Tata Motors : Issue of Share based Long Term Incentive Scheme 2021 to the eligible employees of the Company (Form 6-K)

Issue of Share based Long Term Incentive Scheme 2021 to the eligible employees of the Company

ii. Appointment of Mr Girish Wagh as Additional and Executive Director of the Company

June 23, 2021, Mumbai:Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ['SEBI Listing Regulations'], please be informed that the Board of Directors, at its meeting held today, based on the recommendation of Nomination and Remuneration Committee, inter alia, approved the following:-

(i) Changes in the Board of Directors: Appointment of Mr Girish Wagh (DIN: 03119361) as an Additional and Executive Director, w.e.f July 1, 2021. Reproduced hereunder is the press release alongwith the brief details of the appointment as prescribed and profile of Mr Wagh (Annexure A), the contents of which is self-explanatory.

We also confirm that Mr Wagh is not debarred from holding the office of director pursuant to any SEBI order or any such authority.

(ii) the 76th Annual General Meeting (AGM) is scheduled to be held on Friday, July 30, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. (IST) via Video Conference / Other Audio Visual Means in accordance with the relevant circulars issued by Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) and Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

The meeting commenced at 4:30 p.m. and concluded at 6:45 p.m.

Annexure A

Tata Motors Ltd. announces changes to its Board of Directors

Mumbai June 23, 2021: Tata Motors announced that Mr Guenter Butschek who had informed his desire to relocate to Germany at the end of the contract for personal reasons, will therefore be stepping down from his role as CEO & MD from June 30, 2021. He will continue as a consultant to the company till the end of this fiscal year.

Mr Chandrasekaran said: 'I would like to thank Guenter for leading Tata Motors successfully over the last 5 years and creating a strong foundation for the future. I look forward to his continued inputs as a consultant to the Company.'

Mr Guenter Butschek said: 'Leading Tata Motors over the last 5 years was an exciting experience. The business fundamentals are stronger, and we are well positioned to leverage the

opportunities in both Commercial and Passenger Vehicles. I look forward to my continued association with the company as a consultant in the coming months.'

Pursuant to this, Mr Girish Wagh is being appointed as the Executive Director to the Board of Tata Motors Ltd from July 1, 2021.

Tata Motors' domestic business has successfully transitioned to a Business Unit structure with the Commercial Vehicles Division headed by Mr Girish Wagh and the Passenger Vehicle Division headed by Mr Shailesh Chandra. The Executive Committee is an experienced leadership team that has been successfully scripting the turnaround of the company and will continue to drive the business.

Mr Girish Wagh, President - Commercial Vehicles, Mr Shailesh Chandra, President - Passenger Vehicles and Mr Thierry Bollore, CEO - Jaguar Land Rover will continue to work closely with the Chairman, Mr N Chandrasekaran.

Details under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read along with SEBI Circular CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated September 9, 2015

Sr. No. Particulars Details of change Mr Girish Wagh Reason for change viz. appointment, resignation, removal, death or otherwise Appointment Date of appointment / cessation (as applicable) & term of appointment July 1, 2021 Term of appointment: In terms of Section 161 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with applicable rules made thereunder, Mr Girish Wagh as an Additional Director shall hold office upto the date of the ensuing Annual General Meeting ('AGM') of the Company and a proposal for his appointment as an Executive Director of the Company would be placed for the approval of the members at the ensuing AGM of the Company. Brief profile (in case of appointment) Reproduced hereunder Disclosure of relationships between directors (in case of appointment of a Director) Nil

BRIEF PROFILE OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

Name: Girish Wagh

DIN: 03119361

Date of Birth: December 2, 1970

Educational Qualification:

MBA from S. P. Jain Institute of Management & Research

BE from Pune University

Directorship:

Automotive Corporation of Goa Limited

Tata Marcopolo Motors Limited

Background:

Girish Wagh has been President and Head of Commercial Vehicle Business Unit - Tata Motors Ltd. and a member of the Executive Committee (ExCom) since July 2017.

He started his career at Tata Motors as Graduate Engineer Trainee (GET) in 1992 after completing his Engineering from Pune University. Thereafter, he also completed his Post Graduation in Manufacturing Management from the S P Jain Institute of Management and Research.

In his illustrious career of 29 years with Tata Motors, Girish has held several senior roles with increasing and complex responsibilities across both Passenger Vehicle and Commercial Vehicle Business Units. Leading teams across multiple functions, he successfully delivered game changing projects including the Tata ACE - Mini Truck and the new generation cars including Nano, Bolt, Zest, Tiago, Hexa and Tigor.

For his excellent contribution to the automotive industry, Girish was recognised as the 'Rising Star' by the Automotive News Europe in 2011 and was recentlyawarded with'CV Man of the Year' at the Apollo CV Awards 2020.

