  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Tata Motors Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    500570   INE155A01022

TATA MOTORS LIMITED

(500570)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-24
449.50 INR   -1.18%
11:29aTATA MOTORS : partners with Indian Bank to offer attractive car loans for its Passenger Vehicles Business
PU
01:29aTATA MOTORS : signs an MoU with EC Wheels India Pvt Ltd for the biggest EV fleet deployment in Eastern India
PU
12:34aTata Motors to Supply 1,000 Electric Sedans to Urban Transportation Company
MT
Tata Motors : partners with Indian Bank to offer attractive car loans for its Passenger Vehicles Business

07/26/2022 | 11:29am EDT
Tata Motors partners with Indian Bank to offer attractive car loans for its Passenger Vehicles Business
26 July, 2022

Key Highlights:

  • Maximum finance of up to 90% on-road funding, with rate of interest starting from as low as 7.80%
  • Repayment tenure of up to 7 years
  • Nil foreclosure and part payment charges

With the festive season around the corner, Tata Motors, India's leading automotive brand entered into a partnership with Indian Bank to facilitate easy financing for its passenger vehicles customers. This strategic partnership aims to provide customized and attractive car loans from across 5700+ branches of Indian Bank across the country.

The easy financing will be available at attractive interest rates starting as low as 7.80%. The scheme will provide up to 90% financing on road funding, with repayment terms of up to 7 years. Customers can foreclose or provide partial payments at no additional fees. Tata Motors' customers can also register for the finance options through Tata Motors' dealers across the country.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Ramesh Dorairajan, Senior General Manager - Network Management & EV Sales, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd, said, "We, at Tata Motors, are delighted to partner with Indian Bank to make passenger vehicles more accessible to individuals and families. We have always aimed at making our personal mobility solutions more affordable and accessible for our customers, contributing to the joy of the overall ownership experience. Our partnership aims to provide a hassle-free experience to our customers and thereby add to the fervor of the upcoming festive season. We are confident that such partnerships will make the car purchasing process seamless for customers and positively impact their overall buying experience of Tata cars."

According to Mr. Imran Amin Siddiqui, Executive Director, Indian Bank, "We are delighted with our partnership with Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited, India's leading passenger vehicle manufacturer, to provide attractive and easy car finance options for their customers. Indian Bank has a wide presence all over the country and we are confident of offering best-in-class services, including our digital-lending process to Tata Motors customers for meeting their aspiration of owning a car. We are committed to making the car financing experience more convenient for customers, and a variety of options in terms of rate of interest will be made available to simplify the financing process."

Media Contact Information: Tata Motors Corporate Communications: +91 22-66657613 / indiacorpcomm@tatamotors.com

Disclaimer

Tata Motors Limited published this content on 26 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on TATA MOTORS LIMITED
Financials
Sales 2023 3 388 B 42 451 M 42 451 M
Net income 2023 76 731 M 961 M 961 M
Net Debt 2023 819 B 10 264 M 10 264 M
P/E ratio 2023 24,0x
Yield 2023 0,05%
Capitalization 1 576 B 19 752 M 19 752 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,71x
EV / Sales 2024 0,58x
Nbr of Employees 73 608
Free-Float 98,9%
Chart TATA MOTORS LIMITED
Tata Motors Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends TATA MOTORS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 29
Last Close Price 449,50 INR
Average target price 526,48 INR
Spread / Average Target 17,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas Flack Co-President & Chief Purchasing Officer
Rajendra Petkar Co-President & Chief Technology Officer
Ravindra Kumar G.P Co-President & Chief Human Resources Officer
Pathamadai B. Balaji Group Chief Financial Officer
Natarajan Chandrasekaran Non-Executive Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TATA MOTORS LIMITED-6.81%20 123
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION2.87%217 431
VOLKSWAGEN AG-25.26%83 072
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG-17.96%60 576
BMW AG-11.89%52 203
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-38.28%51 614