Dutch public prosecutors open criminal investigation into Tata Steel
02/02/2022 | 10:32am EST
BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Dutch public prosecutors on Wednesday said they had launched a criminal investigation into the Dutch arm of Tata Steel and another company for "intentional and unlawful" pollution of surface water.
In a statement, they said they had informed Tata and Harsco Metals Holland BV of the investigation following a number of complaints.
(Reporting by Marine Strauss @StraussMarine; Editing by Jan Harvey)