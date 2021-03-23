Tata Motors : The all-new Tata SAFARI is the Official Partner for VIVO IPL 2021

Download press kit Press release Download

23 March, 2021

Tata Motors continues its association with the tournament for the fourth consecutive year

Tata Motors continues its association with VIVO IPL 2021 with the all-new Tata Safari as its official partner. In the image, Mr. Brijesh Patel, Chairman, IPL, posing with the iconic legend



Continuing its association for the fourth consecutive year with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Tata Motors, India's leading automotive brand, today announced that its iconic flagship SUV, the all-new Tata Safari will be the Official Partner for VIVO Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. As the tournament returns to India this year, the Company is looking forward to leveraging this prestigious platform to showcase and drive engagement for its recently launched iconic brand - new Tata Safari.

The tournament will begin on April 9th in Chennai and will be played across 6 major cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Kolkata, followed by the finals being played in Ahmedabad.

Commenting on this association, Mr. Vivek Srivatsa, Head - Marketing, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit (PVBU), Tata Motors, said, 'This year's IPL is a special one for us as the tournament has made its way back to its Indian venues after a difficult year. The excitement of the 2021 tournament will be a notch higher as cricket lovers in India look forward to welcoming the illustrious league back to their home stadiums. We are thrilled to be contributing to this excitement with the renewal of our fruitful association with BCCI, for the fourth consecutive year. The new Safari has received a great response especially with respect to its premium design, best in class features and outstanding comfort by customers and it is making its IPL debut in this new avatar. We are working on innovative plans to garner the viewers' attention, as they tune in from across the country to support their teams. We are positive to drive tremendous value from this association and hope to share the joy of celebrating our favorite sport and cricket league with the fans yet again'.

Speaking on this continued partnership, Mr. Brijesh Patel, Chairman, IPL said, 'We are looking forward to Tata Motors continuing their association for this year's VIVO IPL with their latest launch - the all-new Tata Safari. Tata Motors has been the official partner of the tournament since 2018 and our relationship with them continues to grow stronger with each passing year. Over the three seasons, we have witnessed the company's efforts to make the tournament exciting for their customers as well as for the fans through a variety of initiatives at the tournament venues. Despite the existing unprecedented environment, we are looking forward to yet another year of this fruitful association, while delivering great value to Tata Motors and the followers of the game, as we consolidate our partnership further.'

As the Official Partner, Tata Motors will showcase the new Safari across the host stadia in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, Kolkata and Ahmedabad. Similar to past years, the IPL matches will play host to the exciting Super Striker Awards - the player with highest strike rate of the match will take home the much sought-after Super Striker Trophy along with a prize of INR 1,00,000.

In its new avatar, the Safari takes forward the brand's rich legacy by combining Impact 2.0 design language with the proven capability of OMEGARC, an architecture derived from the renowned D8 platform from Land Rover. it has evolved to cater to the new age SUV customers, who demand arresting design, unparalleled versatility, plush and comfortable interiors, and an outstanding performance for a modern, multifaceted lifestyle.

For more information on the product, please visit - https://cars.tatamotors.com/suv/safari

