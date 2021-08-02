Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Tata Steel Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    500470   INE081A01012

TATA STEEL LIMITED

(500470)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

General Announcement::Conversion of partly paid-up equity shares to fully paid-up equity shares

08/02/2021 | 05:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

August 2, 2021

Singapore Stock Exchange

Singapore

Dear Madam, Sirs,

Re: Conversion of partly paid-up equity shares to fully paid-up equity shares

This has reference to our letters dated February 9, 2021, February 23, 2021, March 24, 2021, April 14, 2021, May 15, 2021 and June 21, 2021 in relation to the first and final call on the partly paid-up equity shares of the Company.

In this connection, the Stakeholders' Relationship Committee ("Committee"), duly authorized by the Board of Directors of the Company, has on August 1, 2021 approved the conversion of 5,55,768 partly paid-up equity shares of face value ₹10 each (₹2.504 paid-up) into fully paid-up equity shares of face value ₹10 each on which the first and final call money of ₹461/- per share (comprising face value of ₹7.496 per share and securities premium of ₹453.504 per share) has been received. The converted shares will rank pari passu with the existing fully paid-up equity shares and shall be available to trade under the ISIN INE081A01012, subject to completion of necessary corporate actions and receipt of listing and trading approvals.

This disclosure is being made pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended.

This is for your information and records.

Thanking you

Yours faithfully,

Tata Steel Limited

Parvatheesam Kanchinadham

Company Secretary &

Chief Legal Officer (Corporate & Compliance)

Registered Office Bombay House 24 Homi Mody Street Fort Mumbai 400 001 India

Tel 91 22 6665 8282 Fax 91 22 6665 7724 Website www.tatasteel.com

Corporate Identity Number L27100MH1907PLC000260

Disclaimer

Tata Steel Ltd. published this content on 02 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2021 09:11:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about TATA STEEL LIMITED
05:12aGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Conversion of partly paid-up equity shares to fully paid..
PU
07/30TATA STEEL : Kalinganagar starts Robotic system for its Wagon Tippler operation
PU
07/30TATA STEEL : pioneers the deployment of Electric Vehicles for transportation of ..
PU
07/29TATA STEEL : celebrates the pioneering spirit of Bharat Ratna JRD Tata on his 11..
PU
07/29Indian Indices Close Higher on Thursday; Hindalco Industries Soars 10%
MT
07/28Indian Benchmarks Close Lower Midweek; Bharti Airtel Jumps 5%
MT
07/27Indian Benchmarks Settle in Red on Tuesday; Dr Reddy's Laboratories Tanks 10%
MT
07/25TATA STEEL BSL : Appoints New CFO
MT
07/23Indian shares end higher on IT boost; Zomato closes 65% above offer price
RE
07/23Indian shares end higher on IT boost; Zomato closes 65% above offer price
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 1 964 B 26 394 M 26 394 M
Net income 2022 307 B 4 132 M 4 132 M
Net Debt 2022 592 B 7 954 M 7 954 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,93x
Yield 2022 1,67%
Capitalization 1 724 B 23 193 M 23 179 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,18x
EV / Sales 2023 1,22x
Nbr of Employees 73 962
Free-Float 63,9%
Chart TATA STEEL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Tata Steel Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TATA STEEL LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 1 433,75 INR
Average target price 1 400,96 INR
Spread / Average Target -2,29%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thachat Viswanath Narendran Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Koushik Chatterjee Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Natarajan Chandrasekaran Chairman
Vinay V. Mahashabde Chief Research & Development, Technology Officer
Jayanta Banerjee Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TATA STEEL LIMITED122.79%23 193
ARCELORMITTAL55.59%32 595
NUCOR CORPORATION95.56%30 550
POSCO34.74%24 061
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION42.47%15 872
STEEL DYNAMICS, INC.74.80%13 155