  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Tata Steel Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    500470   INE081A01012

TATA STEEL LIMITED

(500470)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange - 02/01
1167.65 INR   +7.57%
10:32aDutch public prosecutors open criminal investigation into Tata Steel
RE
02/01Tata Steel Long Products' Blast Furnace Resumes Operations
MT
02/01TATA STEEL : CEO & MD's comments on Union Budget 2022-23
PU
Dutch public prosecutors open criminal investigation into Tata Steel

02/02/2022 | 10:32am EST
Company logo seen outside the Tata steelworks near Rotherham in Britain

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Dutch public prosecutors on Wednesday said they had launched a criminal investigation into the Dutch arm of Tata Steel and another company for "intentional and unlawful" pollution of surface water.

In a statement, they said they had informed Tata and Harsco Metals Holland BV of the investigation following a number of complaints.

(Reporting by Marine Strauss @StraussMarine; Editing by Jan Harvey)


© Reuters 2022
ChangeLast1st jan.
HARSCO CORPORATION -3.26% 15.425 Delayed Quote.-4.55%
TATA STEEL LIMITED 7.57% 1167.65 End-of-day quote.5.05%
Financials
Sales 2022 2 211 B 29 548 M 29 548 M
Net income 2022 366 B 4 897 M 4 897 M
Net Debt 2022 590 B 7 878 M 7 878 M
P/E ratio 2022 3,88x
Yield 2022 2,03%
Capitalization 1 426 B 19 066 M 19 053 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,91x
EV / Sales 2023 0,93x
Nbr of Employees 65 000
Free-Float -
Tata Steel Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends TATA STEEL LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 29
Last Close Price 1 167,65 INR
Average target price 1 668,83 INR
Spread / Average Target 42,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thachat Viswanath Narendran Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Koushik Chatterjee Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Natarajan Chandrasekaran Chairman
Vinay V. Mahashabde Chief Research & Development, Technology Officer
Jayanta Banerjee Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TATA STEEL LIMITED5.05%19 069
NUCOR CORPORATION-5.86%29 261
ARCELORMITTAL-1.60%28 381
POSCO-3.46%16 627
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION-2.40%14 713
STEEL DYNAMICS, INC.-7.19%11 433