  Bombay Stock Exchange
  Tata Motors Limited
  News
  Summary
    500570   INE155A01022

TATA MOTORS LIMITED

(500570)
Tata Motors : Intimation of Board constituted Committee Meeting, proposed to be held on June 14, 2021 to consider offering of Rated, Listed, Unsecured, Redeemable, Non-Convertible Debentures aggregating upto ₹500 crores

06/10/2021 | 03:02am EDT
BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.

First Floor, New Trading Ring

Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor

Rotunda Building, P J Towers

Plot No.C/1, G Block

Dalal Street, Fort

Bandra-Kurla Complex

Mumbai 400 001

Bandra (East), Mumbai 400 051

Kind Attn: Mr Khushro A. Bulsara

Kind Attn: Mr Lokesh Bhandari

Sr. General Manager - Listing

Senior Manager

Compliance & Legal Regulatory

Listing Department

June 9, 2021

Sc.no. 16397

Dear Sir,

Sub: Intimation of Board constituted Committee Meeting, proposed to be held on June 14, 2021 to consider offering of Rated, Listed, Unsecured, Redeemable, Non- Convertible Debentures aggregating upto ₹500 crores

We would like to inform you that the Company is desirous of offering Rated, Listed, Unsecured, Redeemable, Non-Convertible Debentures aggregating ₹500 crores and in this regard is holding a meeting of its duly constituted Committee of the Board on June 14, 2021. The above issuance is pursuant to the approval of the Board of Directors' resolution passed at its meeting held on March 15, 2021.

This intimation is being issued pursuant to Regulation 29 (1) and (2) as well as Regulation 63 read along with Regulation 50 (2) and (3) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

This is for the information of the exchange and the members.

Yours faithfully,

Tata Motors Limited

Hoshang K Sethna

Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Tata Motors Limited published this content on 10 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2021 07:01:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 2 493 B 34 156 M 34 156 M
Net income 2021 -61 402 M -841 M -841 M
Net Debt 2021 762 B 10 445 M 10 445 M
P/E ratio 2021 -36,5x
Yield 2021 0,06%
Capitalization 1 221 B 16 729 M 16 728 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,80x
EV / Sales 2022 0,59x
Nbr of Employees 78 906
Free-Float 58,0%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Günter Karl Butschek Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Ravindra Kumar G.P President & Chief Human Resources Officer
Pathamadai B. Balaji Group Chief Financial Officer
Natarajan Chandrasekaran Non-Executive Chairman
Rajendra Petkar Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TATA MOTORS LIMITED88.08%16 729
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION24.63%252 675
VOLKSWAGEN AG51.55%166 431
DAIMLER AG35.63%102 186
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY50.74%91 059
BMW AG30.97%75 044