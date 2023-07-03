Tata Motors registered total sales of 2,26,245 units in Q1 FY24

Download press kit Press release Download Download All Subscribe to our alerts

1 July, 2023

Total PV Sales of 1,40,450 units, +8% YoY

Total CV Sales of 85,795 units, -15% YoY

Tata Motors Limited sales in the domestic & international market for Q1 FY 2023-24 stood at 2,26,245 vehicles, compared to 2,31,248 units during Q1 FY 2022-23.

Domestic Sales Performance:

Category June'23 June'22 %Change Q1 FY24 Q1 FY23 % Change Total Domestic Sales 80,383 79,606 1% 2,22,345 2,25,828 -2%

Commercial Vehicles:

Category June'23 June'22 %Change Q1FY24 Q1 FY23 % Change HCV Trucks 9625 8058 19% 24769 22826 9% ILMCV Trucks 4723 5851 -19% 10321 16998 -39% Passenger Carriers 4810 3868 24% 10745 9637 11% SCV cargo and pickup 13990 16632 -16% 36390 46242 -21% Total CV Domestic 33148 34409 -4% 82225 95703 -14% CV IB 1166 2856 -59% 3570 5218 -32% Total CV 34314 37265 -8% 85795 100921 -15%

Domestic sale of MH&ICV in June 2023, including trucks and buses, stood at 13,980 units compared to 13,366 units in June 2022; while in Q1 FY24 it stood at 34,256 units, compared to 37,491 units in Q1 FY23.

Total sales for MH&ICV Domestic & International Business in June 2023, including trucks and buses, stood at 14,323 units compared to 14,362 units in June 2022; while in Q1 FY24 it stood at 35,645 units, compared to 39,696 units in Q1 FY23.

Mr. Girish Wagh, Executive Director, Tata Motors Ltd. said, "Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles domestic sales at 82,225 in Q1 FY24 were 14.1% lower than Q1 FY23 sales while for the month of June '23, they were 20.2% higher than the vehicle sales registered in May '23. We successfully upgraded the entire vehicle portfolio during BS6 Phase 2 transition, beyond the mandatory requirements, to offer more features, value-adds and benefits to customers. M&HCV growth was driven by the strong infrastructure push by the Government, as well as increased activity in e-commerce, construction, and replacement demand in auto logistics and petroleum sector. During the quarter, we started deliveries of Electric Buses, in accordance with the CESL tender mandate and expect to ramp up supplies in the coming months. Looking ahead, the promising monsoon and continuing infrastructure thrust by the Government auger well for the CV industry, even as it faces the headwinds of high interest rates, fuel prices and inflation."

Passenger Vehicles:

Category June'23 June'22 %Change Q1 FY24 Q1FY23 % Change Total PV Domestic (includes EV) 47,235 45,197 5% 1,40,120 1,30,125 8% PV IB 124 108 15% 330 202 63% Total PV (includes EV) 47,359 45,305 5% 1,40,450 1,30,327 8% EV (IB+Domestic) 7025 3608 95% 19,346 9,446 105%

Includes sales of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Limited, both subsidiaries of Tata Motors Limited.

Mr. Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd. said, "The Passenger Vehicle industry in Q1 FY24 witnessed robust demand driven by new launches, especially in the SUV segment and EVs. Tata Motors continued its growth trajectory registering quarterly sales of 140,450 units in Q1 FY24 and recording a growth of ~8% over Q1 FY23. For the month of Jun '23, the company posted wholesales of 47,359 units, a growth of ~5% over Jun '22. While SUVs continued to be the mainstay, contributing almost 64% of the sales in Q1FY24, car sales remained strong, buoyed by the multi-power train offerings of Tiago and Altroz. The recently launched Altroz iCNG, has received much acclaim and excellent response from customers.

In the EV segment, the company posted its highest ever quarterly sales of 19,346 in Q1 FY24 registering a growth of ~105% over Q1 FY23. This growth is driven by a strong market response to Tiago EV while demand for other EVs was sustained.

Going forward, we expect the demand to remain robust with the onset of the festive season in the second half of Q2FY24. The supply side situation remains stable.