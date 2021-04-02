Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bombay Stock Exchange  >  Tata Motors Limited    500570   INE155A01022

TATA MOTORS LIMITED

(500570)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Tata Motors : Press Release – Tata Motors completes sale of its Defense business to Tata Advanced Systems Limited

04/02/2021 | 12:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.

First Floor, New Trading Ring

Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor

Rotunda Building, P J Towers

Plot No.C/1, G Block

Dalal Street, Fort

Bandra-Kurla Complex

Mumbai 400 001

Bandra (East), Mumbai 400 051

Kind Attn : Mr Khushro A. Bulsara

Kind Attn: Mr Lokesh Bhandari

General Manager & Head - Listing

Senior Manager -

Compliance & Legal Regulatory

Listing and Compliance

April 1, 2021

Sc- 16321

Dear Sirs,

Sub: Press Release - Tata Motors completes sale of its Defense business to Tata Advanced Systems Limited

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("the Regulation"), enclosed herewith is a press release issued by the Company on the captioned subject, the content of which is self- explanatory.

This for the information of members and exchange.

Yours faithfully,

Tata Motors Limited

Hoshang K Sethna

Company Secretary

Tata Motors completes sale of its Defense business to Tata

Advanced Systems Limited

Mumbai, 1st April 2021: Tata Motors Limited (TML) has completed the transfer of its Defense business with effect from 1 April 2021 to Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) Ltd for an upfront consideration of INR 227.7 Crores (which is subject to closing balance sheet adjustments). The transfer has been completed through a slump sale as per Scheme of Arrangement approved by National Company Law Tribunal at Mumbai and Hyderabad.

TML has been in the defense sector for several decades, and currently has a wide portfolio of logistics, combat support and armoured vehicles for the defense, paramilitary and state police forces. In recent years, TML has also focused on developing state-of-art armoured carriers & platforms such as Wheeled Amphibious Armoured Fighting Vehicles, Mine Protected and Light Armoured Multi-Role Vehicles. TML has partnered the Indian defense establishment in various strategic programs such as MRSAM, Aakash, Agni, BrahMos, etc. TML also exports its range of defense vehicles to SAARC, ASEAN, and African nations.

TASL, a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Sons Pvt., is focused on providing integrated solutions for aerospace, defense and homeland security. The sale of Defense business to TASL is in line with Tata Group's strategy of consolidating the defense businesses under a single entity to bring scale and synergy. TML will continue to play a significant role in the value chain by supplying chassis and aggregates to TASL for developing specialized defense applications, while continuing to supply pure civilian PVs and CVs to defense forces directly. TASL will invest in enhancing design & development capabilities for expanding the global footprint and providing specialist, high value-added, futuristic solutions to defense customers in and outside India. The consolidation will yield benefits in the form of operational and financial synergies helping deliver better value for both the entities.

Over the next several months, TML and TASL will work closely to ensure smooth transition of the Defense business.

Media Contact Information:

CINL28920MH1945PLC004520

Tata Motors Corporate Communications:

+91 22-66657613 / indiacorpcomm@tatamotors.com

To know more, please visit (www.tatamotors.com; also follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/TataMotors)

Disclaimer

Tata Motors Limited published this content on 02 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2021 04:13:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about TATA MOTORS LIMITED
12:14aTATA MOTORS  : Press Release – Tata Motors completes sale of its Defense b..
PU
04/01TATA MOTORS  : Sales Surge in March on Low-Base Effect
MT
04/01TATA MOTORS  : Press Release – Tata Motors Domestic Sales in Q4FY21
PU
04/01TATA MOTORS  : registered domestic sales of 182,824 units in Q4 FY21 Grows by 21..
PU
03/31TATA MOTORS  : launches an industry-first Ceramic Coating in house service with ..
PU
03/31TATA MOTORS  : Intimation for loss of share certificate(s) and issue of duplicat..
PU
03/29Asian ADRs Move Lower in Monday Trading
MT
03/29TATA MOTORS  : and State Bank of India join forces to offer innovative financial..
AQ
03/28TATA MOTORS  : Signs MoU with SBI to Offer Financial Assistence to Customers
MT
03/26EXCLUSIVE : India will not extend 2022 deadline for tighter fuel efficiency rule..
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2 479 B 33 807 M 33 807 M
Net income 2021 -56 017 M -764 M -764 M
Net Debt 2021 739 B 10 077 M 10 077 M
P/E ratio 2021 -36,3x
Yield 2021 0,06%
Capitalization 1 088 B 14 837 M 14 839 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,74x
EV / Sales 2022 0,56x
Nbr of Employees 78 906
Free-Float 64,3%
Chart TATA MOTORS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Tata Motors Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TATA MOTORS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 306,10 INR
Last Close Price 307,60 INR
Spread / Highest target 48,6%
Spread / Average Target -0,49%
Spread / Lowest Target -61,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Günter Karl Butschek Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Ravindra Kumar G.P President & Chief Human Resources Officer
Pathamadai B. Balaji Group Chief Financial Officer
Natarajan Chandrasekaran Non-Executive Chairman
Rajendra Petkar Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TATA MOTORS LIMITED67.45%14 590
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION5.86%217 813
VOLKSWAGEN AG58.21%164 838
DAIMLER AG30.37%95 444
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY38.81%84 308
BMW AG22.76%67 104
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