Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Tata Steel Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    500470   INE081A01012

TATA STEEL LIMITED

(500470)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

GFG Alliance appoints Tata Steel executive as chief investment officer

03/31/2022 | 04:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The GFG Alliance flag flies at the completion of a 330 million-pound deal to buy Britain's last remaining Aluminium smelter in Fort William Lochaber Scotland

LONDON (Reuters) - GFG Alliance, owned by commodities tycoon Sanjeev Gupta, has appointed Sandip Biswas, a former executive with Tata Steel, as chief investment officer, the company said on Thursday.

Gupta's family conglomerate, GFG, made the appointment as it continues to arrange financing to rescue his businesses in steel, aluminium and energy after supply-chain finance firm Greensill filed for insolvency in March last year.

Biswas worked for Tata Steel for 17 years and was appointed in 2019 to head the transformation programme of Tata's European unit. He most recently served as chairman of Tata Steel UK, a statement said.

At GFG, Biswas will lead the group's efforts to become carbon-neutral by 2030, it added.

Earlier this month, Britain's tax authorities withdrew petitions to wind up four GFG steel businesses following positive discussions while talks with other creditors continued.

Thursday's statement did not provide an update on discussions with creditors or financing efforts.

The Gupta Family Group Alliance has been under a cloud after Britain launched an investigation into suspected fraud and money laundering in mid-May.

GFG has previously said it would cooperate fully and would not comment further.

(Reporting by Eric Onstad in London; Editing by Matthew Lewis)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
S&P GSCI ALUMINUM INDEX -0.17% 225.2352 Delayed Quote.22.41%
TATA STEEL LIMITED -1.98% 1307.95 End-of-day quote.17.67%
TYCOON GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.00% 1.27 Delayed Quote.-5.22%
All news about TATA STEEL LIMITED
04:06aGFG Alliance appoints Tata Steel executive as chief investment officer
RE
01:27aTata Steel to Acquire Assets of Stork Ferro for Over $20 Million
MT
03/30Tata Steel Signs Agreement To Acquire Ferro Alloys Assets
MT
03/30TATA STEEL : Corp Restructuring - others
PU
03/30TATA STEEL : Acquisition
PU
03/28Tata Steel Announces Changes to the Board of Directors
CI
03/25Tata Steel Limited Announces Appointment of Independent Directors
CI
03/21Tata Steel to continue its association with PGTI as umbrella partner for three more yea..
AQ
03/18TATA STEEL : to continue its association with PGTI as umbrella partner for three more year..
PU
03/18Investigation into the British Steel pension scheme
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TATA STEEL LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 2 283 B 30 126 M 30 126 M
Net income 2022 383 B 5 052 M 5 052 M
Net Debt 2022 637 B 8 400 M 8 400 M
P/E ratio 2022 4,20x
Yield 2022 1,83%
Capitalization 1 598 B 21 086 M 21 086 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,98x
EV / Sales 2023 0,99x
Nbr of Employees 65 000
Free-Float 64,4%
Chart TATA STEEL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Tata Steel Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TATA STEEL LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 30
Last Close Price 1 307,95 INR
Average target price 1 622,93 INR
Spread / Average Target 24,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thachat Viswanath Narendran Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Koushik Chatterjee Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Natarajan Chandrasekaran Chairman
Vinay V. Mahashabde Chief Research & Development, Technology Officer
Jayanta Banerjee Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TATA STEEL LIMITED17.67%21 086
NUCOR30.94%40 451
ARCELORMITTAL5.58%30 311
POSCO HOLDINGS INC.5.65%18 672
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION21.19%17 079
CLEVELAND-CLIFFS INC.47.59%16 765