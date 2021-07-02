Log in
    500470   INE081A01012

TATA STEEL LIMITED

(500470)
General Announcement::Transfer of equity stake held by Tata Steel Limited

07/02/2021 | 01:26pm EDT
July 2, 2021

Singapore Stock Exchange

Singapore

Dear Madam, Sirs,

Sub: Transfer of equity stake held by Tata Steel Limited (TSL/Company) in-

  1. Himalaya Steel Mill Services Private Limited to Tata Steel Utilities and Infrastructure Services Limited (formerly known as Jamshedpur Utilities & Services Company Limited), a wholly owned subsidiary of TSL and
  2. Tata Steel Advanced Materials Limited (formerly Tata Steel Odisha Limited) to Tata Steel Downstream Products Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of
    TSL

This has reference to our Press Release dated November 13, 2020. As part of the earnings release, the Company had announced that to drive scale, synergies and simplification and to create value for all stakeholders, it is reorganizing its India footprint into 4 clusters.

As part of the said initiative, the Company on July 1, 2021 transferred the (i) its entire stake i.e. 26%, held in Himalaya Steel Mill Services Private Limited (HSMS) to Tata Steel Utilities and Infrastructure Services Limited (TSUISL), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company; and

  1. its entire stake i.e. 100%, held in Tata Steel Advanced Materials Limited (TSAML) to Tata Steel Downstream Products Limited (TSDPL), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.
  1. The details of transfers are as under:

SN.

Particulars

Details

a) For Transfer to TSUISL

Tata Steel Limited held 36,19,945 equity shares

of ₹10/- each in HSMS, a joint venture company

The amount and percentage of the

with 26% of equity shareholding being held by

TSL. As on March 31, 2021, the net worth

turnover or revenue or income and

attributable

to

shareholding in HSMS, as

1

net worth contributed by such unit

considered

in

the Company's financial

or division of the listed entity

statements was ₹6.46 crore.

during last Financial Year

b) For Transfer to TSDPL

Tata Steel Limited held 25,67,000 Equity Shares

of ₹10/- each in Tata Steel Odisha Limited (now

renamed as Tata Steel Advanced Materials Ltd.

Registered Office Bombay House 24 Homi Mody Street Fort Mumbai 400 001 India

Tel 91 22 6665 8282 Fax 91 22 6665 7724 Website www.tatasteel.com

Corporate Identity Number L27100MH1907PLC000260

SN.

Particulars

Details

(TSAML)), a wholly owned subsidiary of TSL. As

on March 31, 2021, the turnover of TSAML as

considered in the Company's financial

statements was NIL.

2

Date on which the agreement for

NA

sale has been entered

3

The expected date of completion

The transaction has been completed on July 1,

of sale / disposal

2021.

a) For HSMS Share Transfer to TSUISL

The consideration is in the form of 6,88,639

Equity Shares of TSUISL at ₹213/- per equity

share (includes face value of ₹10/- each) being

the fair value as determined by an Independent

Consideration received from such

Registered Valuer. TSUISL continues to be a

4

wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.

sale / disposal

b) For TSAML Share Transfer to TSDPL

The entire holding in TSAML was transferred to

TSDPL for a cash consideration of ₹1/-. TSDPL

continues to be a wholly owned subsidiary of the

Company.

Brief details of buyers and whether

Tata Steel Utilities

and

Infrastructure

Services

any of the buyers belong to the

Limited and Tata

Steel

Downstream

Products

5

Promoter

/

Promoter Group/

Limited are wholly owned subsidiaries of Tata

Group Companies. If yes, details

Steel Limited.

thereof;

Whether the transaction would fall

6

within Related Party Transaction?

Yes, the transactions are with a Related Party

If yes, whether the same is done

and on arms-length basis.

at "arms-length"

Additionally, in case of a slump

sale,

indicative

disclosures

7

provided

for

amalgamations /

Not applicable

merger, shall be disclosed by the

listed entity with respect to such

slump sale.

b. The additional details of the abovementioned transactions are as hereunder:

SN.

Particulars

Details

Details and reasons for

The Company is reorganizing its footprint in India

1.

into

4 clusters

to drive scale, synergies and

restructuring

simplification and to create value for all stakeholders.

a) For Transfer to TSUISL

Quantitative and/ or qualitative

TSUISL has been identified as the anchor entity for

2.

the

Utilities and

Infrastructure Services cluster.

effect of restructuring

Accordingly, the Company's investment(s) held in

entities forming part of the Utilities and Infrastructure

Services business are being consolidated with

TSUISL.

b) For Transfer to TSDPL

Details of benefit, if any, to the

3.

promoter/promoter

TSDPL has been identified as the anchor entity for

group/group companies from

downstream business. Accordingly, the Company's

such proposed restructuring

investment(s) held in entities forming part of

downstream business are being consolidated with

TSDPL.

a. Tata Steel Limited

There is no change in shareholding pattern of

Tata Steel Limited.

b. Tata Steel Utilities and Infrastructure Services

Limited

Post the allotment of 6,88,639 Equity Shares by

TSUISL to TSL, Tata Steel's shareholding in

Brief details of change in

TSUISL stands increased to 5,86,70,521 Equity

Shares. TSUISL continues to be a wholly owned

4.

shareholding pattern (if any) of

subsidiary of Tata Steel Limited.

all the entities

c. Himalaya Steel Mill Services Private Limited

(%)

Name of

Tata Steel

TSUISL

Company

Pre

Post

Pre

Post

HSMS

26.00

-

-

26.00

d. Tata Steel Downstream Products Limited

SN.

Particulars

Details

TSDPL continues to be a wholly owned

subsidiary of Tata Steel Limited.

e. Tata Steel Advanced Materials Limited

(%)

Name of

Tata Steel

TSDPL

Company

Pre

Post

Pre

Post

TSAML

100.00

-

-

100.00

This disclosure is being made in compliance with Regulation 30(6) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended.

This is for your information and records.

Yours faithfully,

Tata Steel Limited

Parvatheesam Kanchinadham

Company Secretary &

Chief Legal Officer (Corporate & Compliance)

Disclaimer

Tata Steel Ltd. published this content on 03 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 July 2021 17:25:26 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
