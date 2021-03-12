Tata Motors : Intimation of Schedule of Analyst / Institutional Investors Meetings from March 15, 2021 to March 19, 2021

BSE Limited
First Floor, New Trading Ring Rotunda Building, P J Towers, Dalal Street, Fort, Mumbai 400 001
Kind Attn: Mr Khushro A. Bulsara General Manager & Head
Listing Compliance & Legal Regulatory
March 12, 2021
Sc no - 16296
Listing Compliance Department National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. Exchange Plaza, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (E), Mumbai 400 051
Kind Attn: Mr Lokesh Bhandari Senior Manager
Listing & Compliance
Dear Sirs,
Re: Intimation of Schedule of Analyst / Institutional Investors Meetings from
March 15, 2021 to March 19, 2021
Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, given below is the schedule of meetings with the Analyst / Institutional Investors from March 15, 2021 to March 19, 2021.
|
Date
|
Meetings Scheduled
|
Type
|
17-03-2021
|
Antique Limited
|
Virtual
|
18-03-2021
|
Sylebra
|
Virtual
Please note that the above shall be subject to changes, if any.
This is for the information of the exchange and the members.
Yours faithfully,
Tata Motors Limited
Deputy Company Secretary
Disclaimer
Tata Motors Limited published this content on 13 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2021 03:58:02 UTC.