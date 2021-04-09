Tata Motors : Statement of Investor Complaints for the quarter ended March 31, 2021
BSE Limited
National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.
First Floor, New Trading Ring
Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor
Rotunda Building, P J Towers
Plot No.C/1, G Block
Dalal Street, Fort
Bandra-Kurla Complex
Mumbai 400 001
Bandra (East), Mumbai 400 051
Kind Attn: Mr Khushro A. Bulsara
Kind Attn: Mr Lokesh Bhandari,
General Manager & Head
Senior Manager
Listing Compliance & Legal Regulatory
Listing and Compliance
April 8, 2021
Sc No. - 16327
Dear Sirs,
Re: Statement of Investor Complaints for the quarter ended March 31, 2021
Pursuant to Regulation 13(3) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Statement of Investor Complaints for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 is given below:
Sr.
Details of Investor Complaints
No. of Complaints
No.
Equity
Debenture
shareholders
Holders
1
Pending at the beginning of the quarter as on January 1, 2021
0
0
2
Received during the quarter ended March 31, 2021
7
0
3
Disposed off during the quarter ended March 31, 2021
7
0
4
Remaining Unresolved at the end of the quarter ended
0
0
March 31, 2021
Yours faithfully,
For Tata Motors Limited
Digitally signed by
HOSHANG KEKI SETHNA
Date: 2021.04.08 17:41:42 +05'30'
Hoshang K Sethna Company Secretary
Disclaimer
Tata Motors Limited published this content on 09 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 April 2021 04:05:05 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
