Tata Motors : Intimation of Board constituted Committee Meeting, proposed to be held on June 14, 2021 to consider offering of Rated, Listed, Unsecured, Redeemable, Non-Convertible Debentures aggregating upto ₹500 crores

BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. First Floor, New Trading Ring Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor Rotunda Building, P J Towers Plot No.C/1, G Block Dalal Street, Fort Bandra-Kurla Complex Mumbai 400 001 Bandra (East), Mumbai 400 051 Kind Attn: Mr Khushro A. Bulsara Kind Attn: Mr Lokesh Bhandari Sr. General Manager - Listing Senior Manager Compliance & Legal Regulatory Listing Department June 9, 2021 Sc.no. 16397 Dear Sir,

Sub: Intimation of Board constituted Committee Meeting, proposed to be held on June 14, 2021 to consider offering of Rated, Listed, Unsecured, Redeemable, Non- Convertible Debentures aggregating upto ₹500 crores

We would like to inform you that the Company is desirous of offering Rated, Listed, Unsecured, Redeemable, Non-Convertible Debentures aggregating ₹500 crores and in this regard is holding a meeting of its duly constituted Committee of the Board on June 14, 2021. The above issuance is pursuant to the approval of the Board of Directors' resolution passed at its meeting held on March 15, 2021.

This intimation is being issued pursuant to Regulation 29 (1) and (2) as well as Regulation 63 read along with Regulation 50 (2) and (3) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

This is for the information of the exchange and the members.

Yours faithfully,

Tata Motors Limited

Hoshang K Sethna

Company Secretary