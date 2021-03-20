Tata Motors : Revised disclosure on Appointment of Managing Director & CEO of Tata Motors Limited

BSE Limited

First Floor, New Trading Ring Rotunda Building, P J Towers, Dalal Street, Fort, Mumbai 400 001

Kind Attn: Mr Khushro A. Bulsara General Manager & Head

Listing Compliance & Legal Regulatory

March 19, 2021

Sc. No.- 16300

Dear Sirs,Listing Compliance Department National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. Exchange Plaza, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra(E), Mumbai 400 051

Kind Attn: Mr Lokesh Bhandari Senior Manager

Listing & Compliance

Ref: ISIN:INE155A01022 - Ordinary Shares IN9155A01020 - 'A' Ordinary Shares Debt Securities on NSE & BSE

Re: Revised disclosure on Appointment of Managing Director & CEO of Tata Motors Limited

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and with further reference to our letter no. 16258 dated February 12, 2021 with respect to the captioned matter, Tata Motors wishes to announce that Mr. Marc Llistosella who was to join Tata Motors as its CEO & Managing Director effective from July 1, 2021, will not be joining Tata Motors as its CEO & Managing Director as previously announced since he is not able to relocate to India for personal reasons at this point of time.

As mentioned in our said earlier letter, Mr.Guenter Butschek will continue as the CEO & Managing Director till June 30, 2021.

This is for the information to the exchanges and the members.

Yours faithfully, Tata Motors LimitedH K Sethna Company Secretary