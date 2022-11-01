Tata Motors : registered total sales of 78,335 units in October 2022, Grows by 15% over last year - Form 6-K

Tata Motors registered total sales of 78,335 units in October 2022,

Grows by 15% over last year

Mumbai, November 1, 2022: Tata Motors Limited sales in the domestic & international market for October 2022 stood at 78,335 vehicles, compared to 67,829 units during October 2021.

• Domestic Sales Performance:

Category October 2022 October 2021 Growth (Y-o-Y) Total Domestic Sales 76,537 65,151 17%

• Commercial Vehicles:

Category October 2022 October 2021 Growth (Y-o-Y) M&HCV 9,860 7,644 29% I&LCV 4,083 5,599 -27% Passenger Carriers 1,759 958 84% SCV cargo and pickup 15,618 17,025 -8% Total CV Domestic 31,320 31,226 0% CV IB 1592 2,448 -35% Total CV 32,912 33,674 -2%

Domestic sale of MH&ICV in October 2022, including trucks and buses, stood at 13,251 units, compared to 11,612 units in October 2021.

Total sales for MH&ICV Domestic & International Business in October 2022, including trucks and buses, stood at 13,940 units compared to 12,723 units in October 2021.

• Passenger Vehicles:

Category October 2022 October 2021 Growth (Y-o-Y) Total PV Domestic 45,217 33,925 33% PV IB 206 230 -10% Total PV (includes EV) 45,423 34,155 33% EV (IB + Domestic) 4,277 1,660 158%

Includes sales of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited, a subsidiary of Tata Motors Limited.

A planned shutdown of the Pune plant for preventive maintenance and debottlenecking actions led to reduced production in Oct'22.

- Ends -

About Tata Motors

Part of the USD 128 billion Tata group, Tata Motors Limited (NYSE: TTM; BSE: 500570 and 570001; NSE: TATAMOTORS and TATAMTRDVR), a USD 37 billion organization, is a leading global automobile manufacturer of cars, utility vehicles, pick-ups, trucks and buses, offering extensive range of integrated, smart and e-mobility solutions. With 'Connecting Aspirations' at the core of its brand promise, Tata Motors is India's market leader in commercial vehicles and amongst the top three in the passenger vehicles market.

Tata Motors strives to bring new products that fire the imagination of GenNext customers, fueled by state of the art design and R&D centers located in India, UK, US, Italy and South Korea. With a focus on engineering and tech enabled automotive solutions catering to the future of mobility, the company's innovation efforts are focused to develop pioneering technologies that are sustainable as well as suited to evolving aspirations of the market and the customers. The company is pioneering India's Electric Vehicle (EV) transition and driving the shift towards sustainable mobility solutions by preparing a tailor-made product strategy, leveraging the synergy between the Group companies and playing an active role liasoning with the Government in developing the policy framework.

With operations in India, the UK, South Korea, Thailand, South Africa and Indonesia, Tata Motors' vehicles are marketed in Africa, Middle East, South & South East Asia, Australia, South America, Russia and other CIS countries. As of March 31, 2022, Tata Motors' operations include 86 consolidated subsidiaries, two joint operations, four joint ventures and 10 equity-accounted associates, including their subsidiaries, in respect of which the company exercises significant influence.

To know more, please visit (www.tatamotors.com

Media Contact Information:

Tata Motors Corporate Communications: +91 22-66657613 / indiacorpcomm@tatamotors.com

