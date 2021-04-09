Tata Motors : Statement of Investor Complaints for the quarter ended March 31, 2021

Financials INR USD Sales 2021 2 482 B 33 288 M 33 288 M Net income 2021 -44 265 M -594 M -594 M Net Debt 2021 738 B 9 898 M 9 898 M P/E ratio 2021 -35,7x Yield 2021 0,06% Capitalization 1 112 B 14 902 M 14 909 M EV / Sales 2021 0,75x EV / Sales 2022 0,57x Nbr of Employees 78 906 Free-Float 64,3% Chart TATA MOTORS LIMITED Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends TATA MOTORS LIMITED Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bullish Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 30 Average target price 306,63 INR Last Close Price 313,85 INR Spread / Highest target 45,6% Spread / Average Target -2,30% Spread / Lowest Target -61,8% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Name Title Günter Karl Butschek Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD Ravindra Kumar G.P President & Chief Human Resources Officer Pathamadai B. Balaji Group Chief Financial Officer Natarajan Chandrasekaran Non-Executive Chairman Rajendra Petkar Chief Technology Officer Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) TATA MOTORS LIMITED 70.85% 14 654 TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION 5.79% 219 969 VOLKSWAGEN AG 56.77% 166 237 DAIMLER AG 28.41% 96 206 GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY 44.31% 87 651 BMW AG 22.07% 68 493