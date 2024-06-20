National, 20th June'24:: Tata Power, one of India's largest integrated power companies, is proud to announce that its sustainability champion and ace mountaineer, Baljeet Kaur has successfully summited Mt. Everest (8850mts) taking the company's message of 'Sustainable is Attainable' to the highest peak in the world.

The expedition began with a ceremonial flag off in Mumbai by Tata Power CEO&MD, Dr Praveer Sinha, in April. Following this, Baljeet underwent gruelling training in the Ladakh Zanskar Himalayan ranges where she climbed Mt Ut Ladakh Kangri (6070mts). After successfully completing her month-long practice in India, she set off for Kathmandu, Nepal. Baljeet first climbed Mt. Labuche East (6119mts) in the Nepalese Khumbu region known for its technical difficulties, followed by the final climb to summit Mt. Everest, bearing Tata Power's message of sustainable lifestyle and environmental stewardship.

Baljeet has a stellar record in the sport and has various accolades to her name. In 2023, she earned the prestigious Gold Medal for Excellent Performance in Mountaineering from the Indian Mountaineering Foundation. Baljeet holds several notable firsts, such as being the first Indian to climb seven peaks surpassing 8000 meters. She stands as the first Indian woman to ascend Mount Everest, Mount Lhotse and Mount Manaslu, which she climbed without oxygen, showcasing courage, unwavering determination, and resilience.

Baljeet's second ascent of Mt. Everest this time was driven by her advocacy for clean and green living and co-existence with nature.

Congratulating Baljeet, Dr Praveer Sinha, CEO & MD, Tata Power said, "We are immensely proud of Baljeet for safely and successfully taking the message of 'Sustainable is Attainable' to Mt. Everest. As the power sector advances to achieve a green energy transition, Baljeet's #PowerofCourage and spirit of resilience are qualities that each individual can embody to commit to a greener future."

Speaking about her expedition, Baljeet Kaur said, "I am happy to be the flagbearer of 'Sustainable is Attainable' and take the conversation of sustainable living to the top of the world. I extend my gratitude to my Tata Power family of 23000 well-wishers for their constant support and encouragement."

Baljeet's incredible achievement serves as an inspiration for all to adopt sustainable practices that Tata Power is enabling through its green energy solutions.

About Tata Power:

Tata Power is a leading integrated power company and a part of Tata Group, India's largest multi-national business conglomerate. The company has a diversified portfolio of 14,790 MW, spanning across the entire power value chain - from renewable and conventional energy generation to transmission & distribution, trading, storage solutions and solar cells and module manufacturing. As a pioneer of clean energy transition in India, Tata Power has 5,930 MW of clean energy generation, which constitutes 40% of its total capacity. The company has also committed to achieve carbon neutrality before 2045.Tata Power has established India's most comprehensive clean energy platform, with offerings such as rooftop solar, microgrids, storage solutions, EV charging infrastructure, home automation et al. The company has also attracted global investors to support its growth and vision. Tata Power has successfully partnered with public and private entities in generation, transmission & distribution sectors in India, serving approx.13 million customers across the country. To know more about Tata Power, visit www.tatapower.com

