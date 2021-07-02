General Announcement::Transfer of equity stake held by Tata Steel Limited
07/02/2021 | 01:26pm EDT
July 2, 2021
Singapore Stock Exchange
Singapore
Dear Madam, Sirs,
Sub: Transfer of equity stake held by Tata Steel Limited (TSL/Company) in-
Himalaya Steel Mill Services Private Limited to Tata Steel Utilities and Infrastructure Services Limited (formerly known as Jamshedpur Utilities & Services Company Limited), a wholly owned subsidiary of TSL and
Tata Steel Advanced Materials Limited (formerly Tata Steel Odisha Limited) to Tata Steel Downstream Products Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of
TSL
This has reference to our Press Release dated November 13, 2020. As part of the earnings release, the Company had announced that to drive scale, synergies and simplification and to create value for all stakeholders, it is reorganizing its India footprint into 4 clusters.
As part of the said initiative, the Company on July 1, 2021 transferred the (i) its entire stake i.e. 26%, held in Himalaya Steel Mill Services Private Limited (HSMS) to Tata Steel Utilities and Infrastructure Services Limited (TSUISL), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company; and
its entire stake i.e. 100%, held in Tata Steel Advanced Materials Limited (TSAML) to Tata Steel Downstream Products Limited (TSDPL), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.
The details of transfers are as under:
SN.
Particulars
Details
a) For Transfer to TSUISL
Tata Steel Limited held 36,19,945 equity shares
of ₹10/- each in HSMS, a joint venture company
The amount and percentage of the
with 26% of equity shareholding being held by
TSL. As on March 31, 2021, the net worth
turnover or revenue or income and
attributable
to
shareholding in HSMS, as
1
net worth contributed by such unit
considered
in
the Company's financial
or division of the listed entity
statements was ₹6.46 crore.
during last Financial Year
b) For Transfer to TSDPL
Tata Steel Limited held 25,67,000 Equity Shares
of ₹10/- each in Tata Steel Odisha Limited (now
renamed as Tata Steel Advanced Materials Ltd.
Registered Office Bombay House 24 Homi Mody Street Fort Mumbai 400 001 India