Tata Motors : registered total sales of 79,705 units in February 2023, Grows by 2.5% over last year - Form 6-K

  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  Bombay Stock Exchange
  Tata Motors Limited
  News
  Summary
    500570   INE155A01022

TATA MOTORS LIMITED

(500570)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2023-02-27
420.60 INR   +0.65%
Tata Motors : registered total sales of 79,705 units in February 2023, Grows by 2.5% over last year
Tata Motors Logs 2.5% Increase in February Sales
Tata Motors : Press Release – Tata Motors Monthly Sales February 2023
Tata Motors : registered total sales of 79,705 units in February 2023, Grows by 2.5% over last year

03/01/2023 | 08:37am EST
Tata Motors registered total sales of 79,705 units in February 2023,

Grows by 2.5% over last year

Mumbai, March 1, 2023: Tata Motors Limited sales in the domestic & international market for February 2023 stood at 79,705 vehicles, compared to 77,733 units during February 2022.

Domestic Sales Performance:

Category

February 2023

February 2022

Growth (Y-o-Y)

Total Domestic Sales

78,006

73,875

6%

Commercial Vehicles:

Category

February 2023

February 2022

Growth (Y-o-Y)

M&HCV

12,850

10,233

26%

I&LCV

4,444

5,599

-21%

Passenger Carriers

3,632

1,759

106%

SCV cargo and pickup

14,218

16,303

-13%

Total CV Domestic

35,144

33, 894

4%

CV IB

1,421

3,658

-61%

Total CV

36,565

37,552

-3%

Domestic sale of MH&ICV in February 2023, including trucks and buses, stood at 17,282 units, compared to 14,596 units in February 2022.

Total sales for MH&ICV Domestic & International Business in February 2023, including trucks and buses, stood at 17,928 units compared to 16,306 units in February 2022.

Passenger Vehicles:

Category

February 2023

February 2022

Growth (Y-o-Y)

Total PV Domestic (includes EV)

42,862

39,981

7%

PV IB

278

200

39%

Total PV (includes EV)

43,140

40,181

7%

EV (IB + Domestic)

5,318

2,934

81%

Includes sales of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited, a subsidiary of Tata Motors Limited.

- Ends -

About Tata Motors

Part of the USD 128 billion Tata group, Tata Motors Limited (NYSE: TTM; BSE: 500570 and 570001; NSE: TATAMOTORS and TATAMTRDVR), a USD 37 billion organization, is a leading global automobile manufacturer of cars, utility vehicles, pick-ups, trucks and buses, offering extensive range of integrated, smart and e-mobility solutions. With 'Connecting Aspirations' at the core of its brand promise, Tata Motors is India's market leader in commercial vehicles and amongst the top three in the passenger vehicles market.

Tata Motors strives to bring new products that fire the imagination of GenNext customers, fueled by state of the art design and R&D centers located in India, UK, US, Italy and South Korea. With a focus on engineering and tech enabled automotive solutions catering to the future of mobility, the company's innovation efforts are focused to develop pioneering technologies that are sustainable as well as suited to evolving aspirations of the market and the customers. The company is pioneering India's Electric Vehicle (EV) transition and driving the shift towards sustainable mobility solutions by preparing a tailor-made product strategy, leveraging the synergy between the Group companies and playing an active role liasoning with the Government in developing the policy framework.

With operations in India, the UK, South Korea, Thailand, South Africa and Indonesia, Tata Motors' vehicles are marketed in Africa, Middle East, South & South East Asia, Australia, South America, Russia and other CIS countries. As of March 31, 2022, Tata Motors' operations include 86 consolidated subsidiaries, two joint operations, four joint ventures and 10 equity-accounted associates, including their subsidiaries, in respect of which the company exercises significant influence.

To know more, please visit (www.tatamotors.com; also follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/TataMotors)

Media Contact Information:

Tata Motors Corporate Communications: +91 22-66657613 / indiacorpcomm@tatamotors.com

Safe Harbor: Statements included herein may constitute "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements are based on expectations, forecasts and assumptions by management and involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to materially differ from those stated. We cannot be certain that any expectation, forecast or assumption made by management in preparing these forward-looking statements will prove accurate, or that any projection will be realized. More detailed information about these and other factors that could affect future results is contained in our annual reports and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Our forward-looking statements pertain to the date of their initial issuance, and we do not undertake to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Tata Motors Limited published this content on 01 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2023 13:35:39 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Sales 2023 3 342 B 40 456 M 40 456 M
Net income 2023 -3 209 M -38,9 M -38,9 M
Net Debt 2023 786 B 9 511 M 9 511 M
P/E ratio 2023 3 556x
Yield 2023 0,02%
Capitalization 1 509 B 18 265 M 18 265 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,69x
EV / Sales 2024 0,53x
Nbr of Employees 73 608
Free-Float 57,2%
Chart TATA MOTORS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Tata Motors Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TATA MOTORS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 30
Last Close Price 420,60 INR
Average target price 517,67 INR
Spread / Average Target 23,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas Flack Co-President & Chief Purchasing Officer
Rajendra Petkar Co-President & Chief Technology Officer
Ravindra Kumar G.P Co-President & Chief Human Resources Officer
Pathamadai B. Balaji Group Chief Financial Officer
Natarajan Chandrasekaran Non-Executive Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TATA MOTORS LIMITED8.37%18 265
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION2.76%186 024
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG18.32%82 509
VOLKSWAGEN AG10.94%81 151
BMW AG17.23%66 321
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY16.85%54 028