Tata Motors : registered domestic sales of 49,669 units in October 2020, a growth of 27% over last year
11/02/2020 | 07:35am EST
Tata Motors registered domestic sales of 49,669 units in October 2020, a growth of 27% over last year
Press kit
Download press kit
Subscribe to our alerts
Updates on all things Tata Motors
Subscribe to Email Alerts
Key in salutation
*
Key in your salutation Mr. Mrs. Miss
Key in email here
Key in name here
Key in organization name here
Captcha
Processing please wait..
2 November, 2020
Tata Motors Limited sales in the domestic & international market for October 2020 stood at 52,132 vehicles, compared to 41,354 units during October 2019.
Domestic Sales Performance:
Category
Oct. 2020
Sept. 2020
Oct. 2019
% change
Oct'20 vs Sept '20
% change
Oct'20 vs Oct'19
Total Domestic Sales
49,669
44,444
39,152
12%
27%
Domestic - Commercial Vehicles:
Category
Oct. 2020
Sept. 2020
Oct. 2019
% change
Oct'20 vs Sept '20
% change
Oct'20 vs Oct'19
M&HCV
5,033
4,606
4,893
9%
3%
I & LCV
4,286
3,339
3,832
28%
12%
Passenger Carriers
755
778
1,706
-3%
-56%
SCV cargo and pickup
15,978
14,522
15,552
10%
3%
Total Domestic
26,052
23,245
25,983
12%
0%
CV Exports
2,420
1,665
2,019
45%
20%
Total CV
28,472
24,910
28,002
14%
2%
Domestic - Passenger Vehicles:
Category
Oct. 2020
Sept. 2020
Oct. 2019
% change
Oct'20 vs Sept '20
% change
Oct'20 vs Oct'19
Total PV
23,617
21,199
13,169
11%
79%
Disclaimer
Tata Motors Limited published this content on 02 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 November 2020 12:34:07 UTC
All news about TATA MOTORS LIMITED
Sales 2021
2 459 B
33 038 M
33 038 M
Net income 2021
-55 144 M
-741 M
-741 M
Net Debt 2021
813 B
10 924 M
10 924 M
P/E ratio 2021
-7,94x
Yield 2021
0,14%
Capitalization
438 B
5 876 M
5 887 M
EV / Sales 2021
0,51x
EV / Sales 2022
0,40x
Nbr of Employees
78 906
Free-Float
62,2%
Chart TATA MOTORS LIMITED
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends TATA MOTORS LIMITED
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bullish Neutral
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
31
Average target price
144,59 INR
Last Close Price
132,70 INR
Spread / Highest target
115%
Spread / Average Target
8,96%
Spread / Lowest Target
-38,2%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.