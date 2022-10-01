Tata Motors : registered total sales of 2,43,387 units in Q2FY23 Grows by 42% over Q2FY22

Tata Motors Limited today announced its sales in the domestic & international market, for Q2FY23, which stood at 2,43,387 vehicles, compared to 1,71,270 units during Q2FY22.
Domestic Sales Performance:
Category
Sept 22
Sept 21
Growth (y-o-y)
Q2 FY23
Q2 FY22
Growth (y-o-y)
Total Domestic Sales
80,633
55,988
44%
2,36,090
1,62,159
46%
Commercial Vehicles:
Mr. Girish Wagh, Executive Director, Tata Motors Ltd. said,"The commercial vehicles industry witnessed a consistent demand in Q2FY23. Tata Motors CV business registered a 20% growth in domestic sales over Q2FY22, recording sales of 93,675 units during the quarter. This growth was led by stronger sales of MHCVs and a robust recovery in passenger carriers demand. Improving fleet utilizations, pick up in road construction projects and increase in cement consumption catalysed the demand recovery for MHCVs. CV exports however shrunk sharply by 22% due to the economic situation in Sri Lanka and Nepal though it improved sequentially by ~30%. The recent exciting launches of the new range of smart trucks in MHCV and ILCV, and best-in-class pickups will help us serve our customers better. Going forward, while we expect a strong sales in the festive season we will maintain a close watch on the evolving geopolitical, inflation and interest rate risks on both the supply and demand."
Category
Sept 22
Sept 21
Growth (y-o-y)
Q2 FY23
Q2 FY22
Growth (y-o-y)
M&HCV
9,983
8,609
16%
27,232
19,865
37%
I&LCV
5,144
5,600
-8%
13,725
13,584
1%
Passenger Carriers
2,287
1,085
111%
8,040
2,760
191%
SCV cargo and pickup
15,565
14,964
4%
44,768
42,017
7%
Total CV Domestic
32,979
30,258
9%
93,765
78,226
20%
CV Exports
1,911
3,000
-36%
6,771
8,661
-22%
Total CV
34,890
33,258
5%
1,00,536
86,887
16%
Domestic sale of MH&ICV in Q2 FY23, including trucks and buses, stood at 38,143 units, compared to 29,401 units in Q2 FY22. Total sales for MH&ICV Domestic & International Business in Q2 FY23, including trucks and buses, stood at 40,556 units, compared to 33,737 units in Q2 FY22.
Passenger Vehicles:
Mr. Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd. said, "The PV industry witnessed strong demand during Q2FY23 fuelled by the festive season and new launches. Tata Motors scaled new highs in passenger vehicles with sales of 142,325 units during the quarter, recording a growth of ~70% versus Q2FY22. The company also attained its highest ever monthly sales of 47,654 in Sep'22, posting 85% growth versus Sep'21. Led by record setting sales of Nexon and Punch, SUV sales contributed a rich ~66% of the quarterly PV sales. In electric vehicles, the company once again posted record-breaking sales of 11,522 units in Q2FY23, registering a growth of 326% versus Q2 FY22. With the recent launch of the Tiago EV, the company has opened new vistas and is poised to drive the mass adoption of EVs across the country. Going forward, we expect the festive season will witness strong retails on the back of improving supply of vehicles."
Category
Sept 22
Sept 21
Growth (y-o-y)
Q2 FY23
Q2 FY22
Growth (y-o-y)
PV ICE
43,999
24,652
78%
1,30,803
81,229
61%
PV EV
3,655
1,078
239%
11,522
2,704
326%
Total PV Domestic
47,654
25,730
85%
1,42,325
83,933
70%
PV IB
210
168
25%
526
450
17%
Total PV
47,864
25,898
85%
1,42,851
84,383
69%
Includes sales of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited, a subsidiary of Tata Motors Limited.
