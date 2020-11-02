Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  MUMBAI STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Tata Motors Limited    500570   INE155A01022

TATA MOTORS LIMITED

(500570)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Tata Motors : registered domestic sales of 49,669 units in October 2020, a growth of 27% over last year

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/02/2020 | 07:35am EST
Tata Motors registered domestic sales of 49,669 units in October 2020, a growth of 27% over last year Press kit
Download press kit
Subscribe to our alerts
Updates on all things Tata Motors
Subscribe to Email Alerts
Key in salutation*
Key in your salutation Mr. Mrs. Miss
Key in email here
Key in name here
Key in organization name here
Captcha
Processing please wait..

2 November, 2020

Tata Motors Limited sales in the domestic & international market for October 2020 stood at 52,132 vehicles, compared to 41,354 units during October 2019.

Domestic Sales Performance:

Category Oct. 2020 Sept. 2020 Oct. 2019 % change
Oct'20 vs Sept '20 		% change
Oct'20 vs Oct'19
Total Domestic Sales 49,669 44,444 39,152 12% 27%
  • Domestic - Commercial Vehicles:
Category Oct. 2020 Sept. 2020 Oct. 2019 % change
Oct'20 vs Sept '20 		% change
Oct'20 vs Oct'19
M&HCV 5,033 4,606 4,893 9% 3%
I & LCV 4,286 3,339 3,832 28% 12%
Passenger Carriers 755 778 1,706 -3% -56%
SCV cargo and pickup 15,978 14,522 15,552 10% 3%
Total Domestic 26,052 23,245 25,983 12% 0%
CV Exports 2,420 1,665 2,019 45% 20%
Total CV 28,472 24,910 28,002 14% 2%
  • Domestic - Passenger Vehicles:
Category Oct. 2020 Sept. 2020 Oct. 2019 % change
Oct'20 vs Sept '20 		% change
Oct'20 vs Oct'19
Total PV 23,617 21,199 13,169 11% 79%

Disclaimer

Tata Motors Limited published this content on 02 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 November 2020 12:34:07 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about TATA MOTORS LIMITED
07:35aTATA MOTORS : registered domestic sales of 49,669 units in October 2020, a growt..
PU
10/29MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA : India's top carmaker Maruti Suzuki says no urgent need to ..
RE
10/28Sensex, Nifty end lower as weak global cues prevail
RE
10/28TATA MOTORS : Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10/28TATA MOTORS : Statement on Deviation or Variation of funds raised through Prefer..
PU
10/28TATA MOTORS : Intimation of outcome of Board Meeting under Regulations 30 and 33..
PU
10/28TATA MOTORS : Change in Board composition of the Company
PU
10/27TATA MOTORS : sees better second half even as it prepares for hard Brexit
RE
10/27TATA MOTORS CONSOLIDATED Q2 FY21 RES :
PU
10/27TATA MOTORS CONSOLIDATED Q2 FY21 RES : EBIT breakeven and positive Free Cash Flo..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2 459 B 33 038 M 33 038 M
Net income 2021 -55 144 M -741 M -741 M
Net Debt 2021 813 B 10 924 M 10 924 M
P/E ratio 2021 -7,94x
Yield 2021 0,14%
Capitalization 438 B 5 876 M 5 887 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,51x
EV / Sales 2022 0,40x
Nbr of Employees 78 906
Free-Float 62,2%
Chart TATA MOTORS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Tata Motors Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TATA MOTORS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 144,59 INR
Last Close Price 132,70 INR
Spread / Highest target 115%
Spread / Average Target 8,96%
Spread / Lowest Target -38,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Günter Karl Butschek Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Ravindra Kumar G.P President & Chief Human Resources Officer
Natarajan Chandrasekaran Non-Executive Chairman
Pathamadai B. Balaji Group Chief Financial Officer
Rajendra Petkar Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TATA MOTORS LIMITED-28.31%5 876
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-11.81%181 881
VOLKSWAGEN AG-29.02%76 005
DAIMLER AG-10.07%55 356
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-5.66%49 416
BMW AG-19.77%44 109
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group