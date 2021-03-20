Log in
TATA MOTORS LIMITED

(500570)
Tata Motors : Intimation of Schedule of Analyst / Institutional Investors Meetings from March 22, 2021 to March 26, 2021

03/20/2021 | 03:25am EDT
BSE Limited

First Floor, New Trading Ring Rotunda Building, P J Towers, Dalal Street, Fort, Mumbai 400 001

Kind Attn: Mr Khushro A. Bulsara General Manager & Head

Listing Compliance & Legal Regulatory

March 19, 2021

Sc no - 16302

Listing Compliance Department National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. Exchange Plaza, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (E), Mumbai 400 051

Kind Attn: Mr Lokesh Bhandari Senior Manager

Listing & Compliance

Dear Sirs,

Re: Intimation of Schedule of Analyst / Institutional Investors Meetings from

March 22, 2021 to March 26, 2021

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, given below is the schedule of meetings with the Analyst / Institutional Investors from March 22, 2021 to March 26, 2021.

Date

Meetings Scheduled

Type

23-03-2021

First State

Virtual

26-03-2021

Axis MF

Virtual

Please note that the above shall be subject to changes, if any.

This is for the information of the exchange and the members.

Yours faithfully,

Tata Motors Limited

Vispi Patel

Deputy Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Tata Motors Limited published this content on 20 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 March 2021 07:24:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
