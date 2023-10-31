($1 = 83.2625 Indian rupees)
BENGALURU (Reuters) - Shares of Tata Motors rose as much as 2% in early trade on Tuesday, a day after the company won an arbitral award of 7.66 billion rupees ($92.00 million) to compensate for its investment in the Singur plant in West Bengal.
