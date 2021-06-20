Tata Motors : launches ‘16 saal bemisaal' campaign to celebrate the legendary Ace's 16th anniversary

Download press kit Press release Download

18 June, 2021

The Tata Ace continues its 16-year legacy as the most successful commercial vehicle in the country

Commemorating 16 strong years of the Tata Ace, the most popular small commercial vehicle (SCV) of the country, Tata Motors, India's largest commercial vehicle manufacturer, has announced the launch of the new '16 saal bemisaal' campaign. To celebrate this feat, Tata Motors has organised roadshows, wherein Tata Aces will travel across 10 states in the country. Tata Motors will leverage this opportunity to distribute medical facemasks in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The campaign will aim to showcase the benefits and rewards of starting a small-scale logistics business, especially in this pandemic-induced economic slowdown. Cumulatively, the Aces will travel a distance of around 4 lakh kilometres. Patrons will also be able to test drive the vehicle to gain a first-hand experience of its comfort and drivability.

The Tata Ace has been the pioneer in the 4-wheel small commercial vehicle segment in India, with more than 60% market share in the mini-truck segment. Tata Ace forged a foundation of mini-trucks in India, in addition to retaining the most preferred choice for Indian entrepreneurs over the past 16 years. Since its launch in 2005, the mini-truck, popularly known as 'Chotta Haathi', has proven to be a strong, reliable vehicle, providing a means of livelihood and gateway to entrepreneurship for over 2.3 million (23 lakh) Indians. The Tata Ace has helped build the nation, catering to the evolving cargo transportation needs of the country, and has rightfully grown into being the most successful Indian commercial vehicle of all times.

Tata Motors' continuous engagement with customers and assessment of customer requirements has fuelled the meticulous and comprehensive planning involved in the design and development of the Tata Ace. Its ease of acquisition, powered by favourable pricing, complementing the low operating and maintenance costs and high fuel efficiency, has been integral to the vehicle's success. The vehicle has been aptly engineered for maximising revenues by ensuring more trips, superior load carrying capability and a quicker turnaround time, meeting requirements of both rural and urban transportation.

Speaking about the pioneering mini-truck, Mr Vinay Pathak, Vice President, Product Line - SCV & PU, Tata Motors, said, 'Tata Motors has always led the way for bringing safer, smarter and valuable offerings to its customers, keeping up with changing times. The evolution of Tata Ace over the last 16 years and customers' trust in the Ace brand is a testament to Tata Motors' strong engineering prowess, as well as the company's customer value creation philosophy. The '16 saal bemisaal' campaign depicting the Tata Ace family's prosperous endeavours is a subject of immense pride not only for Tata Motors but also for the 23 lakh-plus owners. The Tata Ace is a great first investment for budding entrepreneurs in the transportation sector, and we remain confident of its continued appreciation in the coming years. With the recent BS6 upgrade, the Ace has been appreciated for its high fuel efficiency, wider fuel options and high load carrying capability, thereby enhancing the customer's earning potential.'

Today, the iconic Ace Gold is available in diesel, petrol and CNG options, and is deployed for multiple applications, including market logistics, distribution of fruits, vegetables and Agri products, beverages FMCG and FMCD goods, e-commerce, parcel & courier, furniture, packed LPG cylinders, dairy, pharma and food products, refrigerated transport, as well as waste management applications.

Tata Motors has tied up with leading banks such as the State Bank of India and other financial institutions for convenient financing options and easy purchase of its SCV range, in both rural and urban areas. Additionally, Tata Motors also extends various vehicle care programs, fleet management solutions, annual maintenance packages and resale for commercial vehicles under the Sampoorna Seva 2.0 initiative. Some of the standout features of this bouquet of benefits are Tata Alert offering 24×7 roadside assistance for all vehicles under warranty, Tata Kavach to ensure that all accidental vehicles insured under Tata Motors Insurance are repaired within 15 days, and a service turnaround time guarantee under Tata Zippy to ensure maximum uptime.

Tata Ace, India's highest-selling mini truck, is well poised to lead the last-mile distribution segment in the Indian trucking space and generate millions of success stories for years to come.

About Tata Motors

Tata Motors Limited (NYSE: TTM; BSE: 500570 and 570001; NSE: TATAMOTORS and TATAMTRDVR), a USD 44 billion organization, is a leading global automobile manufacturer of cars, utility vehicles, pick-ups, trucks and buses. Part of the USD 110 billion Tata group, Tata Motors is India's largest and the only OEM offering an extensive range of integrated, smart and e-mobility solutions. It has operations in India, the UK, South Korea, Thailand, South Africa, and Indonesia through a strong global network of 134 subsidiaries, associate companies and joint ventures, including Jaguar Land Rover in the UK and Tata Daewoo in South Korea.

With a focus on engineering and tech enabled automotive solutions catering to the future of mobility, Tata Motors is India's market leader in commercial vehicles and amongst the top four in the passenger vehicles market. With 'Connecting Aspirations' at the core of its brand promise, the company's innovation efforts are focused to develop pioneering technologies that are sustainable as well as suited to evolving aspirations of the market and the customers. Tata Motors strives to bring new products that fire the imagination of GenNext customers, fuelled by state of the art design and R&D centres located in India, the UK, the US, Italy and South Korea. Internationally, Tata commercial and passenger vehicles are marketed in countries, spread across Africa, the Middle East, South Asia, South East Asia, South America, Australia, CIS, and Russia.