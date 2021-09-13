The legendary Tata 407 goes Green: Tata Motors launches all-new CNG variant of the model

Download press kit Press release Download

13 September, 2021

Key highlights:

Price starting at Rs. 12.07 lakh (ex-showroom, Pune)

Powered by a 3.8-litre CNG engine, and comes with a 180-litre CNG tank and 10 feet load deck length

The CNG variant offers improved profitability of up to 35% over the diesel variant

Tata Motors, India's largest commercial vehicle manufacturer, today announced the launch of the CNG variant of its most iconic commercial vehicle- the Tata 407. Tapping into the benefits of CNG, the vehicle offers profits of up to 35% over the diesel variant. The all-new Tata 407 CNG has been designed to live up to its reputation as the 'non-stop profit machine', continuing to offer best-in-class performance and reliability, and adding even more value to the proposition with lower TCO. The price of the new variant starts from Rs. 12.07 lakh (ex-showroom, Pune). The vehicle is available with a 10-feet load deck, offering a high load-carrying capacity. The all-new 407 CNG will further strengthen Tata Motors' extensive CNG portfolio, ranging from 5-tonne to 16-tonne gross vehicle weight (GVW), in the I&LCV segment.

The Tata 407 CNG is powered by a 3.8-litre CNG engine leveraging the fuel-efficient SGI engine technology and delivers maximum power of 85PS while also generating best-in-class torque of 285Nm at low rpm. The 4,995kg-GVW vehicle is equipped with a fuel tank capacity of 180 litres to ensure faster turnaround time and higher productivity. The iconic SFC (semi-forward control) cabin of the 407 is built with high-grade steel, making it safe and confidence-inspiring for drivers and owners alike. The 407 rides on front parabolic suspension, offers significantly reduced clutch and gear shift effort and low NVH levels, to offer the best comfort on all types of terrains. For the convenience and in cabin entertainment of the driver, the vehicle is equipped with a USB mobile charging port and Blaupunkt music system. The 407 range now comes loaded with the Fleet Edge - Tata Motors' next-gen connected vehicle platform for optimal fleet management, to further increase the uptime and reduce the total cost of ownership, with a free subscription of 2 years.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Rudrarup Maitra, Vice President, Product Line, I&LCV, Tata Motors, said, 'We are thrilled to launch the all-new CNG variant of the legendary Tata 407. Arguably the most legendary commercial vehicle in India, with a 35+ year legacy, the vehicle has consistently remained a customer-favourite, selling over 1.2 million units to date - the highest ever in this segment. The main reason for the vehicle's rich legacy is its fundamental nature as a customer-centric vehicle - engineered to deliver unmatched performance at minimal operation costs. With a steep increase in diesel prices, CNG vehicles have the potential to increase the profit potential significantly, and we are confident that the 407 CNG, in addition to the widest CNG range offered by Tata Motors, will bring a lot of value to our customers.'

The Tata 407 CNG offers a best-in-industry warranty of 3 years / 3 lakh kilometres, giving the owners complete peace of mind. The company also offers Sampoorna Seva 2.0, a comprehensive service package and a complete solution for the upkeep and maintenance of Tata Motors commercial vehicles.

About Tata Motors

Tata Motors Limited (NYSE: TTM; BSE: 500570 and 570001; NSE: TATAMOTORS and TATAMTRDVR), a USD 35 billion organization, is a leading global automobile manufacturer of cars, utility vehicles, pick-ups, trucks and buses. Part of the USD 113 billion Tata group, Tata Motors is India's largest and the only OEM offering extensive range of integrated, smart and e-mobility solutions. It has operations in India, the UK, South Korea, Thailand, South Africa, and Indonesia through a strong global network of 103 subsidiaries, 10 associate companies, 3 joint ventures and 2 joint operations as on March 31, 2020.

With a focus on engineering and tech enabled automotive solutions catering to the future of mobility, Tata Motors is India's market leader in commercial vehicles and amongst the top four in the passenger vehicles market. With 'Connecting Aspirations' at the core of its brand promise, the company's innovation efforts are focused to develop pioneering technologies that are sustainable as well as suited to evolving aspirations of the market and the customers. Tata Motors strives to bring new products that fire the imagination of GenNext customers, fueled by state of the art design and R&D centers located in India, UK, US, Italy and South Korea. Internationally, Tata commercial and passenger vehicles are marketed in countries, spread across Africa, the Middle East, South Asia, South East Asia, South America, Australia, CIS, and Russia.