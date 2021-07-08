General Announcement::Intimation of Revision in Ratings

technology, engineering, energy, aviation, power, mining, consumer products, chemicals, etc. The group, through its parent holding company for all group companies - Tata Sons Private Limited, holds 32.93% stake in Tata Steel Limited as on March 31, 2021. The operations of the company are handled by a very capable management team, headed by Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director - Mr. T. V. Narendran and Executive Director & Chief Financial Officer - Mr. Koushik Chatterjee.

Diversified product mix catering to wide range of sectors/industries

The company has presence throughout the value chain of steel manufacturing - from mining & processing of iron ore and coal to production and distribution of finished products. The company is one of the most geographically diversified steel producers, with operations in various countries and commercial presence in more than 50 countries across the globe. The product mix of the company includes flat products such as hot rolled coils, cold rolled coils, galvanized steel and long products such as wire rods, rebars; ferro alloys, tubes, bearings, wires, etc. The product segments cater to agriculture, automotive, construction, consumer goods, energy and power, engineering, material handling, etc.

Captive iron and coal mines for standalone operations partly insulating from volatility in raw material prices

The company owns coal, iron ore and manganese & chrome mines at various locations, thereby backward integrating itself for its raw material requirements. For its standalone operations, the company is 100% backward integrated for its iron ore requirement, while it is 27% backward integrated for its coal requirement. Thus, it partly de-risks itself from susceptibility to volatility in prices of these key raw materials. Any adverse fluctuations in raw material prices can impact the prices of steel and thus could further impact both the sales realizations and operating profitability of the company. For the European operations, which form sizeable portion of overall operations, the entire requirement of key raw materials is met from the market.

Improvement in overall performance during FY21 mainly from Q2-FY21 onwards

With the outbreak of the pandemic and the consequent measures like imposition of lockdown by the governments across the globe significantly impacted the economies and led to both demand and supply side disruptions during first quarter of FY21. Thus, the overall performance was impacted during Q1-FY21 on account of weakened demand scenario, decline in international steel prices and supply side disruptions. Post opening up of economies and stimulus measures announced by various governments around the globe, especially China, led to revival in demand. There have been numerous price hikes from Q2-FY21 onwards leading to improvement in sales realization per tonne which resulted in improvement in EBITDA per tonne. The higher steel prices resulted in improvement in realizations across geographies and improved operating EBITDA per tonne mainly during second half of FY21. The consolidated sales realization per tonne stood at Rs. 54,840 while EBITDA per tonne stood at Rs. 10,839 during FY21. The Indian operations continued to showcase healthy performance on the back of increase in steel prices, lower coking coal prices and insulation from increase in iron-ore prices due to captive mines. The European operations continued to report operating losses for second consecutive year, although it has posted operating profit during Q4-FY21.

Strong Indian operations are offset by operating losses in European operations during FY21

The domestic operations continued to demonstrate healthy performance, comprising mainly of standalone operations, Tata Steel BSL and Tata Steel Long Products. The domestic operations exhibited strong performance as domestic economy witnessed gradual recovery post reopening of the economy. The standalone EBITDA per tonne stood at Rs. 17,761 in FY21, while operating losses at European operations dragged consolidated EBITDA per tonne to Rs. 10,839. The European operations were impacted mainly in the first half of FY21 with lower deliveries and lower realizations. However, the European operations have reported operating profit during Q4-FY21 on the back of significant increase in steel prices.

Significant deleveraging undertaken during FY21, mainly in Q4-FY21, leading to improvement in debt coverage indicators With significant cash flows during the second half of FY21, the company has undertaken sizeable deleveraging of around USD 4 billion which has improved overall gearing ratio to 1.26 times as on March 31, 2021. The Net Debt/PBILDT ratio improved to 2.43 times as on March 31, 2021, on the back of sizeable deleveraging and improved profitability levels.

The company has mentioned that it continues to aim at deleveraging plan of atleast USD 1 billion annually. With the envisaged profitability levels in FY22 and FY23, the financial leverage is envisaged to improve gradually although the company has an on-going growth capex to be completed by FY24 (Kalinganagar Phase-II: balance capex of around Rs. 17,700 crore at the beginning of FY22). CARE continues to assume capex funding to be partly met through external borrowings. The company has guided capex plan of Rs. 11,000 crore for FY22, including growth and maintenance capex. Further, CARE would closely monitor the following event - the divestment plans for its overseas operations in Europe and South-East Asia.

Key Rating Weaknesses

Cyclicality of the steel industry

The steel industry is sensitive to the shifting business cycles, including changes in the general economy, interest rates and