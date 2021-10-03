Tata Motors : registered total sales of 1,71,270 units in Q2 FY22

Download press kit Press release Download Download All Subscribe to our alerts

1 October, 2021

Grows by 49% over Q1 FY22 and by 55% over Q2 FY21

Tata Motors Limited today announced its sales in the domestic & international market, for Q2 FY22, which stood at 1,71,270 vehicles, compared to 1,10,345 units during Q2 FY21.

Domestic Sales Performance:

Category Sept'21 Sept'20 % Change Q2 FY22 Q2 FY21 % Change Total Domestic Sales 55,988 44,410 26% 1,62,159 1,06,854 52%

Commercial Vehicles:

Mr. Girish Wagh, Executive Director, Tata Motors Ltd. said, "Tata Motors' Commercial Vehicle domestic sale in Q2 FY22 at 78,226 units was ~80% higher than the previous quarter and 50% higher the same quarter last year (Q2 FY21). Post the 2nd COVID wave, markets are witnessing gradual demand recovery across most segments led by M&HCVs with improving fleet utilization levels, higher number of road construction projects awarded and improving cement consumption. International business continued the recovery momentum and grew by ~28% over the previous quarter and 155% over the same quarter last year (Q1 FY21). Semiconductor shortage continues to impact the auto industry globally. The impact of supply shortage due to restrictions in East Asia continued in September, leading to moderation of production and offtake volumes. The situation is fluid and we continue to work to mitigate the impact on our customer orders through an agile, multi-pronged approach."

Category Sept'21 Sept'20 % Change Q2 FY22 Q2 FY21 % Change M&HCV 8,609 4,572 88% 19,865 9,103 118% I & LCV 5,600 3,339 68% 13,584 6,829 99% Passenger Carriers 1,085 778 39% 2,760 1,949 42% SCV cargo and pickup 14,964 14,522 3% 42,017 34,179 23% Total Domestic 30,258 23,211 30% 78,226 52,060 50% CV Exports 3,000 1,665 80% 8,661 3,393 155% Total CV 33,258 24,876 34% 86,887 55,453 57%

Total MHCVs sale in Q2 FY22 including MHCV Truck, Buses and International Business stood at 24,067 units compared to 10,525 units in Q2-FY21.

Passenger Vehicles:

Mr. Shailesh Chandra, President, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors Ltd. said, "Tata Motors PV business posted nearly a decade high quarterly sales of 83,933 units, registering a strong growth of 53% versus Q2FY21. This growth has come on the back of demand recovery in the industry post the Covid second wave and a strong response to its 'New Forever' range of cars and SUVs. In Sep'21, Tata Motors PV Business sold 25,730 units, posting a growth of 21% vs Sep'20, despite a major industry-wide shortage of electronic components. In the EV segment, the company for the second month in succession crossed the 1,000 unit milestone to register its highest ever monthly and quarterly sales of 1,078 units and 2,704 units respectively. EV sales recorded nearly a three-fold growth with the rising acceptance and popularity of the Nexon EV and Tigor EV. Looking ahead, the demand for cars and SUVs is expected to remain strong in the forthcoming festive season; however, the supply situation for electronic components may continue to witness challenging times."

Category Sept'21 Sept'20 % Change Q2 FY22 Q2 FY21 % Change PV ICE 24,652 20,891 18% 81,229 53,870 51% PV EV 1078 308 250% 2,704 924 193% Total PV 25,730 21,199 21% 83,933 54,794 53%