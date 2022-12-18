A greener tomorrow: Tata Steel paves way for building a state-of-the-art environment-friendly Coke Plant at its Jamshedpur Works; completes controlled demolition of obsolete facilities

Jamshedpur, December 18, 2022

~ Successfully executes scheduled controlled implosion of two facilities today - Battery#6 Chimney and a Coal Tower ~

Tata Steel today successfully executed the implosion of two obsolete Coke Plant facilities - Battery#6 Chimney and a Coal Tower - at its Jamshedpur Works under controlled conditions, reinforcing the Company's engineering prowess.

Taking giant strides towards a better tomorrow, Tata Steel is replacing the existing Coke Oven Batteries 5, 6 and 7 (combined capacity of 1MnTPA) with new Coke Oven Batteries 6A and 6B (combined capacity of 1MnTPA) in Jamshedpur, with the latest technology and higher energy efficiency.

Today's implosions mark the completion of the dismantling process of obsolete high-rise facilities at the Coke Plant in Jamshedpur Works, which has many firsts to its credit. In a first-of-its-kind engineering process in the world, Tata Steel carried out these implosion activities in an operating steel plant, involving mega structures, tallest in India.

The first implosion of a Model Repair Shop of 12-meter height was executed on September 4, 2022, to establish the safe operating procedure inside an operational plant and on November 27, 2022, the Company successfully executed the implosion of an obsolete 110-metre-tall chimney (Battery #5 Chimney) at the Coke Plant. Today, another concrete Chimney of 110-meter height (Battery#6 Chimney) along with a 48-meter-tall Coal Tower were dismantled as planned in a safe and environment-friendly way. The implosions were carried out with the help of the contract partner, Edifice Engineering India, and supported by Jet Demolition South Africa.

The controlled implosion of the 110-metre-tall chimneys were executed using a mechanical hinge, enabling the structure to fall in one direction with zero degrees of deviation. 'Water curtains' were used to control dust and 'trenches with berms' were deployed to absorb vibration. Also, the use of 'Steel wires mesh' prevented the debris from getting scattered. The concrete debris generated out of these implosions will be recycled and used in Plain Cement Concrete (PCC), wall and road construction. Drones were deployed to improve visibility and help identify the hazards by reaching inaccessible areas and to survey the surrounding areas during implosion. Tata Steel continues to deploy industry-leading solutions and champion the sustainability discourse.

Sanjiv Paul, Vice President (Safety, Health & Sustainability), Tata Steel, said: "We have completed an important step of safe and controlled implosions of obsolete Coke Plant facilities. This is a testimony to our commitment to operational efficiency, safety, resource optimisation and sustainable growth strategy."

Avneesh Gupta, Vice President (TQM and Engineering & Projects), Tata Steel, said:"Tata Steel strives to be a technology and innovation leader in the steel industry, leveraging in-house capabilities and building external ecosystems. And, the successful execution of these complex implosions showcases our superior engineering capabilities."

Tata Steel's flagship Jamshedpur plant, India's first ResponsibleSteel certified site, is among the first steel plants in Asia and the only facility in India to produce steel at the same site continuously for over 100 years. The plant, recognised as a Global Lighthouse by World Economic Forum for adopting Industry 4.0 technologies, is a national benchmark in sustainability. Tata Steel's sustainable growth has been driven by its operational excellence and a culture of continual improvement.

Follow us on

