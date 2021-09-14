Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  Bombay Stock Exchange
  Tata Motors Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    500570   INE155A01022

TATA MOTORS LIMITED

(500570)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

Tata Motors : signs a PPA with TATA Power to commission 3 MWp Solar Rooftop Project at its Pune plant

09/14/2021 | 05:12am EDT
14 September, 2021

This project will help reduce carbon emissions by around 3538 tonnes per annum

Reiterating its commitment to conserve energy and achieve 100% renewable energy source for all its operations, Tata Motors has signed a Solar Power Purchase Agreement with Tata Power to install and operate a 3 MWp rooftop solar project at its Passenger Vehicle Business Unit (PVBU) plant in Pune. This solar rooftop project is expected to generate nearly 45 lakh KWh per year, reducing carbon emissions by approximately 3,538 tonnes per year.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Rajesh Khatri, Vice President - Operations, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors, said, 'After the recent inauguration of India's largest solar carport at our car plant in Pune, this project marks a new milestone in our ongoing efforts to reduce our impact on the planet. Energy efficiency is at the core of our efforts and reducing GHG emissions and the carbon footprint of our products play a vital role. We will continue to conserve energy in our manufacturing facilities, optimising consumption of non-renewable fossil fuels, energy productivity, climate change mitigation and lower operating costs.'

Talking about the partnership with Tata Motors,Mr. Ravinder Singh, Chief-Solar Rooftops Business, Tata Powersaid, 'As One Tata initiative, we are glad to partner with Tata Motors to help them transform their PVBU Pune Unit. This partnership represents our collective effort to help Tata Motors lower their carbon footprint and achieve its net zero carbon goal. We will continue to provide such future-focused green energy solutions and continue to strengthen our partners and customers by harnessing clean energy resources.'

Being a signatory of the RE100, Tata Motors is committed to using 100% renewable power and has taken several strides towards achieving this goal by progressively increasing the proportion of renewable energy used in its operations. In FY21, the company's car plants in Pune and Sanand generated/sourced 26.10 million kWh of renewable electricity, which is 25.0% of its total power (111.3 million units) consumption. This contributed to avoidance of 18,672 metric tons of carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions. The company intends to source renewable energy more rigorously, to the extent possible, to meet its aspiration to source 100 per cent renewable energy by 2030.

About Tata Motors

Tata Motors Limited (NYSE: TTM; BSE: 500570 and 570001; NSE: TATAMOTORS and TATAMTRDVR), a USD 34 billion organization, is a leading global automobile manufacturer of cars, utility vehicles, pick-ups, trucks and buses. Part of the USD 109 billion Tata group, Tata Motors is India's largest and the only OEM offering extensive range of integrated, smart and e-mobility solutions. It has operations in India, the UK, South Korea, Thailand, South Africa, and Indonesia through a strong global network of 103 subsidiaries, 9 associate companies, 4 joint ventures and 2 joint operations as on March 31, 2021.

With a focus on engineering and tech enabled automotive solutions catering to the future of mobility, Tata Motors is India's market leader in commercial vehicles and amongst the top three in the passenger vehicles market With 'Connecting Aspirations' at the core of its brand promise, the company's innovation efforts are focused to develop pioneering technologies that are sustainable as well as suited to evolving aspirations of the market and the customers. Tata Motors strives to bring new products that fire the imagination of GenNext customers, fueled by state of the art design and R&D centers located in India, UK, US, Italy and South Korea. Internationally, Tata commercial and passenger vehicles are marketed in countries, spread across Africa, the Middle East, South Asia, South East Asia, South America, Australia, CIS, and Russia.

Disclaimer

Tata Motors Limited published this content on 14 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2021 09:11:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
