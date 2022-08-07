Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Tata Motors Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    500570   INE155A01022

TATA MOTORS LIMITED

(500570)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-04
465.40 INR   -0.70%
03:56pTata Motors to buy Ford India's manufacturing plant for $91 million
RE
08/05Asian ADRs Move Higher in Friday Trading
MT
08/04Tata Motors celebrates 1st anniversary of Tiago NRG; Upgrades the range by adding a brand-new XT NRG variant
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Tata Motors to buy Ford India's manufacturing plant for $91 million

08/07/2022 | 03:56pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Tata Motors logos are pictured outside their flagship showroom in Mumbai

(Reuters) - Tata Motors Ltd signed an agreement on Sunday to buy Ford Motor's manufacturing plant in the western state of Gujarat for 7.26 billion rupees ($91.5 million).

The agreement between the Indian automaker's subsidiary Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd (TPEML) and Ford India Pvt Ltd (FIPL) covers land, assets and all eligible employees.

"With our manufacturing capacity nearing saturation, this acquisition is timely and a win-win for all stakeholders," Tata Motors said in a statement.

The Jaguar Land Rover parent said the acquisition of the Sanand plant will unlock a manufacturing capacity of 300,000 units per year that could increase to 420,000.

Ford had less than 2% of the Indian passenger vehicle market when it stopped production in the country last year, having struggled for more than two decades to generate profits.

($1 = 79.3600 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Aditi Shah in New Delhi and Jahnavi Nidumolu in Bengaluru; editing by John Stonestreet)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 3 430 B 43 203 M 43 203 M
Net income 2023 59 566 M 750 M 750 M
Net Debt 2023 724 B 9 114 M 9 114 M
P/E ratio 2023 28,4x
Yield 2023 0,01%
Capitalization 1 660 B 20 911 M 20 911 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,69x
EV / Sales 2024 0,57x
Nbr of Employees 73 608
Free-Float 57,4%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 30
Last Close Price 465,40 INR
Average target price 530,17 INR
Spread / Average Target 13,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas Flack Co-President & Chief Purchasing Officer
Rajendra Petkar Co-President & Chief Technology Officer
Ravindra Kumar G.P Co-President & Chief Human Resources Officer
Pathamadai B. Balaji Group Chief Financial Officer
Natarajan Chandrasekaran Non-Executive Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TATA MOTORS LIMITED-3.51%20 911
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION0.83%214 625
VOLKSWAGEN AG-19.18%88 004
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG-12.84%64 010
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-26.34%61 510
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-38.50%52 577