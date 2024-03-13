Tata Power joins hands with MCGM for a unique Demand Flexibility

Mumbai, India - March 13th, 2024 - Tata Power has embarked on a ground-breaking initiative in collaboration with the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) to introduce a unique demand flexibility program. The initiative aims to incentivise the shifting of water pumping demand from 'non-solar' and 'peak demand' hours to 'solar' and 'off-peak' hours, thus leveraging the abundance of renewable solar energy and effective Time of Day (ToD) tariff benefit.

Tata Power has roped in MP Ensystems Advisory Pvt Ltd as a study partner for the project. This initiative will not only allow MCGM to access clean renewable power to deliver water to Mumbaikars, but also help the corporation to save on its power consumption bills.

Tata Power, through meticulous analysis of demand patterns, identified over 50 water pumping stations with high demand flexibility characteristics and in a strategic partnership introduced the scheme at BMC-Bhandup. During the trial period conducted for 23 days in February 2024, the program managed a remarkable shift of 345 KW for 3 hours daily, accumulating to over 23,000 units of electricity and resulting in a carbon offset of 21 tonnes.

By scaling up the program to cover most of the water pumping stations in Greater Mumbai region, Tata Power expects potential demand shift of approximately 50 MW monthly, accumulating to 1.8 million units and a carbon offset of 1620 tonnes annually.

Tata Power today serves nearly 7.5 lakh customers in Mumbai and is committed to supply reliable and affordable to its consumers. The success of this flexible demand program underscores the company's commitment to deliver solutions for sustainable development with the use of latest technologies and capability building over a long period of time.