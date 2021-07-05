Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  Bombay Stock Exchange
  Tata Steel Limited
  News
  Summary
    500470   INE081A01012

TATA STEEL LIMITED

(500470)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange - 07/05
1156.8 INR   +1.84%
03:28pGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Resignation of Director
PU
10:28aTata Steel - 1QFY22 Production and delivery volumes (Provisional)
AQ
03:00aTATA STEEL  : Production, Shipments Swell in Fiscal Q1
MT
General Announcement::Resignation of Director

07/05/2021 | 03:28pm EDT
July 5, 2021

Singapore Stock Exchange

Singapore

Dear Madam, Sirs,

Sub: Resignation of Director

This is to inform you that Dr. Peter Blauwhoff (DIN: 07728872), Independent Director of the Company has conveyed his intention to step down from the Board of the Company with effect from the close of business hours on July 13, 2021.

The details required under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, read with SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated September 9, 2015 are given in Annexure A.

This is for your information and records.

Yours faithfully,

Tata Steel Limited

Parvatheesam Kanchinadham

Company Secretary &

Chief Legal Officer (Corporate & Compliance)

*Securities in scrip code 890144 and symbol TATASTLPP stand suspended from trading effective February 17, 2021

Registered Office Bombay House 24 Homi Mody Street Fort Mumbai 400 001 India

Tel 91 22 6665 8282 Fax 91 22 6665 7724 Website www.tatasteel.com

Corporate Identity Number L27100MH1907PLC000260

Annexure A

Resignation of Dr. Peter Blauwhoff (DIN: 07728872) as Independent Director of the Company

Sr.

Particulars

Details

No.

a.

Reason for change

Resignation

b.

Date of Cessation

End of business hours on

July 13, 2021

c.

Brief Profile

Not Applicable

d.

Disclosure of relationship between the directors

Disclaimer

Tata Steel Ltd. published this content on 06 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2021 19:27:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
