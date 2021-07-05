General Announcement::Resignation of Director

July 5, 2021

Singapore Stock Exchange

Singapore

Dear Madam, Sirs,

Sub: Resignation of Director

This is to inform you that Dr. Peter Blauwhoff (DIN: 07728872), Independent Director of the Company has conveyed his intention to step down from the Board of the Company with effect from the close of business hours on July 13, 2021.

The details required under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, read with SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated September 9, 2015 are given in Annexure A.

This is for your information and records.

Yours faithfully,

Tata Steel Limited

Parvatheesam Kanchinadham

Company Secretary &

Chief Legal Officer (Corporate & Compliance)

Registered Office Bombay House 24 Homi Mody Street Fort Mumbai 400 001 India

Tel 91 22 6665 8282 Fax 91 22 6665 7724 Website www.tatasteel.com

Corporate Identity Number L27100MH1907PLC000260