Tata Motors : delivers the All-New Safari to Rani Sahiba Mahendra Kumari Ji, of Jodhpur

12 April, 2021

-Adds a fourth Safari to her personal fleet-

Tata Motors, one of India's leading automotive brands, delivered an all-new Tata Safari to Rani Mahendra Kumari Ji, W/o Late Maharaj Hari Singh Ji of Jodhpur Royal family. The Safari in its various avatars has been her companion since 2001, making the all-new Safari the fourth one owned by her.

Elated on receiving the all-new Safari, Rani Sahiba, said, 'I am thrilled to have brought home the Tata Safari. The Safari has been my go to vehicle for long road travels since two decades. It has accompanied me to the length and breadth of the country and has been my most comfortable and trustworthy ride till date. With its luxurious design and iconic legacy coupled with the comfort and premiumness provided by the vehicle, the Safari was an obvious choice for me. The Safari is indeed the perfect car. I am delighted that Tata Motors has brought back the Safari in such a modern avatar and am thankful to the Company for delivering this iconic SUV to me here in Jodhpur.'

Commenting on the delivery Mr. Susheel Bajpai Regional Manager, Rajasthan, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit, at Tata Motors, , said, 'We are excited to deliver our flagship SUV - the Tata Safari to the Rani Sahiba of Jodhpur soon after its commercial launch. The royal family is a symbol of legacy and luxury; and what better than the all-new Safari, which in its new avatar offers the best in segment design and driving dynamics to its customers; making it their perfect companion for journeys. With its premium design, luxurious interiors along with the state-of-the-art connectivity and premium features, the Safari does not just blend in but makes an impression with its road presence. We are delighted by the customer response across the country and are thrilled by the love our new product is receiving. We are positive that the Safari will carry forward the legacy set by its predecessor as it continues to attract the modern-day customer.'

Rani Sahiba has booked the Safari XZ 7-seater for her purchase. Launched recently on 22nd February, the all-new Tata Safari is powered by the 2.0 litre turbocharged Kyrotech engine. With its 2741 mm wheelbase, the Safari will come with signature Oyster White Interiors paired with the Ashwood finish dashboard along with 6 and 7-seater options, which will come with an 8.8-inch floating island infotainment system.

In its new avatar, the Safari takes forward the brand's rich legacy by combining Tata Motors' Impact 2.0 design language with the proven capability of OMEGARC, the architecture derived from the renowned D8 platform from Land Rover - the gold standard of SUVs worldwide. The OMEGARC, architecture has already proven its mettle with the success of the Harrier.

In Rajasthan, Tata Motors has registered a 67.6% growth YTD FY21 in overall PVs. In a challenging year, Tata Motors has exhibited a stellar performance in the passenger vehicles market in India last year, by clocking in over 23,000 unit sales every month successively from October 2020. In FY21 the business registered its highest ever annual sales in 8 years, while posting a growth of 69% versus FY20. As of March 2021, the company's 'New Forever' product range, including the all-new Tata Safari, continues to witness strong acceptance in the market.

About Tata Motors

Tata Motors Limited (NYSE: TTM; BSE: 500570 and 570001; NSE: TATAMOTORS and TATAMTRDVR), a USD 35 billion organization, is a leading global automobile manufacturer of cars, utility vehicles, pick-ups, trucks and buses.

Part of the USD 113 billion Tata group, Tata Motors is India's largest and the only OEM offering extensive range of integrated, smart and e-mobility solutions. It has operations in India, the UK, South Korea, Thailand, South Africa, and Indonesia through a strong global network of 103 subsidiaries, 10 associate companies, 3 joint ventures and 2 joint operations as on March 31, 2020. With a focus on engineering and tech enabled automotive solutions catering to the future of mobility, Tata Motors is India's market leader in commercial vehicles and amongst the top four in the passenger vehicles market.

With 'Connecting Aspirations' at the core of its brand promise, the company's innovation efforts are focused to develop pioneering technologies that are sustainable as well as suited to evolving aspirations of the market and the customers. Tata Motors strives to bring new products that fire the imagination of GenNext customers, fueled by state of the art design and R&D centers located in India, UK, US, Italy and South Korea. Internationally, Tata commercial and passenger vehicles are marketed in countries, spread across Africa, the Middle East, South Asia, South East Asia, South America, Australia, CIS, and Russia.