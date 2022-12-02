Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Tata Motors Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    500570   INE155A01022

TATA MOTORS LIMITED

(500570)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-29
439.35 INR   +1.45%
08:14aTata Motors : registered total sales of 75,478 units in November 2022, Grows by 21% over last year - Form 6-K
PU
12/01Hopes for Looser China COVID Restrictions Fail to Lift Asian Equity Markets
MT
12/01India November auto sales: car, tractor, truck sales rise
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Tata Motors : registered total sales of 75,478 units in November 2022, Grows by 21% over last year - Form 6-K

12/02/2022 | 08:14am EST
Tata Motors registered total sales of 75,478 units in November 2022,

Grows by 21% over last year

Mumbai, December 2, 2022: Tata Motors Limited sales in the domestic & international market for November 2022 stood at 75,478 vehicles, compared to 62,192 units during November 2021.

Domestic Sales Performance:

Category

November 2022

November 2021

Growth (Y-o-Y)

Total Domestic Sales

73,467

58,073

27%

Commercial Vehicles:

Category

November 2022

November 2021

Growth (Y-o-Y)

M&HCV

8,879

6,266

42%

I&LCV

3,462

5,099

-32%

Passenger Carriers

2,041

1,183

73%

SCV cargo and pickup

13,048

15,747

-17%

Total CV Domestic

27,430

28,295

-3%

CV IB

1,623

3,950

-59%

Total CV

29,053

32,245

- 10%

Domestic sale of MH&ICV in November 2022, including trucks and buses, stood at 11,896 units, compared to 10,213 units in November 2021.

Total sales for MH&ICV Domestic & International Business in November 2022, including trucks and buses, stood at 12,673 units compared to 11,909 units in November 2021.

Passenger Vehicles:

Category

November 2022

November 2021

Growth (Y-o-Y)

Total PV Domestic (includes EV)

46,037

29,778

55%

PV IB

388

169

130%

Total PV (includes EV)

46,425

29,947

55%

EV (IB + Domestic)

4,451

1,811

146%

Includes sales of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited, a subsidiary of Tata Motors Limited.

-

Ends -

About Tata Motors

Part of the USD 128 billion Tata group, Tata Motors Limited (NYSE: TTM; BSE: 500570 and 570001; NSE: TATAMOTORS and TATAMTRDVR), a USD 37 billion organization, is a leading global automobile manufacturer of cars, utility vehicles, pick-ups, trucks and buses, offering extensive range of integrated, smart and e-mobility solutions. With 'Connecting Aspirations' at the core of its brand promise, Tata Motors is India's market leader in commercial vehicles and amongst the top three in the passenger vehicles market.

Tata Motors strives to bring new products that fire the imagination of GenNext customers, fueled by state of the art design and R&D centers located in India, UK, US, Italy and South Korea. With a focus on engineering and tech enabled automotive solutions catering to the future of mobility, the company's innovation efforts are focused to develop pioneering technologies that are sustainable as well as suited to evolving aspirations of the market and the customers. The company is pioneering India's Electric Vehicle (EV) transition and driving the shift towards sustainable mobility solutions by preparing a tailor-made product strategy, leveraging the synergy between the Group companies and playing an active role liasoning with the Government in developing the policy framework.

With operations in India, the UK, South Korea, Thailand, South Africa and Indonesia, Tata Motors' vehicles are marketed in Africa, Middle East, South & South East Asia, Australia, South America, Russia and other CIS countries. As of March 31, 2022, Tata Motors' operations include 86 consolidated subsidiaries, two joint operations, four joint ventures and 10 equity-accounted associates, including their subsidiaries, in respect of which the company exercises significant influence.

To know more, please visit (www.tatamotors.com; also follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/TataMotors)

Media Contact Information:

Tata Motors Corporate Communications: +91 22-66657613 / indiacorpcomm@tatamotors.com

Safe Harbor: Statements included herein may constitute "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements are based on expectations, forecasts and assumptions by management and involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to materially differ from those stated. We cannot be certain that any expectation, forecast or assumption made by management in preparing these forward-looking statements will prove accurate, or that any projection will be realized. More detailed information about these and other factors that could affect future results is contained in our annual reports and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Our forward-looking statements pertain to the date of their initial issuance, and we do not undertake to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Tata Motors Limited published this content on 02 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2022 13:13:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 3 253 B 39 936 M 39 936 M
Net income 2023 -19 918 M -245 M -245 M
Net Debt 2023 694 B 8 522 M 8 522 M
P/E ratio 2023 -105x
Yield 2023 0,00%
Capitalization 1 579 B 19 383 M 19 383 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,70x
EV / Sales 2024 0,57x
Nbr of Employees 73 608
Free-Float 57,2%
