General Announcement::Resignation of Director

July 5, 2021
Singapore Stock Exchange
Singapore
Sub: Resignation of Director
This is to inform you that Dr. Peter Blauwhoff (DIN: 07728872), Independent Director of the Company has conveyed his intention to step down from the Board of the Company with effect from the close of business hours on July 13, 2021.
The details required under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, read with SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated September 9, 2015 are given in Annexure A.
Tata Steel Limited
Parvatheesam Kanchinadham
Company Secretary &
Chief Legal Officer (Corporate & Compliance)
*Securities in scrip code 890144 and symbol TATASTLPP stand suspended from trading effective February 17, 2021
Annexure A
Resignation of Dr. Peter Blauwhoff (DIN: 07728872) as Independent Director of the Company
|
Sr.
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
No.
|
|
|
|
|
|
a.
|
Reason for change
|
Resignation
|
|
|
|
b.
|
Date of Cessation
|
End of business hours on
|
July 13, 2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
c.
|
Brief Profile
|
Not Applicable
|
|
|
d.
|
Disclosure of relationship between the directors
|
|
|
|
