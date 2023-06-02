Tata Motors : today launches the upgraded Nexon EV MAX XZ+ LUX

Download press kit Press release Download

2 June, 2023

Made feature rich with a Larger 26.03 cm (10.25 inch) Infotainment Screen, TFT High Resolution HD Display, 180+ voice commands, HD Rear View Camera and Wireless Android Auto & Apple Carplay

Tata Motors today launched the upgraded Nexon EV MAX XZ+ LUX at a starting price of INR 18.79 Lakh (ex-showroom, All India for the 3.3 kW AC charger). Enhanced with a superior and high tech feature upgrade, this top of the line variant of the MAX boasts of a 26.03 cm (10.25 inch) Touchscreen Infotainment system by HARMAN, high resolution (1920X720) High Definition (HD) display with slick response, Android Auto™ & Apple Carplay™ over WiFi, High Definition Rear View Camera, Heightened audio performance with sharp notes & extended Bass performance, Voice assistant in 6 languages, 180+ voice commands in six languages (English, Hindi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi), along with a new User Interface (UI), and will be available for bookings starting today.

Having sold more 45,000 units and covering approximately 800 million kilometers on the back of the reliable Ziptron technology, the Nexon EV is India's #1 electric vehicle and currently holds 26 records including the Fastest EV to complete the Kashmir to Kanyakumari, 4000km in under 4 days. It has been the forerunner in Tata Motors' electrification drive and has successfully cemented its place as the best-selling EV in India. The growing demand for electric vehicles has also prompted Tata Motors to extend its touchpoints far and wide. With a current network of more than 270 dealers covering 188 cities and an electrified line up of feature rich products, Tata Motors stands strong to further India's electrification journey by providing enhanced experiences to EV buyers, offering intuitive technology at their fingertips.

Price list and trims for the Nexon EV as below:

Nexon EV PRIME Prices In INR Lakh (All prices are Ex-showroom, All India) XM 14.49 XZ+ 15.99 XZ+ Lux 16.99 Dark XZ+ 16.19 Dark XZ+ Lux 17.19

Nexon EV MAX Prices In INR Lakh (All prices are Ex-showroom, All India) XM 16.49 XM 7.2 kW AC Fast Charger 16.99 XZ+ 17.49 XZ+ 7.2 kW AC Fast Charger 17.99 XZ+ Lux 18.79 XZ+ Lux 7.2 kW AC Fast Charger 19.29 Dark XZ+ Lux 19.04 Dark XZ+ Lux 7.2 kW AC Fast Charger 19.54

About Tata Motors

Part of the USD 128 billion Tata group, Tata Motors Limited (BSE: 500570 and 570001; NSE: TATAMOTORS and TATAMTRDVR), a USD 42 billion organization, is a leading global automobile manufacturer of cars, utility vehicles, pick-ups, trucks and buses, offering extensive range of integrated, smart and e-mobility solutions. With 'Connecting Aspirations' at the core of its brand promise, Tata Motors is India's market leader in commercial vehicles and amongst the top three in the passenger vehicles market.

Tata Motors strives to bring new products that fire the imagination of GenNext customers, fuelled by state-of-the-art design and R&D centres located in India, UK, US, Italy and South Korea. With a focus on engineering and tech enabled automotive solutions catering to the future of mobility, the company's innovation efforts are focused to develop pioneering technologies that are sustainable as well as suited to evolving aspirations of the market and the customers. The company is pioneering India's Electric Vehicle (EV) transition and driving the shift towards sustainable mobility solutions by preparing a tailor-made product strategy, leveraging the synergy between the Group companies and playing an active role liasoning with the Government in developing the policy framework.

With operations in India, the UK, South Korea, Thailand, South Africa and Indonesia, Tata Motors' vehicles are marketed in Africa, Middle East, Latin America, South East Asia and SAARC countries. As of March 31, 2023, Tata Motors' operations inter alia includes 88 consolidated subsidiaries, 2 joint operations, 3 joint ventures and numerous equity-accounted associates, including their subsidiaries, in respect of which the company exercises significant influence.

To know more, please visit (www.tatamotors.com; follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/TataMotors)

Media Contact Information:

Tata Motors Corporate Communications: indiacorpcomm@tatamotors.com / 91 22-66657613 / www.tatamotors.com