Tata Motors : Intimation of Schedule of Analyst / Institutional Investors Meetings from March 22, 2021 to March 26, 2021

BSE Limited

First Floor, New Trading Ring Rotunda Building, P J Towers, Dalal Street, Fort, Mumbai 400 001

Kind Attn: Mr Khushro A. Bulsara General Manager & Head

Listing Compliance & Legal Regulatory

March 19, 2021

Sc no - 16302

Listing Compliance Department National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. Exchange Plaza, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (E), Mumbai 400 051

Kind Attn: Mr Lokesh Bhandari Senior Manager

Listing & Compliance

Dear Sirs,

Re: Intimation of Schedule of Analyst / Institutional Investors Meetings from

March 22, 2021 to March 26, 2021

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, given below is the schedule of meetings with the Analyst / Institutional Investors from March 22, 2021 to March 26, 2021.

Date Meetings Scheduled Type 23-03-2021 First State Virtual 26-03-2021 Axis MF Virtual

Please note that the above shall be subject to changes, if any.

This is for the information of the exchange and the members.

Yours faithfully,

Tata Motors Limited

Vispi Patel

Deputy Company Secretary