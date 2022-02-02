Dutch public prosecutors open criminal investigation into Tata Steel

Financials INR USD Sales 2022 2 211 B 29 548 M 29 548 M Net income 2022 366 B 4 897 M 4 897 M Net Debt 2022 590 B 7 878 M 7 878 M P/E ratio 2022 3,88x Yield 2022 2,03% Capitalization 1 426 B 19 066 M 19 053 M EV / Sales 2022 0,91x EV / Sales 2023 0,93x Nbr of Employees 65 000 Free-Float - Chart TATA STEEL LIMITED Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends TATA STEEL LIMITED Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bearish Neutral Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus BUY Number of Analysts 29 Last Close Price 1 167,65 INR Average target price 1 668,83 INR Spread / Average Target 42,9% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Thachat Viswanath Narendran Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD Koushik Chatterjee Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director Natarajan Chandrasekaran Chairman Vinay V. Mahashabde Chief Research & Development, Technology Officer Jayanta Banerjee Chief Information Officer Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) TATA STEEL LIMITED 5.05% 19 069 NUCOR CORPORATION -5.86% 29 261 ARCELORMITTAL -1.60% 28 381 POSCO -3.46% 16 627 NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION -2.40% 14 713 STEEL DYNAMICS, INC. -7.19% 11 433