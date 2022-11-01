Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  Bombay Stock Exchange
  Tata Motors Limited
  News
  Summary
    500570   INE155A01022

TATA MOTORS LIMITED

(500570)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-30
412.60 INR   +0.67%
11:00aTata Motors : registered total sales of 78,335 units in October 2022, Grows by 15% over last year - Form 6-K
PU
06:54aINDIA STOCKS-Indian shares close at over nine-month high; Fed in focus
RE
06:02aLife Insurance Corp. of India Lifts Stake in Tata Motors
MT
Tata Motors : registered total sales of 78,335 units in October 2022, Grows by 15% over last year - Form 6-K

11/01/2022 | 11:00am EDT
Tata Motors registered total sales of 78,335 units in October 2022,

Grows by 15% over last year

Mumbai, November 1, 2022: Tata Motors Limited sales in the domestic & international market for October 2022 stood at 78,335 vehicles, compared to 67,829 units during October 2021.

Domestic Sales Performance:

Category

October 2022

October 2021

Growth (Y-o-Y)

Total Domestic Sales

76,537

65,151

17%

Commercial Vehicles:

Category

October 2022

October 2021

Growth (Y-o-Y)

M&HCV

9,860

7,644

29%

I&LCV

4,083

5,599

-27%

Passenger Carriers

1,759

958

84%

SCV cargo and pickup

15,618

17,025

-8%

Total CV Domestic

31,320

31,226

0%

CV IB

1592

2,448

-35%

Total CV

32,912

33,674

-2%

Domestic sale of MH&ICV in October 2022, including trucks and buses, stood at 13,251 units, compared to 11,612 units in October 2021.

Total sales for MH&ICV Domestic & International Business in October 2022, including trucks and buses, stood at 13,940 units compared to 12,723 units in October 2021.

Passenger Vehicles:

Category

October 2022

October 2021

Growth (Y-o-Y)

Total PV Domestic

45,217

33,925

33%

PV IB

206

230

-10%

Total PV (includes EV)

45,423

34,155

33%

EV (IB + Domestic)

4,277

1,660

158%

Includes sales of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited, a subsidiary of Tata Motors Limited.

A planned shutdown of the Pune plant for preventive maintenance and debottlenecking actions led to reduced production in Oct'22.

-

Ends -

About Tata Motors

Part of the USD 128 billion Tata group, Tata Motors Limited (NYSE: TTM; BSE: 500570 and 570001; NSE: TATAMOTORS and TATAMTRDVR), a USD 37 billion organization, is a leading global automobile manufacturer of cars, utility vehicles, pick-ups, trucks and buses, offering extensive range of integrated, smart and e-mobility solutions. With 'Connecting Aspirations' at the core of its brand promise, Tata Motors is India's market leader in commercial vehicles and amongst the top three in the passenger vehicles market.

Tata Motors strives to bring new products that fire the imagination of GenNext customers, fueled by state of the art design and R&D centers located in India, UK, US, Italy and South Korea. With a focus on engineering and tech enabled automotive solutions catering to the future of mobility, the company's innovation efforts are focused to develop pioneering technologies that are sustainable as well as suited to evolving aspirations of the market and the customers. The company is pioneering India's Electric Vehicle (EV) transition and driving the shift towards sustainable mobility solutions by preparing a tailor-made product strategy, leveraging the synergy between the Group companies and playing an active role liasoning with the Government in developing the policy framework.

With operations in India, the UK, South Korea, Thailand, South Africa and Indonesia, Tata Motors' vehicles are marketed in Africa, Middle East, South & South East Asia, Australia, South America, Russia and other CIS countries. As of March 31, 2022, Tata Motors' operations include 86 consolidated subsidiaries, two joint operations, four joint ventures and 10 equity-accounted associates, including their subsidiaries, in respect of which the company exercises significant influence.

To know more, please visit (www.tatamotors.com; also follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/TataMotors)

Media Contact Information:

Tata Motors Corporate Communications: +91 22-66657613 / indiacorpcomm@tatamotors.com

Safe Harbor: Statements included herein may constitute "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements are based on expectations, forecasts and assumptions by management and involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to materially differ from those stated. We cannot be certain that any expectation, forecast or assumption made by management in preparing these forward-looking statements will prove accurate, or that any projection will be realized. More detailed information about these and other factors that could affect future results is contained in our annual reports and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Our forward-looking statements pertain to the date of their initial issuance, and we do not undertake to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Disclaimer

Tata Motors Limited published this content on 01 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2022 14:59:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 3 378 B 40 806 M 40 806 M
Net income 2023 28 356 M 343 M 343 M
Net Debt 2023 722 B 8 726 M 8 726 M
P/E ratio 2023 57,6x
Yield 2023 0,01%
Capitalization 1 524 B 18 413 M 18 413 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,67x
EV / Sales 2024 0,54x
Nbr of Employees 73 608
Free-Float 57,3%
