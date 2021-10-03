Tata Motors : registered total sales of 1,71,270 units in Q2 FY22

Tata Motors Limited today announced its sales in the domestic & international market, for Q2 FY22, which stood at 1,71,270 vehicles, compared to 1,10,345 units during Q2 FY21.
Domestic Sales Performance:
Category
Sept'21
Sept'20
% Change
Q2 FY22
Q2 FY21
% Change
Total Domestic Sales
55,988
44,410
26%
1,62,159
1,06,854
52%
Commercial Vehicles:
Mr. Girish Wagh, Executive Director, Tata Motors Ltd. said,"Tata Motors' Commercial Vehicle domestic sale in Q2 FY22 at 78,226 units was ~80% higher than the previous quarter and 50% higher the same quarter last year (Q2 FY21). Post the 2nd COVID wave, markets are witnessing gradual demand recovery across most segments led by M&HCVs with improving fleet utilization levels, higher number of road construction projects awarded and improving cement consumption. International business continued the recovery momentum and grew by ~28% over the previous quarter and 155% over the same quarter last year (Q1 FY21). Semiconductor shortage continues to impact the auto industry globally. The impact of supply shortage due to restrictions in East Asia continued in September, leading to moderation of production and offtake volumes. The situation is fluid and we continue to work to mitigate the impact on our customer orders through an agile, multi-pronged approach."
Category
Sept'21
Sept'20
% Change
Q2 FY22
Q2 FY21
% Change
M&HCV
8,609
4,572
88%
19,865
9,103
118%
I & LCV
5,600
3,339
68%
13,584
6,829
99%
Passenger Carriers
1,085
778
39%
2,760
1,949
42%
SCV cargo and pickup
14,964
14,522
3%
42,017
34,179
23%
Total Domestic
30,258
23,211
30%
78,226
52,060
50%
CV Exports
3,000
1,665
80%
8,661
3,393
155%
Total CV
33,258
24,876
34%
86,887
55,453
57%
Total MHCVs sale in Q2 FY22 including MHCV Truck, Buses and International Business stood at 24,067 units compared to 10,525 units in Q2-FY21.
Passenger Vehicles:
Mr. Shailesh Chandra, President, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors Ltd. said,"Tata Motors PV business posted nearly a decade high quarterly sales of 83,933 units, registering a strong growth of 53% versus Q2FY21. This growth has come on the back of demand recovery in the industry post the Covid second wave and a strong response to its 'New Forever' range of cars and SUVs. In Sep'21, Tata Motors PV Business sold 25,730 units, posting a growth of 21% vs Sep'20, despite a major industry-wide shortage of electronic components. In the EV segment, the company for the second month in succession crossed the 1,000 unit milestone to register its highest ever monthly and quarterly sales of 1,078 units and 2,704 units respectively. EV sales recorded nearly a three-fold growth with the rising acceptance and popularity of the Nexon EV and Tigor EV. Looking ahead, the demand for cars and SUVs is expected to remain strong in the forthcoming festive season; however, the supply situation for electronic components may continue to witness challenging times."
Tata Motors Limited published this content on 01 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2021 10:21:03 UTC.