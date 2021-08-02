General Announcement::Conversion of partly paid-up equity shares to fully paid-up equity shares

August 2, 2021

Singapore Stock Exchange

Singapore

Re: Conversion of partly paid-up equity shares to fully paid-up equity shares

This has reference to our letters dated February 9, 2021, February 23, 2021, March 24, 2021, April 14, 2021, May 15, 2021 and June 21, 2021 in relation to the first and final call on the partly paid-up equity shares of the Company.

In this connection, the Stakeholders' Relationship Committee ("Committee"), duly authorized by the Board of Directors of the Company, has on August 1, 2021 approved the conversion of 5,55,768 partly paid-up equity shares of face value ₹10 each (₹2.504 paid-up) into fully paid-up equity shares of face value ₹10 each on which the first and final call money of ₹461/- per share (comprising face value of ₹7.496 per share and securities premium of ₹453.504 per share) has been received. The converted shares will rank pari passu with the existing fully paid-up equity shares and shall be available to trade under the ISIN INE081A01012, subject to completion of necessary corporate actions and receipt of listing and trading approvals.

This disclosure is being made pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended.

Tata Steel Limited

Parvatheesam Kanchinadham

Company Secretary &

Chief Legal Officer (Corporate & Compliance)

