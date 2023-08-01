Tata Motors registered total sales of 80,633 units in July 2023

Total PV Sales of 47,689 units

Total CV Sales of 32,944 units

Mumbai, August 1, 2023: Tata Motors Limited sales in the domestic & international market for July 2023 stood at 80,633 vehicles, compared to 81,790 units during July 2022.

Domestic Sales Performance:

Category July 2023 July 2022 % change (Y-o-Y) Total Domestic Sales 78,844 78,978 0%

Commercial Vehicles:

Category July 2023 July 2022 Growth (Y-o-Y) HCV Trucks 8502 7473 14% ILMCV Trucks 4899 5524 -11% Passenger Carriers 4292 3454 24% SCV cargo and pickup 13523 15022 -10% CV Domestic 31216 31473 -1% CV IB 1728 2681 -36% Total CV 32944 34154 -4%

Domestic sale of MH&ICV in July 2023, including trucks and buses, stood at 13,291 units, compared to 12,012 units in July 2022.

Total sales for MH&ICV Domestic & International Business in July 2023, including trucks and buses, stood at 13,830 units compared to 12,974 units in July 2022.

Passenger Vehicles:

Category July 2023 July 2022 Growth (Y-o-Y) Total PV Domestic (includes EV) 47628 47505 0% PV IB 61 131 -53% Total PV (includes EV) 47689 47636 0% EV (IB + Domestic) 6329 4151 53%

Includes sales of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Limited, both subsidiaries of Tata Motors Limited.

About Tata Motors

Part of the USD 128 billion Tata group, Tata Motors Limited (BSE: 500570 and 570001; NSE: TATAMOTORS and TATAMTRDVR), a USD 42 billion organization, is a leading global automobile manufacturer of cars, utility vehicles, pick-ups, trucks and buses, offering extensive range of integrated, smart and e-mobility solutions. With 'Connecting Aspirations' at the core of its brand promise, Tata Motors is India's market leader in commercial vehicles and amongst the top three in the passenger vehicles market.

Tata Motors strives to bring new products that fire the imagination of GenNext customers, fueled by state of the art design and R&D centers located in India, UK, US, Italy and South Korea. With a focus on engineering and tech enabled automotive solutions catering to the future of mobility, the company's innovation efforts are focused to develop pioneering technologies that are sustainable as well as suited to evolving aspirations of the market and the customers. The company is pioneering India's Electric Vehicle (EV) transition and driving the shift towards sustainable mobility solutions by preparing a tailor-made product strategy, leveraging the synergy between the Group companies and playing an active role liasoning with the Government in developing the policy framework.

With operations in India, the UK, South Korea, Thailand, South Africa and Indonesia, Tata Motors' vehicles are marketed in Africa, Middle East, Latin America, South East Asia and South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) countries. As of March 31, 2023, Tata Motors' operations inter alia includes 88 consolidated subsidiaries, 2 joint operations, 3 joint ventures and numerous equity-accounted associates, including their subsidiaries, in respect of which the company exercises significant influence.

