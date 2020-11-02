Tata Motors : registered domestic sales of 49,669 units in October 2020, a growth of 27% over last year

Financials INR USD Sales 2021 2 459 B 33 038 M 33 038 M Net income 2021 -55 144 M -741 M -741 M Net Debt 2021 813 B 10 924 M 10 924 M P/E ratio 2021 -7,94x Yield 2021 0,14% Capitalization 438 B 5 876 M 5 887 M EV / Sales 2021 0,51x EV / Sales 2022 0,40x Nbr of Employees 78 906 Free-Float 62,2% Chart TATA MOTORS LIMITED Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends TATA MOTORS LIMITED Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bullish Neutral Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 31 Average target price 144,59 INR Last Close Price 132,70 INR Spread / Highest target 115% Spread / Average Target 8,96% Spread / Lowest Target -38,2% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers Name Title Günter Karl Butschek Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD Ravindra Kumar G.P President & Chief Human Resources Officer Natarajan Chandrasekaran Non-Executive Chairman Pathamadai B. Balaji Group Chief Financial Officer Rajendra Petkar Chief Technology Officer Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) TATA MOTORS LIMITED -28.31% 5 876 TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION -11.81% 181 881 VOLKSWAGEN AG -29.02% 76 005 DAIMLER AG -10.07% 55 356 GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY -5.66% 49 416 BMW AG -19.77% 44 109