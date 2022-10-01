Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  Bombay Stock Exchange
  Tata Motors Limited
  News
  Summary
    500570   INE155A01022

TATA MOTORS LIMITED

(500570)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-09-29
404.65 INR   +0.58%
09/30Asian ADRs Nudge Higher in Friday Trading
MT
09/29Asian ADRs Tumble Lower in Thursday Trading
MT
09/29Annual General Meeting (agm) : Key Issues – Part II
AQ
Tata Motors : registered total sales of 2,43,387 units in Q2FY23 Grows by 42% over Q2FY22

10/01/2022 | 11:44am EDT
Tata Motors registered total sales of 2,43,387 units in Q2FY23 Grows by 42% over Q2FY22
1 October, 2022

Tata Motors Limited today announced its sales in the domestic & international market, for Q2FY23, which stood at 2,43,387 vehicles, compared to 1,71,270 units during Q2FY22.

Domestic Sales Performance:

Category Sept
22 		Sept
21 		Growth
(y-o-y) 		Q2
FY23 		Q2
FY22 		Growth
(y-o-y)
Total Domestic Sales 80,633 55,988 44% 2,36,090 1,62,159 46%

Commercial Vehicles:

Mr. Girish Wagh, Executive Director, Tata Motors Ltd. said,"The commercial vehicles industry witnessed a consistent demand in Q2FY23. Tata Motors CV business registered a 20% growth in domestic sales over Q2FY22, recording sales of 93,675 units during the quarter. This growth was led by stronger sales of MHCVs and a robust recovery in passenger carriers demand. Improving fleet utilizations, pick up in road construction projects and increase in cement consumption catalysed the demand recovery for MHCVs. CV exports however shrunk sharply by 22% due to the economic situation in Sri Lanka and Nepal though it improved sequentially by ~30%. The recent exciting launches of the new range of smart trucks in MHCV and ILCV, and best-in-class pickups will help us serve our customers better. Going forward, while we expect a strong sales in the festive season we will maintain a close watch on the evolving geopolitical, inflation and interest rate risks on both the supply and demand."

Category Sept
22 		Sept
21 		Growth
(y-o-y) 		Q2
FY23 		Q2
FY22 		Growth
(y-o-y)
M&HCV 9,983 8,609 16% 27,232 19,865 37%
I&LCV 5,144 5,600 -8% 13,725 13,584 1%
Passenger Carriers 2,287 1,085 111% 8,040 2,760 191%
SCV cargo and pickup 15,565 14,964 4% 44,768 42,017 7%
Total CV Domestic 32,979 30,258 9% 93,765 78,226 20%
CV Exports 1,911 3,000 -36% 6,771 8,661 -22%
Total CV 34,890 33,258 5% 1,00,536 86,887 16%

Domestic sale of MH&ICV in Q2 FY23, including trucks and buses, stood at 38,143 units, compared to 29,401 units in Q2 FY22. Total sales for MH&ICV Domestic & International Business in Q2 FY23, including trucks and buses, stood at 40,556 units, compared to 33,737 units in Q2 FY22.

Passenger Vehicles:

Mr. Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd. said, "The PV industry witnessed strong demand during Q2FY23 fuelled by the festive season and new launches. Tata Motors scaled new highs in passenger vehicles with sales of 142,325 units during the quarter, recording a growth of ~70% versus Q2FY22. The company also attained its highest ever monthly sales of 47,654 in Sep'22, posting 85% growth versus Sep'21. Led by record setting sales of Nexon and Punch, SUV sales contributed a rich ~66% of the quarterly PV sales. In electric vehicles, the company once again posted record-breaking sales of 11,522 units in Q2FY23, registering a growth of 326% versus Q2 FY22. With the recent launch of the Tiago EV, the company has opened new vistas and is poised to drive the mass adoption of EVs across the country. Going forward, we expect the festive season will witness strong retails on the back of improving supply of vehicles."

Category Sept
22 		Sept
21 		Growth
(y-o-y) 		Q2
FY23 		Q2
FY22 		Growth (y-o-y)
PV ICE 43,999 24,652 78% 1,30,803 81,229 61%
PV EV 3,655 1,078 239% 11,522 2,704 326%
Total PV Domestic 47,654 25,730 85% 1,42,325 83,933 70%
PV IB 210 168 25% 526 450 17%
Total PV 47,864 25,898 85% 1,42,851 84,383 69%

Includes sales of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited, a subsidiary of Tata Motors Limited.

Disclaimer

Tata Motors Limited published this content on 01 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2022 15:43:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 3 434 B 42 197 M 42 197 M
Net income 2023 38 730 M 476 M 476 M
Net Debt 2023 728 B 8 943 M 8 943 M
P/E ratio 2023 38,4x
Yield 2023 0,01%
Capitalization 1 443 B 17 735 M 17 735 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,63x
EV / Sales 2024 0,51x
Nbr of Employees 73 608
Free-Float 57,2%
Managers and Directors
Thomas Flack Co-President & Chief Purchasing Officer
Rajendra Petkar Co-President & Chief Technology Officer
Ravindra Kumar G.P Co-President & Chief Human Resources Officer
Pathamadai B. Balaji Group Chief Financial Officer
Natarajan Chandrasekaran Non-Executive Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TATA MOTORS LIMITED-16.11%17 735
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-10.90%177 472
VOLKSWAGEN AG-28.78%74 359
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG-22.55%54 919
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-45.27%46 789
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-44.78%45 027