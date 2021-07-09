Tata Motors : partners with IndusInd Bank to provide exclusive offers on passenger vehicles to its customers

Download press kit Press release Download Download All Subscribe to our alerts

9 July, 2021

Key Highlights:

EMI per month per lakh starting as low as INR. 834/- at an attractive rate of interest

60% low EMI options for the first 3-6 months as per the customer choice and financial requirements

Up to 90% financing available

Flexible tenor from 1 to 7 years depending on the product and variant

Non income proof funding available

Scheme available on New Forever range of passenger vehicles*

In an effort to make its New Forever range of Tata Motors cars and UVs more accessible in these challenging times, Tata Motors, India's leading automotive manufacturer, has rolled out exciting finance offers for its passenger vehicle customers in collaboration with IndusInd Bank. The company has been partnering with banks to provide lucrative offers for its customers. As part of this partnership with IndusInd Bank, the Company will provide the Step Up scheme where the customers can choose and buy from the safest range of passenger cars in the country, with a special low EMI option scheme for the first 3-6 months.

Under the Step Up scheme, customers can now avail EMI options lowered by 60% starting from INR 834/- per lakh per month, depending on the scheme and the products at an attractive interest rate. As per the scheme, the EMI payments will remain lower for a period of 3-6 months depending on the convenience of the buyer. This will be provided with non-income proof funding and flexible tenor options ranging from 1 to 7 years depending on the product and variant. Furthermore, while the purchase of the Harrier, Safari or Tigor gets a loan to value (LTV) of up to 85% on the ex-showroom price, purchase of Tiago, Nexon or Altroz will make the customers eligible to get an LTV of 90%.

Commenting on the roll out of these finance schemes offers,Mr.Ramesh Dorairajan,Head Network Management and Trade Finance, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit, said, 'We, at Tata Motors, have always been committed to supporting our customers at all times. The recent Covid-19 upsurge has impacted everyone and to help our passenger car family in these challenging moments, we are delighted to be partnering with IndusInd Bank to roll out special finance schemes. This is in alignment with our constant effort to fast track the availability of safe personal mobility solutions to individuals and families at pocket friendly rates. We hope that these offers will boost customer morale and make the process of purchasing a car more convenient.'

Elaborating on the initiative Mr. T.A. Rajagoppalan, Executive Vice President, Passenger Vehicles, IndusInd Bank said, 'At IndusInd, we believe in staying agile and responding to customer needs in keeping with emerging demand indicators. These innovative financial schemes aim at not only reducing the burden on the customer's wallet during these tough times, but also allow them to prioritize commute in a hygienic, safe and comfortable environment. We take pride in joining hands with Tata Motors to roll out these schemes.'

To know more about offers and car buying options, call your nearest dealership or visit https://cars.tatamotors.com/. Customers can also enquire, request a test drive, make bookings, and select their preferred financing option via 'Click to Drive', Tata Motors' end-to-end online platform, from the comfort and safety of their homes.

*The scheme is not applicable on Nexon EV

T&C apply

About Tata Motors

Tata Motors Limited (NYSE: TTM; BSE: 500570 and 570001; NSE: TATAMOTORS and TATAMTRDVR), a USD 35 billion organization, is a leading global automobile manufacturer of cars, utility vehicles, pick-ups, trucks and buses. Part of the USD 113 billion Tata group, Tata Motors is India's largest and the only OEM offering extensive range of integrated, smart and e-mobility solutions. It has operations in India, the UK, South Korea, Thailand, South Africa, and Indonesia through a strong global network of 103 subsidiaries, 10 associate companies, 3 joint ventures and 2 joint operations as on March 31, 2020.

With a focus on engineering and tech enabled automotive solutions catering to the future of mobility, Tata Motors is India's market leader in commercial vehicles and amongst the top four in the passenger vehicles market. With 'Connecting Aspirations' at the core of its brand promise, the company's innovation efforts are focused to develop pioneering technologies that are sustainable as well as suited to evolving aspirations of the market and the customers. Tata Motors strives to bring new products that fire the imagination of GenNext customers, fueled by state of the art design and R&D centers located in India, UK, US, Italy and South Korea. Internationally, Tata commercial and passenger vehicles are marketed in countries, spread across Africa, the Middle East, South Asia, South East Asia, South America, Australia, CIS, and Russia.

ABOUT INDUSIND BANK

IndusInd Bank, which commenced operations in 1994, caters to the needs of both consumer and corporate customers. Its technology platform supports multi-channel delivery capabilities. As on March 31, 2021, IndusInd Bank has 2,015 Branches/ Banking Outlet and 2,872 ATMs spread across geographical locations of the country. The Bank also has representative offices in London, Dubai and Abu Dhabi. The Bank believes in driving its business through technology. It enjoys clearing bank status for both major stock exchanges - BSE and NSE - and major commodity exchanges in the country, including MCX, NCDEX and NMCE. IndusInd Bank was included in the NIFTY 50 benchmark index on April 1, 2013.

RATING

Domestic Rating:

CRISIL AA + for Infrastructure Bonds programme

CRISIL AA for Additional Tier I Bonds programme

CRISIL A1+ for certificate of deposit programme / short term FD programme

IND AA+ for Senior bonds programme by India Ratings and Research

IND AA for Additional Tier I Bonds programme by India Ratings and Research

IND A1+ for Short Term Debt Instruments by India Ratings and Research

Visit us at www.indusind.com

Twitter- @MyIndusIndBank

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/OfficialIndusIndBankPage