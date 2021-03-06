Tata Motors : Summary of Proceedings and Voting Results of the Meeting of the Secured Creditors of Tata Motors Limited ("the Company") convened by the Hon'ble National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai Bench ("NCLT") held on March 5, 2021

 TATA BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. First Floor, New Trading Ring Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor Rotunda Building, P J Towers Plot No.Cl 1, G Block Dalal Street, Fort Bandra-Kurla Complex Mumbai 400 001 Bandra (East), Mumbai 400 051 Kind An.: Mr Khushro A. Bulsara Kind Attn: Mr Lokesh Bhandari General Manager & Head - Listing Senior Manager Compliance & Legal Regulato Listing & Compliance March 5, 2021 Sc no. -16281 Dear Sirs,

Re: Summary of Proceedings and Voting Results of the Meeting of the Secured Credito of Tata Motors Limited ("the Company") convened by the Hon'ble National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai Bench ("NCLT") held on March 5, 2021

Pursuant to the order dated January 4, 2021 and corrigendum dated Janua 13, 2021 to the said order ('Order') passed by the Hon'ble National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai Bench ('Hon'ble Tribunal' or 'NCLT'), and in compliance with applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ('SEBI Listing Regulations'), the Meeting of the secured creditors of the Company ("Meeting") was held on Friday, March 5, 2021 at 2.30 p.m. 1ST through o-way video conferencing ("VC")/ other audio visual means ("OAVM") to transact the business contained in the Notice dated January 22, 2021 ("Notice"), for approval of Scheme of arrangement beeen the Company and TML Business Seice Analytics Limited and their respective shareholders ("Scheme"). We would like to inform that the business contained in the Notice was transacted and passed by the secured creditors with requisite majority.

In this regard, please find enclosed the following:

i. Summary of the proceedings of the meeting of the Company, as required under Regulation 30 and Pa A of Schedule Ill of the SEBI Listing Regulations - Annexure A.

ii. The Scrutinizer's Report dated March 5, 2021, pursuant to Section 108 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 20 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014 - Annexure 8.

The meeting concluded at 3.05 p.m. (1ST).

The Voting Results alongwith the Scrutinizer's Report is available on the Company's website at .tatamotors.com and the National Securities Deposito Limited at .evotinq.nsdl.com.

You are requested to kindly take the same on record.

Yours faithfully,

Annexure ASummary of proceedings of the meeting of the secured creditors of Tata Motors Limited ("the Transferor Company"/"the Company") convened by the Hon'ble National Company Law Tribunal. Mumbai Bench on March 51 2021

The meeting of the secured creditors of the Company convened by the Hon'ble National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai Bench ("NCLT") was held on Friday, March 5, 2021 at 2 .30 p.m . 1ST through two-way video conferencing ('VC')/ other audio visual means ("OAVM"). The Company while conducting the meeting adhered to the order dated January 4 , 2021 and corrigendum dated January 13, 2021 to the said order ('Order'), Ministry of Corporate Affairs ("MCA") Circulars , Securities and Exchange Board of India ("SEBI ") Circulars, and other social distancing norms in view of the outbreak of COVID -19 pandemic.

Mr Vispi Patel, Deputy Company Secretary , welcomed the secured creditors to the meeting and briefed them on certain points relating to the participation at the meeting through VC.

Mr N Chandrasekaran , Chairman appointed to conduct the meeting by NCLT chaired the meeting . He informed that the meeting was convened pursuant to the Order of NCLT in the matter of the Scheme of Arrangement between the Company and TML Business Analytics Services Limited ("the Transferee Company") and their respective shareholders ("Scheme"). The requisite quorum being present, the Chairman called the meeting to order. He informed the secured creditors that the proceedings of the meeting was video recorded and live streaming was webcast on National Securities Depository Limited ("NSDL") website.

The Chairman informed that all the Directors of the Company except Ms. Hanne Sorensen and Mr Thierry Ballon~ attended the meeting . He welcomed all the Directors and requested them to introduce themselves to the secured creditors. He informed that respective chairperson of the Audit Committee, the Nomination and Remuneration Committee and the Stakeholders ' Relationship Committee were also present at the meeting. He then introduced the Chief Financial Officer and Deputy Company Secretary present with him at the common venue . The Company 's Statutory Auditors and Secretarial Auditors were also present at the meeting through VC.

The Registers as required under the Companies Act, 2013 ("Act") and other relevant documents mentioned in the Notice were available for inspection in electronic mode. Since there was no physical attendance of secured creditors and in compliance with the Order, the requirement of appointing proxies was not applicable, except for the authorized representatives of corporate secured creditors.

