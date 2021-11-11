Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Tata Steel Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    500470   INE081A01012

TATA STEEL LIMITED

(500470)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

General Announcement::Effective Date of the Composite Scheme of Amalgamation

11/11/2021 | 01:17pm EST
November 11, 2021

Singapore Stock Exchange

Singapore

Dear Madam, Sirs,

Sub: 'Effective Date' of the Composite Scheme of Amalgamation of Bamnipal Steel Limited and Tata Steel BSL Limited (formerly Bhushan Steel Limited) into and with Tata Steel Limited

This has reference to our disclosures dated October 29, 2021, November 2, 2021 and November 11, 2021.

The Composite Scheme of Amalgamation of Bamnipal Steel Limited ('BNPL') and Tata Steel BSL Limited ('TSBSL') into and with Tata Steel Limited ('Scheme of Amalgamation') was approved and sanctioned by the Hon'ble National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai bench vide Order dated October 29, 2021 ('NCLT Order').

We wish to inform you that the Company, BNPL and TSBSL (formerly Bhushan Steel Limited) have in terms of Clause 25.1.6 of the Scheme of Amalgamation, filed the Certified Copy of the NCLT Order, sanctioning the Scheme of Amalgamation with the respective jurisdictional Registrar of Companies, today, i.e., November 11, 2021. With this filing, the Company, BNPL and TSBSL have now complied with all the conditions specified in Clause 25.1 of the Scheme of Amalgamation.

Accordingly, in terms of Clause 3.1 read with Clause 1.9 of para III of Part I of Scheme of Amalgamation, the captioned Scheme of Amalgamation has become operative from today i.e., November 11, 2021 ('Effective Date').

This disclosure is being made in terms of Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

This is for your information and record.

Yours faithfully,

Tata Steel Limited

Parvatheesam Kanchinadham

Company Secretary &

Chief Legal Officer (Corporate & Compliance)

Registered Office Bombay House 24 Homi Mody Street Fort Mumbai 400 001 India

Tel 91 22 6665 8282 Fax 91 22 6665 7724 Website www.tatasteel.com

Corporate Identity Number L27100MH1907PLC000260

Tata Steel Ltd. published this content on 12 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2021 18:16:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
