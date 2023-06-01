Tata Motors : registered total salesof ­­­­74,973 units in May 2023 - Form 6-K

Tata Motors registered total salesof ­­­­74,973 units in May 2023

Total PV Sales of 45,984 units, +6% YoY

Total CV Sales of 28,989 units, -12% YoY

Mumbai, June 1, 2023: Tata Motors Limited sales in the domestic & international market for May 2023 stood at 74,973 vehicles, compared to 76,210 units during May 2022.

Domestic Sales Performance:

Category May 2023 May 2022 % change (Y-o-Y) Total Domestic Sales 73,448 74,755 -4%

Commercial Vehicles:

Category May 2023 May 2022 Growth (Y-o-Y) HCV Trucks 8160 7343 11% ILMCV Trucks 3450 5540 -38% Passenger Carriers 3874 3632 7% SCV Cargo and pickup 12,086 14,899 -19% CV Domestic 27,570 31,414 -12% CV IB 1,419 1,404 1% Total CV 28,989 32,818 -12%

Domestic sale of MH&ICV in May 2023, including trucks and buses, stood at 11,442 units, compared to 12,056 units in May 2022.

Total sales for MH&ICV Domestic & International Business in May 2023, including trucks and buses, stood at 11,958 units compared to 12,810 units in May 2022.

Passenger Vehicles:

Category May 2023 May 2022 Growth (Y-o-Y) Total PV Domestic (includes EV) 45,878 43,341 6% PV IB 106 51 108% Total PV (includes EV) 45,984 43,392 6% EV (IB + Domestic) 5,805 3,505 66%

Includes sales of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Limited, both subsidiaries of Tata Motors Limited.

- Ends -

About Tata Motors

Part of the USD 128 billion Tata group, Tata Motors Limited (NYSE: TTM; BSE: 500570 and 570001; NSE: TATAMOTORS and TATAMTRDVR), a USD 37 billion organization, is a leading global automobile manufacturer of cars, utility vehicles, pick-ups, trucks and buses, offering extensive range of integrated, smart and e-mobility solutions. With 'Connecting Aspirations' at the core of its brand promise, Tata Motors is India's market leader in commercial vehicles and amongst the top three in the passenger vehicles market.

Tata Motors strives to bring new products that fire the imagination of GenNext customers, fueled by state of the art design and R&D centers located in India, UK, US, Italy and South Korea. With a focus on engineering and tech enabled automotive solutions catering to the future of mobility, the company's innovation efforts are focused to develop pioneering technologies that are sustainable as well as suited to evolving aspirations of the market and the customers. The company is pioneering India's Electric Vehicle (EV) transition and driving the shift towards sustainable mobility solutions by preparing a tailor-made product strategy, leveraging the synergy between the Group companies and playing an active role liasoning with the Government in developing the policy framework.

With operations in India, the UK, South Korea, Thailand, South Africa and Indonesia, Tata Motors' vehicles are marketed in Africa, Middle East, South & South East Asia, Australia, South America, Russia and other CIS countries. As of March 31, 2022, Tata Motors' operations include 86 consolidated subsidiaries, two joint operations, four joint ventures and 10 equity-accounted associates, including their subsidiaries, in respect of which the company exercises significant influence.

To know more, please visit (www.tatamotors.com; also follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/TataMotors)

Media Contact Information:

Tata Motors Corporate Communications: +91 22-66657613 / indiacorpcomm@tatamotors.com

Safe Harbor: Statements included herein may constitute "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements are based on expectations, forecasts and assumptions by management and involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to materially differ from those stated. We cannot be certain that any expectation, forecast or assumption made by management in preparing these forward-looking statements will prove accurate, or that any projection will be realized. More detailed information about these and other factors that could affect future results is contained in our annual reports and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Our forward-looking statements pertain to the date of their initial issuance, and we do not undertake to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.