The Notice of the meeting , the Explanatory Statement under Sections 230(3), 232(2) and 102 of the Act read with rules framed thereunder and the Scheme have already been dispatched to all the secured creditors . In addition , advertisements containing Notice of the meeting were duly published in newspapers, in accordance with the directions of the NCLT. With the consent of the secured creditors, the Notice convening the meeting was taken as read.

At the request of the Chairman, Mr P B Balaji , Group Chief Financial Officer provided a brief summary of the Scheme, including salient features and rationale of the Scheme.

The following resolution set out in the Notice convening the meeting was put up to the secured creditors for voting:

Item No. Details of the Agenda Resolution required 1. For approval of the Scheme of Arrangement between Tata Motors Limited ("Transferor Company") and TML Business Analytics Services Limited ("Transferee Comoany") and their resoective shareholders. Special

• ma1ontyof persons representmg three fourth m value as per Sectron 230(6) of the Companies Act, 20 13..

The Deputy Company Secretary informed the secured creditors that as directed in the Order, the Company had provided secured Creditors the facility to exercise their right to vote on the resolution by remote e-voting facility provided by National Securities Depository System (" NSDL") during the meeting . The voting rights of the secured creditors was in the same proportion to the amount outstanding in the Company as on September 30, 2020.

The Deputy Company Secretary also informed that Mr P N Parikh (Membership No. FCS 327) of M/s Parikh & Associates , Practicing Company Secretaries was the Scrutinizer appointed by the NCLT to scrutinize the votes cast during the meeting , in an independent and fair manner.

The Chairman requested the secured creditors , who were present at the meeting to cast their vote.

The Chairman thanked the secured creditors for attending and participating in the meeting and requested the secured creditors to continue voting for next 15 minutes. The Chairman authorized Vispi S Patel , Deputy Company Secretary to carry out the voting process and declare the voting results of the voting. The Chairman thanked the secured creditors for their continuing support and for attending and participating in the meeting . After 15 minutes , Mr Patel informed the secured creditors that the voting results alongwith the scrutinizers report would be disseminated through the stock exchanges, placed on the websites of the Company viz . www .tatamotors.com and the National Securities Depository Limited viz. www .evotinq .nsdl.com within 48 hours from the conclusion of the meeting.

The meeting concluded at 3.05 p.m 1ST.

The Scrutinizer's Report was received after the conclusion of the Meeting on March 5, 2021 and as set out therein the said resolution was declared passed with the requisite majority.

To

The Chairman of the CLT convened meeting of Secured Creditors TATA MOTORS LIMITED

CIN: L28920MH1945PLC004520 Bombay House, 24, Homi Mody Street, Mumbai 400001

Sub: Scrutinizer's report on the results of voting by Secured Creditors of Tata Motors Limited through remote e-voting conducted during the National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai Bench ("Hon'ble Tribunal") convened meeting of Secured Creditors of Tata Motors Limited held on Friday, March 5, 2021 at 2.30 p.m. 1ST through video conferencing/other audio visual means

Dear Sir,

I, P. . Parikh (PCS 327) of M/s. Parikh & Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries, have been appointed by the Hon' ble Tribunal, by its order dated January 4, 2021 and corrigendum dated January 13, 2021 to the said order (hereinafter collectively referred to as "Order"), as the Scrutinizer. The said appointment was for the purpose of scrutinizing the electronic voting process during the meeting, in a fair and transparent manner, of the Secured Creditors of Tata Motors Limited convened by the Order and held on Friday, March 5, 2021 at 02.30 p.m. IST ("Meeting") through video conferencing/ other audio visual means, pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 (11 Act11 ) read with applicable rules made thereunder on the below mentioned resolution seeking approval of Secured Creditors to the Scheme of Arrangement between Tata Motors Limited ("Transferor Company" or "Company") and TML Business Analytics Services Limited ( "Transferee Company") and their respective shareholders under Sections 230 to 232 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("Scheme").

The Notice dat d January 22, 2021 along with the Scheme, Explanatory Statement under Sections 230(3), 232(1), 232(2) and 102 of the Companies Act, 2013 (" Act") read with Rule 6 of the Companies (Compromises, Arrangements and Amalgamations) Rules, 2016 and other annexures ("Notice") as confirmed by the Company was sent to the Secured Creditors in respect of the below mentioned resolution proposed at the Meeting.

The Company had provided the Secured Creditors the facility to exercise their right to vote on the resolution proposed to be considered at the Meeting through e-voting by using the electronic voting system provided by National Securities Depositories Limited (" SOL") (remot e-voting).

1