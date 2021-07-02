General Announcement::Transfer of equity stake held by Tata Steel Limited

July 2, 2021

Singapore Stock Exchange

Singapore

Dear Madam, Sirs,

Sub: Transfer of equity stake held by Tata Steel Limited (TSL/Company) in-

Himalaya Steel Mill Services Private Limited to Tata Steel Utilities and Infrastructure Services Limited (formerly known as Jamshedpur Utilities & Services Company Limited), a wholly owned subsidiary of TSL and Tata Steel Advanced Materials Limited (formerly Tata Steel Odisha Limited) to Tata Steel Downstream Products Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of

TSL

This has reference to our Press Release dated November 13, 2020. As part of the earnings release, the Company had announced that to drive scale, synergies and simplification and to create value for all stakeholders, it is reorganizing its India footprint into 4 clusters.

As part of the said initiative, the Company on July 1, 2021 transferred the (i) its entire stake i.e. 26%, held in Himalaya Steel Mill Services Private Limited (HSMS) to Tata Steel Utilities and Infrastructure Services Limited (TSUISL), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company; and

its entire stake i.e. 100%, held in Tata Steel Advanced Materials Limited ( TSAML ) to Tata Steel Downstream Products Limited ( TSDPL ), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.

The details of transfers are as under: