    500570   INE155A01022

TATA MOTORS LIMITED

(500570)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2023-05-30
526.45 INR   +1.47%
07:46aIndia clocks robust SUV sales in May, two-wheeler volumes rise
RE
07:35aTata Motors : registered total salesof ­­­­74,973 units in May 2023 - Form 6-K
PU
06:43aLosses in Financial, Telecom Names Drag Indian Equities; Coal India Drops 5%
MT
Tata Motors : registered total salesof ­­­­74,973 units in May 2023 - Form 6-K

06/01/2023 | 07:35am EDT
Tata Motors registered total salesof ­­­­74,973 units in May 2023

Total PV Sales of 45,984 units, +6% YoY
Total CV Sales of 28,989 units, -12% YoY

Mumbai, June 1, 2023: Tata Motors Limited sales in the domestic & international market for May 2023 stood at 74,973 vehicles, compared to 76,210 units during May 2022.

Domestic Sales Performance:

Category

May 2023

May 2022

% change (Y-o-Y)

Total Domestic Sales

73,448

74,755

-4%

Commercial Vehicles:

Category

May 2023

May 2022

Growth (Y-o-Y)

HCV Trucks

8160

7343

11%

ILMCV Trucks

3450

5540

-38%

Passenger Carriers

3874

3632

7%

SCV Cargo and pickup

12,086

14,899

-19%

CV Domestic

27,570

31,414

-12%

CV IB

1,419

1,404

1%

Total CV

28,989

32,818

-12%

Domestic sale of MH&ICV in May 2023, including trucks and buses, stood at 11,442 units, compared to 12,056 units in May 2022.

Total sales for MH&ICV Domestic & International Business in May 2023, including trucks and buses, stood at 11,958 units compared to 12,810 units in May 2022.

Passenger Vehicles:

Category

May 2023

May 2022

Growth (Y-o-Y)

Total PV Domestic (includes EV)

45,878

43,341

6%

PV IB

106

51

108%

Total PV (includes EV)

45,984

43,392

6%

EV (IB + Domestic)

5,805

3,505

66%

Includes sales of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Limited, both subsidiaries of Tata Motors Limited.

- Ends -

About Tata Motors

Part of the USD 128 billion Tata group, Tata Motors Limited (NYSE: TTM; BSE: 500570 and 570001; NSE: TATAMOTORS and TATAMTRDVR), a USD 37 billion organization, is a leading global automobile manufacturer of cars, utility vehicles, pick-ups, trucks and buses, offering extensive range of integrated, smart and e-mobility solutions. With 'Connecting Aspirations' at the core of its brand promise, Tata Motors is India's market leader in commercial vehicles and amongst the top three in the passenger vehicles market.

Tata Motors strives to bring new products that fire the imagination of GenNext customers, fueled by state of the art design and R&D centers located in India, UK, US, Italy and South Korea. With a focus on engineering and tech enabled automotive solutions catering to the future of mobility, the company's innovation efforts are focused to develop pioneering technologies that are sustainable as well as suited to evolving aspirations of the market and the customers. The company is pioneering India's Electric Vehicle (EV) transition and driving the shift towards sustainable mobility solutions by preparing a tailor-made product strategy, leveraging the synergy between the Group companies and playing an active role liasoning with the Government in developing the policy framework.

With operations in India, the UK, South Korea, Thailand, South Africa and Indonesia, Tata Motors' vehicles are marketed in Africa, Middle East, South & South East Asia, Australia, South America, Russia and other CIS countries. As of March 31, 2022, Tata Motors' operations include 86 consolidated subsidiaries, two joint operations, four joint ventures and 10 equity-accounted associates, including their subsidiaries, in respect of which the company exercises significant influence.

To know more, please visit (www.tatamotors.com; also follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/TataMotors)

Media Contact Information:

Tata Motors Corporate Communications: +91 22-66657613 / indiacorpcomm@tatamotors.com

Safe Harbor: Statements included herein may constitute "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements are based on expectations, forecasts and assumptions by management and involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to materially differ from those stated. We cannot be certain that any expectation, forecast or assumption made by management in preparing these forward-looking statements will prove accurate, or that any projection will be realized. More detailed information about these and other factors that could affect future results is contained in our annual reports and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Our forward-looking statements pertain to the date of their initial issuance, and we do not undertake to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Tata Motors Limited published this content on 01 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2023 11:34:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 3 377 B 40 820 M 40 820 M
Net income 2023 -5 970 M -72,2 M -72,2 M
Net Debt 2023 852 B 10 295 M 10 295 M
P/E ratio 2023 -284x
Yield 2023 0,02%
Capitalization 1 887 B 22 807 M 22 807 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,81x
EV / Sales 2024 0,60x
Nbr of Employees 73 608
Free-Float 57,2%
Managers and Directors
Thomas Flack Co-President & Chief Purchasing Officer
Rajendra Petkar Co-President & Chief Technology Officer
Ravindra Kumar G.P Co-President & Chief Human Resources Officer
Pathamadai B. Balaji Group Chief Financial Officer
Natarajan Chandrasekaran Non-Executive Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TATA MOTORS LIMITED35.65%22 807
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION5.30%185 296
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG13.63%79 551
VOLKSWAGEN AG0.14%69 775
BMW AG22.24%69 268
FORD MOTOR COMPANY3.18%48 009
