  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Tata Steel BSL Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    500055   INE824B01021

TATA STEEL BSL LIMITED

(500055)
ChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
Most relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tata Steel BSL : Indian shares tick higher, metal stocks jump after Tata Steel results

05/06/2021 | 12:25am EDT
BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian shares edged higher on Thursday, buoyed by gains in metal stocks on strong steel futures and solid quarterly results from Tata Steel, even as the country grappled with the relentless spike in COVID-19 cases.

The NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.29% to 14,660.05 by 0401 GMT, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex advanced 0.18% to 48,762.86.

India reported more than 400,000 coronavirus infections over the last 24 hours, taking the total tally past 21 million, while deaths rose by a record 3,980, health ministry data showed.

Tata Steel jumped nearly 5% after beating quarterly profit estimates, driving rival JSW Steel up more than 3% and pushing the Nifty Metal index up 2.7%.

State-run lender IDBI Bank surged nearly 15% after the government on Wednesday approved a stake sale.

Cipla Ltd gained as much as 3.2% after India gave emergency use approval for a COVID-19 antibody drug cocktail developed by Roche and Regeneron for which Cipla is the local distribution partner.

Benchmark Nifty 50 component Hero MotoCorp is due to report its quarterly results later in the day.

(Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 214 B 2 902 M 2 902 M
Net income 2021 25 182 M 341 M 341 M
Net Debt 2021 92 505 M 1 253 M 1 253 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,94x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 102 B 1 386 M 1 387 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,98x
EV / Sales 2021 0,70x
Nbr of Employees 5 720
Free-Float 21,8%
Chart TATA STEEL BSL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Tata Steel BSL Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TATA STEEL BSL LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Rajeev Singhal Managing Director & Director
Debojyoti Roy Chief Executive Officer
Sanjib Nanda Chief Financial Officer
Thachat Viswanath Narendran Chairman
Subodh Pandey Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TATA STEEL BSL LIMITED135.18%1 462
ARCELORMITTAL30.64%31 263
NUCOR CORPORATION74.53%26 830
POSCO38.42%25 270
TATA STEEL LIMITED66.10%17 277
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION43.60%16 060