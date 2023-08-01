Tata Motors registered total sales of 80,633 units in July 2023
Mumbai, August 1, 2023: Tata Motors Limited sales in the domestic & international market for July 2023 stood at 80,633 vehicles, compared to 81,790 units during July 2022.
Category
July 2023
July 2022
% change (Y-o-Y)
Total Domestic Sales
78,844
78,978
0%
Category
July 2023
July 2022
Growth (Y-o-Y)
HCV Trucks
8502
7473
14%
ILMCV Trucks
4899
5524
-11%
Passenger Carriers
4292
3454
24%
SCV cargo and pickup
13523
15022
-10%
CV Domestic
31216
31473
-1%
CV IB
1728
2681
-36%
Total CV
32944
34154
-4%
Domestic sale of MH&ICV in July 2023, including trucks and buses, stood at 13,291 units, compared to 12,012 units in July 2022.
Total sales for MH&ICV Domestic & International Business in July 2023, including trucks and buses, stood at 13,830 units compared to 12,974 units in July 2022.
Category
July 2023
July 2022
Growth (Y-o-Y)
Total PV Domestic (includes EV)
47628
47505
0%
PV IB
61
131
-53%
Total PV (includes EV)
47689
47636
0%
EV (IB + Domestic)
6329
4151
53%
Includes sales of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Limited, both subsidiaries of Tata Motors Limited.
- Ends -
About Tata Motors
Part of the USD 128 billion Tata group, Tata Motors Limited (BSE: 500570 and 570001; NSE: TATAMOTORS and TATAMTRDVR), a USD 42 billion organization, is a leading global automobile manufacturer of cars, utility vehicles, pick-ups, trucks and buses, offering extensive range of integrated, smart and e-mobility solutions. With 'Connecting Aspirations' at the core of its brand promise, Tata Motors is India's market leader in commercial vehicles and amongst the top three in the passenger vehicles market.
Tata Motors strives to bring new products that fire the imagination of GenNext customers, fueled by state of the art design and R&D centers located in India, UK, US, Italy and South Korea. With a focus on engineering and tech enabled automotive solutions catering to the future of mobility, the company's innovation efforts are focused to develop pioneering technologies that are sustainable as well as suited to evolving aspirations of the market and the customers. The company is pioneering India's Electric Vehicle (EV) transition and driving the shift towards sustainable mobility solutions by preparing a tailor-made product strategy, leveraging the synergy between the Group companies and playing an active role liasoning with the Government in developing the policy framework.
With operations in India, the UK, South Korea, Thailand, South Africa and Indonesia, Tata Motors' vehicles are marketed in Africa, Middle East, Latin America, South East Asia and South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) countries. As of March 31, 2023, Tata Motors' operations inter alia includes 88 consolidated subsidiaries, 2 joint operations, 3 joint ventures and numerous equity-accounted associates, including their subsidiaries, in respect of which the company exercises significant influence.
To know more, please visit (www.tatamotors.com; also follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/TataMotors)
Media Contact Information:
Tata Motors Corporate Communications: +91 22-66657613 / indiacorpcomm@tatamotors.com
Safe Harbor: Statements included herein may constitute "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements are based on expectations, forecasts and assumptions by management and involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to materially differ from those stated. We cannot be certain that any expectation, forecast or assumption made by management in preparing these forward-looking statements will prove accurate, or that any projection will be realized. More detailed information about these and other factors that could affect future results is contained in our annual reports and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Our forward-looking statements pertain to the date of their initial issuance, and we do not undertake to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Tata Motors Limited published this content on 01 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2023 10:36:43 UTC.